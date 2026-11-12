Harvard teachers and graduate students rally on November 10 in front of Zimmer Hall, one wielding an "ICE OFF CAMPUS" sign. (Ira Stoll)

For weeks, striking graduate students affiliated with the United Auto Workers union have disrupted classes at Harvard—rallying to chants of “shut it down!”—as administrators stand idly by. Faculty members are demanding a more forceful response to the mayhem, chief among them History of Science professor David S. Jones, whose midterm exam was interrupted by the megaphone-wielding lunatics. During a Tuesday faculty meeting, Jones beseeched administrators to “help faculty and students who remain committed to undergraduate education.” He got an equivocal word salad from Faculty of Arts and Sciences dean Hopi E. Hoekstra, who said that Harvard is working to balance “the tension that we feel between the rights of our students to take an exam uninterrupted” and “the rights of our graduate students in the union.”

If the Harvard administration won’t restore order on campus, then it’s time to bring in the big guns. Here’s a righteous task for President Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, to take on: Send in ICE.

“The graduate student union says that 40 percent of ‘student workers’ are non-citizens, according to our Ira Stoll, amounting to what he correctly described as ‘a kind of foreign interference in the operation of an American university,’” the Free Beacon’s editors write. “Among the union’s demands is that Harvard stop cooperating with ICE, provide paid leave even for deported members, and pick up the tab for emergency immigration-related legal expenses. Oh, they also want Harvard to stop requiring proof of citizenship or immigration status for graduate students. Suffice it to say, this is more a political movement than an economic one.

“Miller can start by sending ICE to Cambridge and asking for proof of citizenship from the bullhorn-wielding bullies. That’s a surefire way to disperse the foreign radicals—and to protect the majority of students on campus trying to get an education without enduring what Jones referred to as a ‘sonic assault.’”

READ MORE: Send ICE to Harvard

Remember “Commie Cadet” Spenser Rapone, the West Point graduate booted from the Army after writing “communism will win” on his graduation cap? He’s now a Ph.D. student at the University of Chicago, where he’s specializing in “modern Arab intellectual history” and openly praising terrorists, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

Eight years after his other-than-honorable discharge for promoting communist revolution and calling for violence against Republicans, Rapone has taken up an all-expenses-paid residence at UChicago, where his “interests” include the “history of the Arab World,” the “history of the modern Middle East,” and “nations and nationalism.” He’s also interested in terrorism and posts pro-terrorist remarks in Arabic to his public X page.

“Glory to the martyred leader Yahya Sinwar,” Rapone said on Oct 18, 2024, shortly after Israel killed the late Hamas boss. “Glory to the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, symbol of dignity for the Arab homeland and all free peoples around the world. May God have mercy on him,” he wrote following the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. “Long live the resistance and glory to the martyrs,” Rapone posted on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, slaughter. Rapone has also developed a bizarre affection for Syria’s sadistic, now-deposed Assad regime. He approvingly quoted Bashar Al-Assad’s father, “the immortal leader Hafez al-Assad,” in reference to “Zionist control over the United States.” He also published a scholarly article in the prestigious Cambridge University Press “reappraising” the Assad family’s Ba’ath party. “Long live Assad’s Syria,” Rapone wrote in April.

“The University of Chicago’s embrace of Rapone comes as the Trump administration has instituted a broad review of universities—which rely heavily on federal grant money—over allegations of Islamic extremism, antisemitism, and ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ programs,” Levine writes. “While the University of Chicago is better known for its conservative law and business schools and economics department, its humanities programs have become a hothouse of far-left activism, including anti-Israel activity that critics say veers beyond free speech into rank antisemitism.”

READ MORE: West Point Grad Notorious for ‘Communism Will Win’ Graduation Pics Resurfaces at UChicago Where He’s Praising Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Bloodthirsty Assads

Francesca Hong may have come up short in her Wisconsin gubernatorial campaign, but her spirit lives on in Loudoun County, Virginia, where the public school district is recommending a holiday lesson plan that declares Thanksgiving a “Day of Mourning,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

Loudoun County Public Schools appears to have developed its “Resources for Recognition Days & Months” guide—which was obtained via public records request and shared exclusively with the Free Beacon—in 2024 and updated it for the 2026-27 school year. The guide includes a lesson plan for grades 2-5 titled “The Real Story of Thanksgiving,” which the district notes “focuses on the traditions as well as the Native American perspective.” Indeed, the lesson features slides aimed at pushing back on the “traditional depictions of the first Thanksgiving,” including one titled “Day of Mourning.” “Some Native American groups protest Thanksgiving as a Day of Mourning,” the slide says. “They claim that the arrival of European explorers and settlers is not a cause for celebration, because it began the ill treatment and deaths of millions of Native Americans. For them, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a long period of violence and discrimination.”

The LCPS guide also gives Christopher Columbus the cold shoulder. The list of October holidays refers to Indigenous Peoples’ Day rather than Columbus Day and recommends a lesson plan titled “Columbus Day—A Debated Celebration.” The guide recommends more positive lesson plans on LGBTQ History Month and Women’s History Month, though in the latter case, it warns teachers that they should only celebrate the occasion “while recognizing that gender inequality continues to exist.”

“The lesson plans indicate that the district has done little in recent years to shed its left-wing reputation,” Anderson writes. “LCPS, which did not respond to a request for comment, became the face of ‘woke’ K-12 education in the United States during Republican Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign. Youngkin routinely rallied in deep-blue Loudoun, one of the wealthiest counties in America, after the district released a 22-page ‘equity’ plan at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The plan called for ‘implicit bias training’ in the county’s public schools and created a ‘Student Equity Ambassador’ program that was originally open only to ‘students of color.’ The district also adopted a policy allowing students to use bathrooms aligned with their gender identity rather than their biological sex.”

READ MORE: Thanksgiving Is a ‘Day of Mourning,’ Lesson Plan Recommended to Loudoun County Second Graders Says

In other news:

Former president Joe Biden gave a rare interview to People magazine as he undergoes treatment for his stage 4 prostate cancer. He denied claims that he learned of the diagnosis while serving as president, saying, “We let the public know when I found out, when I knew what was going on.” That would be more believable if Biden didn’t also say this about his historically disastrous debate against Donald Trump: “To me, it was not very consequential. First of all, I thought there’d be another debate, which there wasn’t. But notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential.” OK.

Eleven House Democrats are facing backlash—including from Abdul El-Sayed—for missing Monday night’s failed vote to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Some of the lawmakers allegedly missed the vote because they were on their way back from a reception hosted by the House Democratic whip, Rep. Katherine Clark, “but got caught in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam on Independence Ave. (the road on the House side of the Capitol complex),” per Axios. Apparently they haven’t heard of something called walking: The event was only a mile and a half away from the Capitol.

Starting today, a number of top Democrats—including rumored 2028 presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Ro Khanna, and Josh Shapiro—will take the stage in Denver at “What’s Next,” a post-election summit put on by the Majority Democrats super PAC. The Free Beacon won’t be there, because the group denied our press credentials, citing “space constraints,” though it granted entry to a left-wing journalist who spent several days complaining about her own denial.

Check out our full Thursday lineup below.