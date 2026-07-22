I nternational Federation of Journalists logo, Hamas fighters (Abid Katib/Getty Images)

The world’s largest advocacy group for reporters, the International Federation of Journalists, quietly removed eight terrorists from its widely cited list of “journalists” killed in Gaza, “raising fresh questions about the influential organization’s credibility and repeated claims that ‘the Israeli army has deliberately targeted journalists,’” our Adam Kredo reports.

Based in Brussels, the IFJ describes itself as the “global voice of journalists” and claims to represent “600,000 media professionals from 187 trade unions and associations in more than 140 countries.” Like the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, it administers a running tally of “journalists” killed in Gaza since Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror spree. Also like the CPJ, its list is riddled with terrorists, something the IFJ is now working to cover up. The group removed at least eight names from its list between June 21 and July 9 without issuing a statement or otherwise acknowledging the move. The CPJ engaged in a similarly secretive clean-up effort in May, the Free Beacon reported, prompting the embattled organization to announce shortly thereafter that it would conduct a wholesale review of its list.

“The latest findings are certain to raise questions about the lesser-known IFJ as its more prominent peer, CPJ, faces a torrent of criticism over its own list, which in some cases relied on IFJ’s disputed findings,” writes Kredo. “Both organizations have been widely cited in American and international media outlets, though virtually all of those publishers have been tight-lipped when faced with Free Beacon inquiries about their reliance on both groups.

“The IFJ’s findings, for instance, have been featured in the Guardian, CNN, NBC News, the BBC, the Associated Press, Newsweek, Voice of America, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), AFP, and France24, among others. Only one of these outlets, CBC, responded to a request for comment on the credibility of IFJ’s list or the recent removals, with the Canadian broadcaster saying that ‘we regularly assess the credibility of sources we cite.’”

READ MORE: Embarrassment as Second Major Journalism Group Secretly Removes Terrorist Names From List of Slain ‘Journalists’ in Gaza: Group’s Woes Mirror Those of CPJ

President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, speaks during a press briefing, Tuesday, October 1, 2024. (Official White House photo/Oliver Contreras)

Former Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan told the New Yorker he can’t sleep because he’s consumed with thoughts about what the U.S. could have done differently to restrain Israel’s response to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack.

If the issue is policy-related rather than neurological, one thing Sullivan or Biden might have done better is communicate more directly that America would not restrain Israel or withhold weapons. Once President Trump took office and adopted that approach, Hamas released all its remaining hostages. As for the idea that Sullivan might somehow have saved Palestinian lives by being tougher on Israel, that’s absurd. The Israeli public wouldn’t have accepted an Israeli surrender, and the U.S. attempting to force that would have amounted to a victory for the Iran-backed terrorists. Had such a policy played out, it wouldn’t only be Sullivan tossing and turning in bed, but Israelis still facing a Hamas threat or awaiting the return of hostages. And even, perhaps, some Gazans dismayed to be consigned to permanent rule by Hamas thugs. Yet the guy is apparently so plagued with self-doubt and insecurity and misplaced guilt that he can’t even get a good night’s sleep. He’s intelligent enough that he’s probably already taken the obvious steps—cut out the alcohol, reduce the caffeine, get outdoor exercise, put the phone away an hour before bedtime, make sure the room is dark, take some deep breaths and let them out slowly. Perhaps the problem is that Sullivan is hanging out with the wrong crowd, peers who hate Israel and think it was wrong to help it defend itself against a terrorist onslaught. No one wants public servants who are arrogant or cocksure. But if all those Yale and Oxford degrees didn’t convey the core conviction or value that backing Israel against the terrorists was the right thing, maybe they aren’t so impressive after all. One bedtime routine I learned in religious day school and summer camp but not at Harvard was prayer to the God of the Hebrew Bible. Sweet dreams, Professor Sullivan.

READ MORE: Jake Sullivan Can’t Sleep

Elizabeth Warren, the U.S. senator sometimes referred to as “Pocahontas,” has finally found a limit to her tolerance for Nazi-adjacent Democrats, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles writes. Warren backed Graham Platner, who had a Nazi skull tattooed on his chest. Days after he dropped out, she endorsed Abdul El-Sayed, who recently appeared on stage with a Muslim cleric who said the Holocaust death toll “has been exaggerated.” She did not feel comfortable, however, sharing a stage with a Democratic fundraiser best known for honoring her Nazi grandfather’s military service on Veterans Day.

“Jewish Insider reports that Warren was scheduled to speak this weekend at an El-Sayed fundraiser hosted by Kelly Neumann, a Michigan-based personal injury lawyer,” Stiles writes. “Warren appears to have canceled that appearance after the publication reached out for comment.” Neumann is a prolific Democratic fundraiser whose social media feeds are littered with photos of herself posing with prominent Democrats like Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer, and Gavin Newsom. But she’s best known for the tribute she posted on Veterans Day in 2024 recounting the “interesting story” of how her grandfather, Albert Neumann, served “on the German side” in both World Wars before fleeing to Brazil.

Neumann eventually apologized “to anyone who was hurt” by the bizarre tribute but continued to defend her grandfather, calling him “a german soldier, not a nazi.” History is evidently not her strong suit. Neumann made a similar argument when she threatened to sue the Free Beacon over our “false and defamatory” story about her Nazi grandfather serving in Hitler’s army.

The legal letter from personal injury attorney Eugenie B. Eardley, who calls herself the “First Lady of Law,” claimed that Neumann made the post “in her private capacity as a granddaughter” and that it was an invasion of privacy to write about it. The legal eagle also argued that the Free Beacon’s reporting made Neumann “a political outcast.” El-Sayed is proceeding with the fundraiser, and Warren is still scheduled to speak at a rally for his campaign.

READ MORE: Liz Warren Finds Her Nazi Red Line

Additional reading:

Multnomah County, Oregon, which includes the city of Portland, was slapped with a class action lawsuit on Monday over its race-based homeless programs, which prioritized “people of color” over whites. It’s a high-stakes legal battle for the county: If the plaintiff, Michele Mei, a disabled woman who was denied rent relief because she did not express interest in “culturally specific services,” wins the case, the county will owe damages to all white applicants denied relief due to race.

Here we go again: The DSA-backed candidate widely expected to replace Graham Platner as the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, Troy Jackson, was known in the state legislature for his temper, “one that Democratic lawmakers discussed among themselves as a problem and even raised with the governor,” the Washington Post reported. One woman who worked with Jackson said she was “nervous” and “worried” to meet with him “because his outbursts could escalate so quickly.”

Oops! A “software error” allowed nearly 7,000 noncitizens in New Jersey to register to vote, the state’s Democratic governor, Mikie Sherrill, announced Tuesday. Roughly 400 of those noncitizens actually voted in New Jersey. All of them disclosed that they were not U.S. citizens when applying for drivers’ licenses, but “the system registered them anyway,” Sherrill said.

Finally: Following failed campaigns for Senate and governor in California, former congresswoman Katie “Get Out of My Fucking Shot“ Porter is leaving politics and turning her campaign Instagram account into “Katie Porter Turns the Page,” where she will talk about books. Hopefully it’s a one-woman show.

The DNC recently disclosed that it has $16.3 million in the bank and more than $18 million in debts, handing the RNC—which has $128 million in the bank and no debt—an overwhelming cash advantage. DNC chair Ken Martin marked the occasion with a 3,000-word Substack essay, the TL;DR of which is that “cash on hand is not a strategy on its own.” Ok.

Check out our full Wednesday lineup below.