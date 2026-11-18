The Wire, a left-wing nonprofit news site based in India, republished a version of the Deutsche Bank investigation from Dawn, a Pakistan-based site, using graphics from Investigative Reporting Project Italy. (Screengrab via thewire.in)

A media frenzy backed by left-wing foundations and the governments of France and Spain is using purloined documents to try to undercut a pro-American and pro-Israel bank.

When negative articles about Deutsche Bank started appearing in high-profile outlets—the New York Times, the Financial Times, Le Monde—they were taken seriously by other news organizations and promoted by Democratic politicians in the U.S. “Deutsche Bank Shares Drop After Leaks Put Spotlight on Troubled Past,” the Wall Street Journal reported. The incoming chairman of the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Senator Elizabeth Warren, posted the Financial Times article and commented, “We need to hold the bankers who financed Jeffrey Epstein accountable.” The Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight, led by Rep. Robert Garcia of California, posted a red siren emoji and commented, “New reporting shows Deutsche Bank processed nearly $600 MILLION in suspicious payments linked to Jeffrey Epstein—far more than previously known. In the majority, we will investigate the banks and powerful institutions who enabled Epstein’s activities.”

Yet it turns out that the “reporting” is not independent journalism but the work of a global consortium backed by governments including France and Spain and by some of the biggest and most left-wing foundations—Soros’s Open Society, the Ford Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation. Ford, Open Society and MacArthur did not respond to inquiries from the Washington Free Beacon about whether they supported the use of misappropriated bank documents to assail the bank for financing weapons used by the U.S. and Israel. The funding disclosure page for “Barracuda Media,” the little-known South Africa-based group behind the attack on the bank, asserts, “The funders had no access to the data, role in the reporting, or influence over editorial decisions.”

Barracuda—named after a predatory, poisonous fish—claims that the documents it obtained include “more than ten million emails” and “15 million files” that were “shared with more than 230 journalists at over 50 media outlets worldwide.” It describes the sources as “whistleblowers, whose identities are being protected” and who say the information “was lawfully obtained.” Whatever the legal fine points—and there are laws providing privacy protections to bank customers—the disclosure appears to be a betrayal of trust. And there are signs that it appears also to be in service of a political agenda that involves imposing pacificism or disarmament on the militaries that are defending Western civilization.

Among the stories highlighted on the Barracuda site are one from a Pakistani outlet, Dawn, headlined “Bankrolling attacks in Gaza: how a global bank armed Israel.” The subheadline is, “Documents in the Inside Deutsche Bank leak reveal Deutsche Bank’s role in supplying weapons now used against civilians in Palestine.” That story faults Deutsche Bank for providing financing to a German company, Renk GmbH, that makes a gearbox for Israel’s Merkava tank. The story is ridiculously slanted, faulting Israel for using the tanks against Al Shifa Hospital and Nasser Hospital in Gaza while downplaying or ignoring the extensive evidence that the Hamas terrorist organization has used both hospitals as headquarters. The article reads as if it would like Israel to have no weapons at all, so that the Jews there can be killed effortlessly.

Another article highlighted on the Barracuda site is from an outfit called Investigative Reporting Project Italy. “The Inside Deutsche Bank leak reveals the bank’s closeness to the war industry, and how it financed arms supplies to ‘high-risk’ or conflict-ridden countries, violating its own internal policies,” that article says. The “war industry” includes Italian defense contractor Leonardo, which the article faults for supplying the Israeli navy with weapons “used to attack the Gaza Strip from the sea during the ongoing genocide.” The article reports that the bank’s clients “include US giants Lockheed Martin, RTX Corp (formerly Raytheon), and Boeing.” The article says, “without banks, there would be no arms sales, and one of the world’s most powerful banks in this sector is Deutsche Bank, consistently among the top banks in Europe in terms of arms sales.” Okay, without banks, and without arms sales, the U.S. and Israel would be defeated by enemy countries such as China and Iran that don’t choose to unilaterally disarm themselves.

Neither article displays any curiosity whatsoever about how the Hamas terrorists, or the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army, or Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or how Lebanon’s Hezbollah, are financing their arsenals.

Barracuda Media has a three-member advisory board.

One member is a professor of professional practice at the Columbia School of Journalism, Sheila Coronel. Coronel signed a September 2024 Columbia Journalism School statement denouncing Israel and defending Al Jazeera, the state-controlled broadcaster that the Hamas terrorist organization uses as a cover for its activities. Coronel is also a board member of the Committee to Protect Journalists, an activist group that demonizes Israel for killing Hamas terrorists who use journalistic cover.

A second member of the advisory board is Marina Walker Guevara, executive editor of the Pulitzer Center. The Pulitzer Center also is in the demonize-Israel business. It is a far-left nonprofit whose other activities include “The 1619 Project Curriculum,” aimed at bringing into classrooms the New York Times effort “to reframe U.S. history by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation’s foundational date.” The Pulitzer Center’s funders include left-leaning foundations such as the left-wing tech billionaire Pierre Omidyar’s wife Pam Omidyar’s “Humanity United,” which put in $200,000 in 2024, and George and Alexander Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which gave a three-year, $900,000 grant in 2023. The Pulitzer Center also gets money from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.

Deutsche Bank’s statement responding to the articles said, “the media reporting refers to purported internal documents.” It added, “it includes confidential information about clients, employees and other third parties, which remains legally protected. … As a precaution, we have informed the relevant authorities, including the data protection authority, and remain in contact with them. We do not comment on the substance of those discussions. … We remain committed to ensuring continuous enhancements of our control environment and a culture of integrity.”

READ MORE: Soros-Funded Global Journalist Feeding Frenzy Attacks Deutsche Bank for Financing Weapons for U.S., Israel