Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny / Screenshot)

The Republican nominee for attorney general in New York recently debated the two-term incumbent, Letitia James. “Not since Sleepy Joe Biden’s national debate meltdown against President Trump has a Democratic incumbent been so devastatingly trounced,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes. New Yorkers seem to agree: A post-debate poll shows Saritha Komatireddy just 6 points behind James, a 7-point swing in her favor since September, meaning the deep-blue state could emerge as an unlikely bright spot for Republicans in the midterms.

Komatireddy’s pitch is not complicated. In the debate, she called James a “political hack” focused on scoring political points rather than fighting crime. She made the same point in a 30-second ad spot that’s so simple it’s gone viral: “Just fight crime.” “There’s a three-word solution to affordability in New York,” Komatireddy says straight to the camera. “Just fight crime. When crooks steal a car, your insurance goes up. When scammers siphon money from Medicaid, health care costs go up. … Letitia James spent $10 million bucks making herself a celebrity. My motto is my career: Just fight crime.” Stoll writes:

In an interview with the Free Beacon, Komatireddy stressed her service in the Biden and Obama administrations. “I’m really running as a nonpartisan law enforcement professional,” she said, “following the facts and following the law.” Unbelievably, James said in the debate that “you don’t have to look at the facts and the law.” “She’s had her chance,” Komatireddy said, pointing to James’s eight years in office. “Crime is up. Homelessness is up. Fraud is up,” Komatireddy said. “She is political in everything that she does,” Komatireddy said. “It’s time now to turn the page and focus on public safety.” Komatireddy was born in Brooklyn. Her parents are immigrants from India. She’s a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School. She clerked for Brett Kavanaugh before he joined the Supreme Court, and then spent a career as an antiterrorism and anti-narcotics federal prosecutor. In the Biden administration, she served as chief of staff to the administrator of the 10,000-person Drug Enforcement Administration. She is the parent of two sets of twins. She is not a “country club” Republican. With political junkies focused on control of the House and Senate, it may be hard to get voters and donors focused on statewide races. But the stakes are high. Two recent attorneys general—Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo—became governor of the Empire State. Jacob Javits went from the attorney general’s office into the U.S. Senate. But it’s not only a story about political steppingstones or ambitions. It translates into concrete differences in peoples’ lives. I lived in New York City for 15 years, between 1997 and 2013, and saw the effects of leadership at the state and local level that translated into policies—safer and cleaner, more orderly streets and subways, more business-friendly policies, lower taxes—that helped New York prosper under Mayor Giuliani and Governor Pataki.

READ MORE: Saritha Surge Could Be Surprise in New York

Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed joked about how undesirable a city Flint, Mich., was, questioning why anyone would want to live in the black Rust Belt city while delivering remarks to a largely white Boston University audience in 2016, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

El-Sayed, who left Michigan to attend Columbia and Oxford universities and who owns property in a luxury housing development in Dubai, offered his candid views on Flint at a Boston University health policy symposium. Asked about the prospect of relocating residents after the city’s 2014 water crisis, El-Sayed noted that the people of Flint love the city, though he questioned why they would.

“You talk to folks in Flint, they love Flint, right, and you’re like, ‘What the—why?’” El-Sayed said. “But they love Flint because it’s home, and the same reason I love Detroit, and many folks when I come out to the East Coast they’re like, ‘Why?’” He went on to portray himself as a sophisticated altruist who selflessly moved to a downtrodden Midwestern city, saying that he “ruined” his family’s life by moving to Detroit to serve as the city’s health director and by living in the metro area rather than the suburbs. “I can’t do my job and not pay my taxes in Detroit. I just can’t, right?” El-Sayed said. “So, you know, I know I, like, ruined our lives by leaving New York, but you’re going to have to ask me to ruin your life one more time.”

“The condescending comments, made as El-Sayed lectured the audience about his progressive views on urban policy for downtrodden, Midwestern cities, are another example of the left-wing Democrat belittling his home state,” writes Ross. “In 2020, El-Sayed said he ‘hates’ Mackinac Island, the iconic resort area in the state’s Upper Peninsula, the Midwesterner reported. El-Sayed has also said Michigan is ‘not inspiring.’ … El-Sayed has struggled to gain traction with black voters—a serious vulnerability for a Democrat in Michigan. He has heavily criticized his Republican opponent Mike Rogers for buying a house in Florida after leaving Congress a decade ago. But according to his financial disclosure, El-Sayed and his wife own property in India and the United Arab Emirates.”

