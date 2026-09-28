Angie Nixon (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida’s Democratic Senate nominee, Angie Nixon, a dues-paying Democratic Socialist who has complained that it is “crazy” she has to pay back taxes and declared she won’t repay her student loans, was slapped with a criminal referral for omitting those debts from her Senate financial disclosure, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports.

Nixon told the state of Florida on Aug. 31 that she owes nearly $14,000 in unpaid taxes to the IRS and $17,600 in federal student loans. A disclosure she filed with the U.S. Senate on the same day omitted those debts, though federal law requires candidates to report liabilities exceeding $10,000. Nixon earned at least $270,000 from jobs and investments in 2025.

The National Legal and Policy Center, a conservative ethics watchdog, referred Nixon to Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday, arguing that her omission was “no mere oversight” but rather constituted a “knowing and willful filing of false financial disclosure reports.”

“During a podcast interview in July, Nixon lamented the injustice of being on a payment plan to pay her back taxes after raking in well over five times the median income of the average American in 2025,” Kerr writes. “Your girl over here is on a payment plan to pay the IRS $12,000 back,” Nixon said. “And listen, I ain’t made $105 billion, but you making me pay $12,000 to the feds? Like, really? That’s what we’re doing?” She was even more direct about her student loans in 2024: “I don’t wanna pay it back. Education supposed to be free.”

READ MORE: Socialist Senate Hopeful Angie Nixon Slapped With Criminal Referral for Concealing Back Taxes and Student Loans From the Senate

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, speaks to the U.N. General Assembly, September 22, 2026. (U.N. photo)

French president Emmanuel Macron used his U.N. address to warn against a return to the “law of the jungle” and cast himself as a defender of “civilized international society.” Before lecturing America and Israel, Macron may want to reckon with “his own nation’s shortcomings,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

Macron also falsely claimed Hamas was not active in the West Bank, prompting U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to call his speech “out of touch with reality.” The blunder, Stoll writes, was “a symptom of a French speech that was out of touch with reality in a much bigger way.” France’s own record includes revolutionary terror, colonial massacres, and centuries of persecution of Jews.

No record of jungle rule in France would be complete without an account of how the country's Jews have been persecuted. In Blois on May 26, 1171, the entire Jewish community was destroyed—31 of them burned at the stake—on the basis of a false accusation of murdering a Christian child, even though no Christian child had died. More recent history is no better, from the Dreyfus affair to the concrete-floored, barbed-wire-ringed Holocaust detention camp at Drancy, in a Paris suburb. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Holocaust Encyclopedia reports, “In all, some 77,000 Jews living on French territory perished in concentration camps and killing centers—the overwhelming majority of them at Auschwitz—or died in detention on French soil.”

Stoll concludes, “Among those lessons of the 20th century is that it was a mistake to give France, a minor and declining power, a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council. What has that nation done to earn it? There was a moment when the French were grateful to America for liberating their country from the Nazis in World War II. If Macron and his countrymen want a rescue again the next time around, they will need to begin behaving like allies instead of annoyances.”

READ MORE: France’s Macron and the Law of the Jungle

One way street sign (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images), Paige Cognetti (@PaigeGCognetti/X)

Scranton mayor and congressional hopeful Paige Cognetti turned a stretch of the street she lives on into a one-way without properly notifying the city council, likely in order to reduce traffic from nearby businesses. But city residents are angry, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

Scranton resident Les Spindler repeatedly raised concerns at council meetings after the change. One neighbor told him her daughter was “almost hit head on,” while another warned that “somebody’s going to get killed there.” Spindler also questioned whether fire trucks and ambulances could navigate the new route. “I mean, my five-year-old granddaughter could have designed that project better than whoever did it,” he said.

Cognetti’s office told the council that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had suggested the change for safety reasons. PennDOT pushed back, saying the one-way proposal came from the city engineer and that Cognetti’s administration had failed to provide the written notice required under city code.

The local coverage missed one detail: Cognetti herself lives on Euclid Avenue, according to property records reviewed by the Free Beacon. The change also hit Emiliani Trucking, a 90-year-old business nearby, whose co-owner says its 18-wheelers can no longer use their longtime route to North Main Avenue. “We can’t even pick our trailers up,” he said. “It comes right off of our profit for our trip.”

The controversy comes as Cognetti campaigns for Congress on her record as mayor. At one council meeting, Spindler offered voters a solution of his own: “When it comes to November, everybody vote for Paige for Congress so we get her out of here.”

READ MORE: Scranton Mayor Running for Congress Turned Her Own Street Into a One-Way, Angering Residents: ‘Somebody’s Going To Get Killed There’

Elsewhere:

Left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed recalled getting an unusually blunt lesson in American exceptionalism from his grandmother during a childhood summer in Egypt. After telling El-Sayed that his cousins were smarter, better looking, harder working, nicer, and more athletic, she finally told him what he had going for him: “You get to go back to America at the end of the summer. The rest of your cousins stay here,” El-Sayed said during an interview with the New York Times’s Ezra Klein. The lesson didn’t stick.

Loony Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) is calling for Israel to release Marwan Barghouti, the prominent Fatah figure serving multiple life sentences after an Israeli court convicted him on five counts of murder for his role in attacks that killed Israeli civilians. “Releasing Barghouti does not provide him with a pardon or moral absolution of crimes he may have committed,” Khanna said, arguing that his release is nevertheless “needed to move peace forward.” U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was less convinced. “Why on earth would @RoKhanna call for the release of Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian terrorist who orchestrated cold-blooded slaughter of innocent civilians?” Huckabee wrote in a post on X. “Ro, you are better than this.” Is he?

The BBC has listed 53 dead Gazans as “journalists” despite evidence linking them to Hamas and other terror groups, the Telegraph reports. Twelve have already been removed from the Committee to Protect Journalists’ casualty list after CPJ determined they were either not journalists or members of the press or had participated in combat; others were memorialized by Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad or pictured in military fatigues holding weapons. The BBC says it is reviewing the names. Sound familiar? The Free Beacon reported last month that CPJ itself still carried at least 120 names with terror ties on its 209-person list of “journalists” killed in Gaza, including about 56 who were active, violent militants when they died, according to an HonestReporting audit.

Check out our full Monday lineup below.