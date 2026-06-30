Ro Khanna (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

California’s Ro Khanna has emerged as a potential presidential contender, denouncing the ultra-rich who “hoard wealth and engage in financial speculation.” At the same time, the left-wing congressman and his family live a life of staggering luxury fueled by dynastic, unearned wealth and protected by the same thicket of trusts and anonymous corporations that Khanna condemns, the Free Beacon‘s Andrew Kerr reports.

Khanna lives in a $6 million luxury home with a four-story elevator and so much high-end marble that even the home’s two laundry rooms have marble countertops. But he’s moving on up to a nearly $10 million home near the exclusive Virginia private school that his two young children attend. The Khanna kids have large ownership shares in three private golf clubs and a significant stake in a $65 billion wealth management firm focused on distressed debt. Khanna’s wife drives a $190,000 Range Rover—and was so displeased with it that she sued the dealer, alleging that the car was irreparable, records show.

The lavish lifestyle is funded by Khanna’s wife, Ritu Ahuja Khanna, an heiress to the Cleveland auto parts fortune of her father, Monte Ahuja. “Like many of the global ultra-rich with generational wealth, Ahuja has set up various trusts and other financial models to benefit his children and grandchildren,” Kerr writes. “These complex financial structures are deliberately opaque,” but Khanna’s legally required financial reporting provides some visibility. The disclosures show that Khanna’s “gilded life is enriched by the same sort of investment vehicles that Khanna has said he has a ‘moral’ duty to oppose and that Khanna’s family is a beneficiary of the ‘New Gilded Age’ he condemns.” Khanna’s family trusts, for example, could shield his children from paying millions of dollars in federal taxes in the future.

“The incongruities between Khanna’s political platform and his lifestyle are among the most striking contradictions of any sitting member of Congress,” Kerr writes. In addition to his children’s trusts and positions in hedge funds, Khanna, one of the loudest advocates in support of banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks, “holds the crown as the most prolific stock trader in Congress by a wide margin, with his disclosures showing that the trusts owned by his wife and children made over 4,100 individual trades totaling an estimated $53 million in 2025 alone.”

READ MORE: ‘Ro’ Me the Money! How Progressive Class Warrior Ro Khanna Lives Like the Oligarchs He ‘Fights,’ With In-Home Elevator, $190K Range Rover, and Family-Owned Golf Courses.

Nika Soon-Shiong at a Public Safety Commission meeting, Aug. 8, 2022 (WeHoTV) and Committee to Protect Journalists (cpj.org)

Biotech heiress Nika Soon-Shiong, the publisher of the Soros-funded anti-Israel rag Drop Site News, was booted from the Committee to Protect Journalists’ board of directors, a move she blamed on a Free Beacon piece highlighting her pro-Hamas activism, our Adam Kredo reports.

Soon-Shiong said she was informed Sunday evening that the CPJ nixed her board position after the advocacy group announced a “full review of its database” that purportedly tracks “journalists” killed in Gaza but that actually includes dozens of terrorists. In a rambling letter sent to the committee and posted to X, Soon-Shiong suggested the review came about following a “discussion of Adam Kredo’s Free Beacon article alleging I am too vocal against genocide and apartheid.” She demanded that the board formally “vote” on the review before any further work “proceeds.” She also likened U.S. journalists who previously served in the IDF to Hamas terrorists and panned the committee for “stating that ‘Hamas wants to kill all Jews’ as if it is fact.” Rather than call a vote, the CPJ appears to have tossed Soon-Shiong overboard.

“The open letter—and the CPJ’s review of the Gaza list—comes amid longstanding concerns the oft-cited advocacy group has done little to verify the accuracy of its list” and less than a month after the Free Beacon reported that it quietly removed terrorists’ names without any contemporaneous acknowledgment of error, writes Kredo. “The organization has already publicly admitted nixing the names of 20 slain Gaza ‘journalists’ after their membership in terror groups became clear, though the ‘full review’ announced last week suggests that the advocacy organization’s entire methodology may be faulty.”

“CPJ declined to explain to the Free Beacon what exactly prompted the review, or address Soon-Shiong’s letter. Members of the CPJ’s board from prestigious legacy media organizations—including the Times, NBC News, the Atlantic and the New Yorker—have also remained silent for more than three years as the CPJ evolved from a broad-based group advocating for journalists’ safety worldwide into a partisan, anti-Israel organization focused overwhelmingly on the Gaza conflict. The CPJ’s reputation has taken repeated blows as watchdog groups like HonestReporting expose constant revisions and corrections to a database that has long been used to delegitimize Israel’s operations in Gaza.”

