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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2h

The tree of liberty must be refreshed 'With the Blood of Patriots and Tyrants'! Thomas Jefferson

These politicians and so called journalists are pushing the American people toward just that!

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
2h

Jake Sullivan is a bottom feeder, attaching himself to the antiIsrael animus because he wants to have a big job in the next democratic administration. His wife voted to end arm sales to Israel as well. He is just a sickening human being. Maybe he should do some self reflection and wonder why the Biden administration didn't force the Egyptians to allow refugee camps in the Sinai to better protect the civilian population of Gaza instead of trying to constrain Israel and making Israel's job of going after Hamas and trying to free the hostages so much harder.

Egypt would not allow the civilian population of Gaza out of Gaza. Remember that. This was the only recent war, where neighboring countries would not take in civilian refugees so they could get out of harms way of the fighting and Sullivan said this was fine. What does the US give Egypt billions of dollars for, or Jordan or any of the other Arab states who could have taken in refugees from Gaza.

His biggest issue is that it was the Trump people that actually were able to get the hostages back and end the war. Sullivan, like all of the Biden administration is just a bunch of Obamabot Israel haters. BTW- has he ever told who was really in charge during the Biden years?

And Warren, is also a loser. She is a longtime Jew hater, but when there is no pretend "redemption" story to glom onto, I guess nazi tattoos are not so cool. Say that for the democrats they actually understand that praising your nazi grandfather is not a good look. Except the leading Michigan senate candidate, who supports Hamas and Hezbollah, probably does think the Nazis were the good guys.

I hope the entire democratic party implodes.

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