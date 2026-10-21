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George A.
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'[El-Sayed] suggested black voters are skeptical of him because they’re Islamophobic: “For too many black Detroiters in particular, their experience with somebody who looks like me is not a good one,” he said. “You go into a gas station, you go to a party store, you’re being talked at from behind glass. If you’re a woman, you’re being catcalled.”' -- I don't need to carry water for Mr. El-Sayed, but the way I read this, he is being critical of his fellow Muslims, not suggesting that black Detroiters are Islamophobic.

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