READ MORE: Committee To Protect Journalists Ousts Anti-Israel Heiress From Its Board As Group Launches Full Review of Its Controversial ‘Journalists Slain in Gaza’ List

Climate activists who threw soup on Vincent van Gogh painting at National Gallery of Art

New York Times contributing writer Michael Grunwald, who wrote a book urging people to eat less meat to fight climate change, is out with a new article on the climate movement for the journal Liberties. It includes plenty of predictable Trump-bashing—but it also includes “some entertaining and surprising criticism of Grunwald’s colleagues in the environmental movement,” our Ira Stoll writes. Grunwald notably accuses climate activists of “exaggerating” and says their extremism is counterproductive.

“[S]ome climate activists have an annoying habit of exaggerating how badly things are going,” Grunwald writes in the Liberties article, “Climate Change and the Primacy of Politics.” “Global warming is making droughts and floods worse, but it is not making them happen. In fact, global warming does not always make everything worse; tropical hurricanes, for example, do not seem to be getting more frequent, defying a lot of shrill eco-catastrophism. Apocalyptic rhetoric about how it’s game over for the climate if we do not cut greenhouse emissions 43% by 2030 is not only annoying but wrong. There’s no such thing as game over for the climate. … there is no inflection point where we all suddenly die or are all doomed. There is only better and worse.” “Climate issues are more complicated than the nose-ringed Just Stop Oil pests who glue themselves to museums or the contemptuous Bluesky in-crowd that snarks about insufficiently radical Democrats would have you believe,” he writes. “The climate left is often clueless about politics, and sometimes also about climate; the knee-jerk naysayers who fight zero-emissions nuclear plants, solar panels in tortoise habitats, and the transmission lines necessary to distribute renewable power to metropolitan areas are not doing the environment any favors.” Grunwald adds that “the center-left writer Matthew Yglesias was right to argue not long ago in the New York Times that American fossil energy is usually cleaner than foreign fossil energy, even though the climate movement’s hall monitors absurdly denounced him as a denier.” And he adds that “blocking all natural gas is definitely counterproductive, especially now that the rush to build AI-driven data centers is creating a rush to build new power plants to meet projected spikes in electricity demand; electrification is vital for decarbonization, and gas-fired electricity is much cleaner than coal, even if it isn’t [as] clean as wind or solar.”

READ MORE: Climate Activists ‘Exaggerating,’ Liberal Journalist Says, Denouncing ‘Shrill Eco-Catastrophism’

Additional reading:

The Zohran Mamdani-backed socialist who will soon represent a portion of Manhattan in Congress, Darializa Avila Chevalier, “maintained a since-deleted Twitter account with repeated sympathetic references to communism, Marxist ideology and Soviet figures, including Vladimir Lenin,” CNN’s KFile reports. It puts CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins in an awkward spot: Collins said Friday that while President Trump has referred to candidates like Chevalier as “hardcore godless communists,” “socialism, much less Democratic socialism, is not communism.”

Left-wing Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner holds a 2-point lead against Republican incumbent Susan Collins, according to a New York Times poll released Monday. The survey is notable for two reasons: One, Collins trailed her 2020 opponent, Sara Gideon, by a wider margin in polls before winning by nearly 9 points, and two, Collins holds a 21-point lead over Platner, the self-described “working class Mainer,” among non-college voters.

Arizona senator Ruben Gallego is facing a federal investigation over suspected campaign finance violations after a report revealed he used huge amounts of campaign cash to fund “luxury outings” with his second wife. The probe also comes amid news that Gallego’s “right-hand man,” legal counsel Roy Herrera, “quietly created a nonprofit that’s able to raise unlimited funds” without disclosing its donors, as NOTUS reported. The move raised red flags among campaign finance experts, who noted that nonprofits cannot engage in activity linked to any public official.

It’s primary day in Colorado, where yet another socialist challenger, Melat Kiros, is well-positioned to take down 15-term Democratic incumbent congresswoman Diana DeGette in Denver. Kiros called both the October 7 and September 11 terror attacks “inevitable.” Naturally, she trounced DeGette in a March ballot access vote that took place at a local party convention in March. You can read more about the race here.

A federal grand jury in Manhattan has issued subpoenas as part of an investigation into the Shanghai-based tech mogul and American expatriate Neville Roy Singham, according to Fox News, which reports that the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York is probing potential “financial crimes” including wire fraud and money laundering. Singham works hand in glove with the Chinese Communist Party, and his vast network of American nonprofits has worked to amplify opposition to AI and data centers in the U.S., the Free Beacon reported.

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