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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 17

The "left" has worn this Russian thing thin!

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MichaelH: Storyteller's avatar
MichaelH: Storyteller
Oct 17

People don't want to look at the long term effects of taking diesel from Russia. It puts more strain on their already struggling refineries to keep up with demand. If diesel is coming to the US it is not going to supply the Russian military making it more difficult to maintain an offensive. Putin may want to return mother russia to it's glory days but he is failing in a big way. Let's help him fail by depleting his resources more if at all possible.

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