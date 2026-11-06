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Steve's avatar
Steve
1hEdited

Western universities are worthless except for the STEM courses they offer the Chinese, who then use that knowledge to help China destroy us. The federal government could put an end to this in two simple steps: stop funding them and stop giving student visas to Chinese citizens.

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Isabel Margolin's avatar
Isabel Margolin
1h

Everything about this makes me sad and furious. I volunteered with the Harvard Union many years ago and believed in its goals of inclusivity and fairness. Now, it is a total sham, as is Harvard College.

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