Angie Nixon (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Socialist Angie Nixon has pocketed at least $70,000 in personal income this year from a mysterious company linked to a prominent anti-ICE activist—all while running for Senate in Florida. “The wages, which helped Nixon break even after years of negative net worth, raise additional questions about her opaque personal finances, which are already the subject of a criminal referral from an ethics watchdog,” the Free Beacon’s Thomas Catenacci and Andrew Kerr report.

Nixon’s benefactor, Building Blocks Strategies, is registered in Virginia but appears to operate from a shared workspace in Miami that also hosts Miami’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter. It was founded by a left-wing activist, Katherine Boswell, who led a D.C.-based anti-ICE group and now runs a boutique communications outfit alongside Nixon’s campaign’s treasurer. That outfit, Lost Minds Media, is also registered to the same Miami workspace. After the Free Beacon contacted Nixon’s treasurer, David Geller, Lost Minds Media’s website was wiped—it now states it’s “under construction.”

Building Blocks’ only known client is the Florida Public Service Union, which Nixon once worked for. Nixon at one point stated on her campaign website that she still leads the union’s higher education program, though she has more recently called herself a “former union organizer.” She did not disclose income from the union in her latest personal finance disclosures. She did, however, report plenty of money from Building Blocks: $20,000 in 2025 and $70,000 in 2026. There is no known explanation for the payments, as the firm has no website or social media presence and is not registered as a business entity in Florida, although it appears to operate exclusively in the state.

“These wages are the latest red flag in Nixon’s finances, which are shrouded in secrecy,” write Catenacci and Kerr. “The Free Beacon reported last month that Nixon—whose income is five times that of a typical American—has seen her personal income skyrocket in the last few years, while a nonprofit she founded has simultaneously seen a significant uptick in revenue. That nonprofit, the Jacksonville-based Moxie Group, has classified most of its expenses under the ‘other’ category on state filings but failed to file federal tax forms that were due last year and would have shed more light on its expenses. Nixon operates a black power-themed ‘Cafe Resistance’—which contains a shrine to black convicted cop-killers—in a Jacksonville shopping mall parking lot but operates it as a for-profit company, based on her tax filings. This raises further questions about where her charity's money is being spent.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Socialist Angie Nixon Has Received $70K in Unexplained Wages This Year From Obscure Company Run by Anti-ICE Activist

Nikole Hannah-Jones in conversation with NYT assistant managing editor for standards and trust Patrick Healy (Screenshot)

In a recent interview with New York Times assistant managing editor for standards and trust Patrick Healy, Times “genius” Nikole Hannah-Jones faults “school choice” for creating inequality in the city’s schools while also complaining that some of the city’s students “don’t have a choice.” “New York City is a system of school choice. And school choice is actually what has led to the inequality,” Hannah-Jones says. “[I]n the end, people are talking about these kids who don’t have a platform, who don’t have a choice,” she later adds. So which is it? The Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes:

A senior research fellow at the Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation, Jason Bedrick, said New York’s problem is not enough choice. "It’s ironic that Hannah-Jones laments that disadvantaged parents lack school choice while condemning New York City for implementing a ‘system of school choice,’ especially when its choice system is so limited," Bedrick told the Free Beacon. “NYC only offers a choice among public schools, including magnet schools and charter schools, but even those offerings are prevented from expanding despite long waiting lists. Those who want to help disadvantaged children get access to a quality education should support expanding school choice options, including to private schools, microschools, virtual schools, and a host of other learning environments.” A video version of the interview—with bylines from an astonishing nine Times journalists, Hannah-Jones, Healy, Jillian Eugenios, Seth Carlson, Santiago Garcia Muñoz, Adam Wolffbrandt, Lauren Pruitt, Luke Piotrowski, and Mike Abrams—includes the line about “these kids who don’t have a platform, who don’t have a choice.” But the video version does not include the claim about how “New York City is a system of school choice. And school choice is actually what has led to the inequality.” People might think that claim was dropped because it’s preposterous. Jewish and Catholic school parents have been fighting for decades in New York for a school choice system that would include those schools. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Democrat of New York, proposed a federal tuition tax credit in 1977, nearly half a century ago. Charter school operators like the great Eva Moskowitz have been trying for years to get the state’s charter school cap lifted, against fierce teachers’ union opposition. Though the growth of charter schools and of certain religious schools has been impressive, the choice advocates in New York have largely been stymied. So to describe New York as some kind of libertarian utopia, a Milton and Rose Friedman fantasy of unlimited education options, is a delusion. It’s misleading. Perhaps a system with absolutely zero choice would be less unequal. But short of outlawing private schools entirely or fencing in Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s New York like Communist-era East Germany to prevent parents from moving to suburbs or other places with better schools, and thereby forcing everyone to be equally miserable, any choice is almost unavoidably going to introduce some inequality, just as people are born into families with different resources and talents. (Hannah-Jones has praised the education system in Communist Cuba.)