READ MORE: ‘They’re Like, “Why?”’ El-Sayed Asked Why Anyone Would Want To Live in Flint, Michigan, in Appearance Before White Boston University Audience

Jon Ossoff’s campaign-funded makeup tab is rising heading into Election Day—and the Democratic senator from Georgia doesn’t appear to be proud of it, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles writes.

As we reported in July, Ossoff paid a makeup artist with a long list of Hollywood credits—from The Notebook to The Hunger Games—$2,887 for “makeup services” in the first six months of the year, more than any other federal candidate. Ossoff paid that artist, the Atlanta-based freelancer Stephanie Ponder, another $1,749 in July, according to his latest campaign finance disclosure. “The campaign’s most recent payment to Ponder, however, is listed under ‘event production,’ which raises all sorts of questions about what else Ossoff might be hiding as he eyes a potential White House run in 2028,” writes Stiles.

Plenty of prominent politicians spend campaign cash on hair and makeup. But most of them are women who don’t spend as much as Ossoff—or obscure the purpose of the payment. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example, spent $1,837.93 on “campaign event hair makeup services” in the first six months of 2026. Her most recent disclosure lists another payment of $500 for “campaign event hair services” on August 19. “That brings her total spending on hair and makeup services to $2,338 for the year—roughly half of Ossoff’s reported total,” Stiles notes. “It’s worth noting that AOC’s description of the August payment was consistent with prior expenditures, which raises still more questions about why Ossoff paid a highly regarded Hollywood makeup artist nearly $2,000 for ‘event production.’”

“Among Democratic politicians, Ossoff is something of a pioneer in the art of ‘looksmaxxing.’ Journalists and other liberal activists are perhaps even more entranced by his (relative) aesthetic prowess than they were by Beto O’Rourke in 2018. A Puck profile published earlier this year commended Ossoff for adding a ‘beefier physique to his studied, Obama-like cadence.’ MS NOW host Chris Hayes, channeling our current president, hailed the dreamboat Democrat as a ‘very conventionally handsome’ young man who ‘could be in a movie.’”

READ MORE: Sensitive Skin: Ossoff Quietly Rebrands $1,700 Payment to Hollywood Makeup Artist as ‘Event Production’

Elsewhere:

Detroit News columnist Bankole Thompson took Abdul El-Sayed to task for the Senate hopeful’s viral debate answer arguing that Israel and Iran pose equal threats to the United States. “For me, moral clarity in American foreign policy begins with knowing the difference between an ally and an adversary while holding both accountable for their conduct,” wrote Thompson. “I do not expect an American senator to have an answer to every conflict in the world. But I do expect the intellectual honesty to recognize tyranny, the moral courage to confront injustice and the strategic judgment to distinguish an ally from an adversary.”

Susan Collins is getting a boost on the campaign trail this week from Joe Manchin, the longtime Democratic governor and senator from West Virginia who told Semafor that his trip is aimed at “debunking” attacks from Collins’s Democratic opponent, Troy Jackson, that Collins is not actually a bipartisan lawmaker. Jackson, for his part, is set to close the race campaigning with a who’s who of far-left lawmakers, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As left-wing rioters in France clash with police, loot stores, and burn down buildings, the New York Times is covering the ordeal in the only way it knows how: by accusing conservatives of “pouncing” and “seizing.” “France’s Far Right Seizes the Moment as Rioting Stuns the Country,” reads the headline of the Times piece, which states that France’s “main far-right party” has “launched into campaign mode” amid the violence.

Finally, some good news: CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour is leaving the network in June, as her CNN colleague Brian “Humpty Dumpty” Stelter scooped in a piece that called Amanpour a “legend.” It’s one way to describe someone who argued that the Israeli hostages who were tortured and starved for two years by Hamas were “probably being treated better than the average Gazan.”

Our full Tuesday lineup is below.