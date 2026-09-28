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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Sep 28

A $270,000.00 income and can't pay her debt! If you or I did this, those greedy little gremlins at the IRS would have sold everything you and I own! Rules for you and me but not for thee!

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j p m's avatar
j p m
Sep 28Edited

Yes Nixon be a POS...added to the fact that as a Fla resident I get a scam text from her campaign DAILY asking for money and I can't turn off the texting as it is a different scam phone number every time.

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