READ MORE: Nikole Hannah-Jones Serves Up an Analysis Not Fit for New York Times Video

CNN quietly altered the agenda for its upcoming Global Perspectives forum in Doha to remove sycophantic language that portrayed Hamas-friendly Qatar in a glowing light, the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports.

Deleted text from CNN’s website shows the network scrubbed language proclaiming that “Qatar has built something rare” and that it is a “State of Influence” located “at the center of global affairs” with “achievements in diplomacy, energy, culture, and sport.” It was replaced with more neutral phrases referring to the Middle East in general.

The groveling copy was intended to promote CNN’s “Global Perspectives in Doha,” a “new live event series” set to begin on Oct. 29 featuring Wolf Blitzer and Christiane Amanpour, the outgoing CNN anchor who once claimed that Israeli hostages held by Hamas were “probably being treated better than the average Gazan.” It’s a commercial, for-profit event, but the network is opaque about how exactly it’s making money. The conference aims to gather Western business leaders—who may or may not be receiving compensation or luxury travel to attend—and profit from sponsorships, promotions, and perhaps by providing the Qataris with access to conference attendees. CNN did not respond to a request for comment on how much control Qatar is exerting over the forum.

“Tiny Qatar, which has enormous wealth from natural gas, is controversial for its longstanding ties to terrorist groups, including Hamas—whose leadership lives in Qatar—and the use of its state-run news network, Al Jazeera, to influence Arab world affairs and disseminate antisemitic and anti-Israel views,” writes Kredo. “But Qatar has deployed its enormous wealth to buy goodwill and glowing media coverage. One major effort is Media City, where Qatar is hosting media companies as well as major news organizations, and is underwriting some of their newsgathering and production costs. In 2024, CNN opened a bureau in Education City, which was underwritten with state funds, and recently cosponsored Qatar’s annual foreign policy juggernaut known as the Doha Forum.”

READ MORE: CNN Is Caught Quietly Deleting Sycophantic Language About Hamas-Loving Qatar Ahead of Network’s For-Profit ‘Global Forum’ With Wolf Blitzer, Christiane Amanpour

Elsewhere:

The flagship law review at the University of California, Berkeley, is poised to vote on a new document retention policy by which the organization would delete all internal application records two months after the Washington Free Beacon reported on the journal’s use of personal statements to promote a “diverse membership,” sparking concerns that the journal is attempting to destroy evidence that could be used against it in the event of a discrimination probe.

How is Abdul El-Sayed addressing his struggles with Jewish and black voters? In one interview with Linsey Davis of ABC News, he said it’s “time for us to realize Israel is not actually our friend.” In a second sitdown with Ashley Allison of the Root, he suggested black voters are skeptical of him because they’re Islamophobic: “For too many black Detroiters in particular, their experience with somebody who looks like me is not a good one,” he said. “You go into a gas station, you go to a party store, you’re being talked at from behind glass. If you’re a woman, you’re being catcalled.”

El-Sayed is running on a single-payer Medicare for All health care system but claims that people can keep their private insurance under his plan. His comrade in Maine, Troy Jackson, is being more honest about how the policy would work: “On Medicare for All, there’s people who are arguing, ‘Well, can I keep my health care?’ Well, no you can’t,” he said.

A federal judge recently referred the Soros-backed Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner to the Department of Justice for potential obstruction of justice in a murder case his office handled, and the feds appear to have obliged, sending grand jury subpoenas to Krasner’s office in recent days, Fox News reported.

The Chicago Teachers Union, which represents more than 300,000 students in Chicago and claims to support “the advancement, enhancement, and support of public education,” abruptly canceled the screening of a film documenting Hamas violence on Oct. 7 after anti-Israel activists objected to the film being shown at the union’s conference center, according to event organizers. The news comes three months after the far-left union hosted a Marxist, anti-Israel conference at which speakers called on attendees to support Iran’s “axis of resistance” and advocated for violence against the United States and Israel.

Mugged by reality: A new Wired piece reveals that a number of left-wing Americans left the United States for Europe in search of “political refuge in the wake of Trump’s second term”—only to realize the “quality of life is significantly lower than in the US.” They decided to move back. One interviewee who moved to Germany lamented the “endless bureaucracy” and said, “If you aren’t born and raised there, and don’t look German, you’ll never be fully accepted.”

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