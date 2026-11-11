The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
11h

So why is Harvard striking?

Reply
Share
Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
6h

The parent quote about seven cancelled classes lands hardest. Families are paying close to six figures a year, and the people walking out openly admit the undergraduate education will be degraded. Graduate student unions under the UAW banner were always going to bring national labor politics onto campus, and Shawn Fain has shown he enjoys a fight with institutions he can cast as villains. The shut-it-down chants and the jabs at the Corporation hint at how much of the organizing energy comes from the same activist networks that have kept Harvard in turmoil for two years. Harvard's board might find that each concession here sets the template for the next round, especially with a second affiliate already joining in.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.