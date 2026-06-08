Scott Pelley (YouTube/CBS News)

America’s leading blowhard, Scott Pelley, sat down for an hour-long interview with the New York Times over the weekend to talk about his dismissal from 60 Minutes. “It’s like your spouse being murdered,” he said—out loud. “Some moments of the day I feel fine, there are some moments of the day I just fall apart.”

He continued: “Newsrooms are sort of like the military or the police or the beautiful people at the FDNY down the street. It is a life-threatening job in many instances. And to have people running CBS News, who don’t know that, have never felt that, and don’t understand it, is a tragedy.”

What is there to say, except for that nobody has ever made a stronger case for putting a bullet in the head of 60 Minutes than Pelley himself? Tears in his eyes, Pelley said he was shocked to have been fired after telling his boss, and his boss’s boss, that they have no qualifications for their jobs, in front of the program’s staff. “We used to be able to have conversations like that at CBS News,” he said. “The difference today is that the people running CBS news will not be questioned.” We all remember the days when CBS News let a thousand flowers bloom.

The author, playwright, and journalist Jonathan Leaf pulls back the curtain on the real Scott Pelley in our lead piece this morning about what he learned while co-writing a play, The $18 Billion Prize. Leaf’s work on the production revealed that a 2009 60 Minutes segment, produced by the recently fired Draggan Mihailovich, about the environmental activist, former lawyer, and crook Steven Donziger’s quest to hold Chevron accountable for its alleged culpability for health damages caused by oil drilling in Ecuador was wrong in just about every way. The segment was a send-up of Donziger’s jihad against Chevron. After it aired, the Clinton-appointed district court judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that a ruling against Chevron in an Ecuadorian court was procured by fraud, bribery, or racketeering. Donziger was later disbarred and placed on house arrest.

Leaf writes:

Pelley’s reporting was botched for reasons that went beyond his gullibility. Anyone, of course, can be fooled by a skillful conman, but Pelley took things to a new level of deception. In order to make Chevron look bad, his 60 Minutes crew showed only the scarred oil pits that Chevron didn’t have control over and not the ones it did. The latter were sites it had worked diligently to repair. Now ask yourself: If you had presented a broadcast lauding Bernie Madoff as a skilled and reputable hedge fund manager or Ted Bundy as a commendable, young pre-law student, wouldn’t you want to make some admission of error? Isn’t that what a serious journalist does? Well, it is not what Pelley did. In fact, as my talented collaborator Phelim McAleer has pointed out, 60 Minutes still has its 2009 Donziger profile up on CBS News’s and CBS TV’s YouTube channels, with no update or correction. CBS News published an update on their website in 2014 when Donziger lost in court, but does not appear to have published any updates on his subsequent disbarment and criminal conviction.

READ MORE: Scott Pelley Isn’t a Serious Journalist

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner raised eyebrows when his ex-girlfriend told the New York Times about the… unconventional way he fantasized about dealing with home intruders. “If anybody ever broke in here, I would rape them … [but] not in a gay way,” Platner said. “I would rape them to show them that I’m dominant.” Free Beacon ombudsman Biff Diddle happens to be a certified home security expert who has taught homeowners how to subdue intruders. We asked him to assess Platner’s methods.

While rape is rarely taught as a tactic for successful home defense, professional home invaders are more than likely to have encountered literature on how to exploit the “rapist mindset” of the home defender. This is because idiots—ideal targets for burglary—are just as likely to be packing heat as the general population. To mitigate the idiot’s proximity to firearms or other weapons, educators such as myself may recommend what is known in the industry as the “Budva Bluff,” or, in academic parlance, the Montenegro Option. This is precisely the method I would suggest if Platner were the mark. It requires at least two people and tends to involve an abnormally high-stakes game of Rock Paper Scissors (or similar) to dole out assignments. Individual A, a.k.a. the “Decoy,” “Bottom,” or “Cannon Fodder,” enters the residence first to commence the break-in. For the plan to work, the Decoy must initiate—and lose—a physical confrontation with the home defender. One thing leads to another, and the Decoy has successfully distracted the target—setting the stage for Phase 2. (Forgive the academic jargon. I’m an expert, not a writer.) Individual B and other members of the team (if applicable) will break into the house a second time and happen upon a scene that some may find unsettling. Herein lies the genius of the Budva Bluff. I often urge my clients to have a little fun by dressing up as police officers or federal agents and barging in with guns drawn. They always enjoy the look on the home defender’s face when they are arresting him for “rape in a gay way” before walking out the door with all his stuff. Even the Decoy tends to get a kick out of it, though he tends to have a lot less fun on account of his role. Here’s the bottom line (no pun intended): If you ever find yourself following through on a long-nurtured plan to show “dominance” by raping the burglar who broke into your house, odds are your plan has already been foiled. Because if the fornication is (more or less) consensual, it isn’t rape. And if it isn’t rape, you aren’t dominating anyone. You’re just gay.

READ MORE: I’m a Home Defense Expert. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Try To Rape Your Burglar.

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