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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
7d

As someone who grew up in Flint, if you want to represent the state maybe don't disrespect the people that live there...just sayin'....

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
7d

James shouldn't be running for NY AG; she should be running the prison laundry!

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