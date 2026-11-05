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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
2h

Guessing she didn't pick up any of that trash on the ground during her photo op.

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John's avatar
John
2h

$25K split two ways is not a lot of money & bespeaks her value.

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