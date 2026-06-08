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Edward F Day's avatar
Edward F Day
4d

A pompous, arrogant ass who has infected the airways for too long.

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JimmyinTEXAS's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS
4d

It is correct, he is not a serious journalist. Also correct, he is a serious dumba**

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