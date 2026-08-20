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Steve Mitzner
3h

The goal of a Satan-inspired, anti-Capitalist, Creator-based USA is to bring chaos so as to cause Change, i.e., a Godless Marxist socelest, mass death/ failuer nation of slaves!

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