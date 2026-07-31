The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Cohen's avatar
B Cohen
2h

Great article, but you miss the two biggest issues.

First, if legacy admissions are partly a reward for generous donations from alumni, then you have to wonder if donations will drop if legacy preferences are eliminated. Do those donations finance scholarships to the underprivileged? Or efforts to entice underprivieged applicants? If so, then you have to ask whether a policy change will damage the applicants it is intended to help.

Second, are legacy students more capable than non-legacy students? The Harvard Crimson reports that Harvard legacy students consistently have higher SAT scores. Therefore, it may be misleading to merely cite the percentage of legacy students admitted. The real question is how many otherwise unqualified legacy students are admitted.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture