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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
1h

Dontcha know, Ira - it's about affordability? And revenge? But mostly revenge.

If they really cared about affordability - they wouldn't open the borders.

https://directorblue.substack.com/p/democrats-and-affordability

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David Weinkrantz's avatar
David Weinkrantz
2m

What does Senator Warren's husband, Bruce Mann, actually do that is worth $424,873 a year?

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