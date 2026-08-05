Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed/X)

The Michigan Democratic Senate primary remains too close to call as the Islamist insurgent Abdul El-Sayed clings to a narrow lead over his establishment-backed challenger, Haley Stevens. It's an underwhelming result for the Left even if he pulls it out, given that super PACs supporting El-Sayed released polls in the race's final days showing him leading by as much as 19 points. We'll have coverage of the result—and reporting from El-Sayed's election night watch party—as soon as it's confirmed. In the meantime, be happy that incumbent Democratic Rep. Wesley Bell of Missouri fended off a primary challenge from antisemitic lunatic Cori Bush, whom he himself defeated in a primary in 2024. Good riddance again, Cori.

Jordan Arday

The celebrity Cambridge education professor Jason Arday, whose rags-to-riches memoir from Simon & Schuster lands August 11, has repeatedly lied about his charitable fundraising prowess, 16 years of records reviewed by the Free Beacon show—and the publishing house is stealthily editing his biography in an effort to clean up after him. “The revelation comes as Arday’s scholarly work and inspiring life story are under heavy scrutiny in Britain from journalists and at least one other academic, who have presented evidence of sweeping plagiarism and rampant fabulism by the youngest black professor in Cambridge’s 800-year history,” the journalist Ben Ryan writes for the Free Beacon.

An initial version of Arday’s Simon & Schuster speaker bio stated that Arday “has been a prolific fundraiser having raised over £5.5 million pounds for 80 national charities over an [sic] 20-year period,” including by running “30 marathons in 35 days, 300 miles in 3 days and 600 miles in 6 days.” But online fundraising pages tied to Arday show more modest fundraising hauls of £6,285 and £380 generated from the “marathon challenge” and “300-mile challenge.” There is no evidence that Arday actually accomplished the athletic feats.

Simon & Schuster quietly edited Arday’s bio at some point between May 19 and July 24, 2025 to remove the exact amount of money raised by Arday and to omit any mention of the running feats. It now states that Arday “is a prolific fundraiser; he has been part of several fundraising teams that have raised millions of pounds for charity, winning numerous prodigious fundraising awards.” Arday conceded in an interview with the British newspaper the Times that he “did not raise all the money for charity but was part of a syndicate of about 100 people,” but the Simon & Schuster edit came around a year earlier, raising questions about what the powerhouse publisher knew, and when they knew it, regarding the burgeoning doubts about Arday’s academic integrity and personal honesty.

Both Cambridge and Simon & Schuster are nonetheless standing by Arday, who claims to have grown up in a housing project with autism so severe that he didn’t speak until age 11 or learn to read until age 18. The university has declined to investigate the plagiarism accusations against Arday, while the publisher said that his book will be released as planned and that he “worked closely with his co-writer, as well as our editorial and legal teams, to carefully research, write and corroborate the narrative.” The co-writer, Eve Claxton, gets no credit on the book’s Amazon page or on the U.S. book cover.

READ MORE: Star Cambridge Professor Jason Arday Lied for Years About Raising Millions for Charity: Simon & Schuster Scrubbed Financial Details From His New Memoir and Falsehoods From His Bio

UNRWA office in the Gaza Strip (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images), Hamas fighter (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamas officials routinely bullied and intimidated employees of U.S.-funded NGOs operating in Gaza in order to control their operations, according to a confidential probe carried out by American investigators. A June 24 report detailing the investigation, which was privately transmitted to Congress and obtained exclusively by the Free Beacon, “reveals that Hamas threatened to sic its fearsome police force on aid workers and even tried to access the NGOs’ private employee data as the terror group moved to establish outposts at hospitals and redirect aid to meet its needs,” our Adam Kredo writes.

The report includes testimony from a number of U.S.-funded aid groups operating in Gaza, including the International Medical Corps, Project Hope, and the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development, better known as ACTED. IMC revealed that in August 2024, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry demanded the group “suspend activities until it received approval” from the Gaza government and “register all expatriate medical staff and share license information and professional details for all national healthcare workers.” Project Hope reported that “two armed individuals” with the Hamas-run Interior Ministry “attempted to obtain employee data.” And ACTED, a Paris-based group that has run humanitarian projects in Gaza since at least 2007, reported that on at least two occasions in 2025 “an individual claiming to be part of the ‘Ministry of Social Development’” contacted the organization to obtain a list of sites where aid was delivered and to secure aid for “specific families.” The person said that “if the company did not provide the requested information, the police would stop ACTED’s ongoing work.”

The report, which comes from the U.S. Agency for International Development inspector general’s office, an independent law enforcement entity separate from the largely defunct USAID, “describes a situation on the ground in Gaza that Hamas and its international allies have vehemently denied for years: Aid operations are subject to strict oversight by Hamas personnel who are often stationed at sensitive humanitarian sites, such as hospitals and aid depots,” Kredo writes. “The USAID inspector general’s investigation in Gaza is helping unveil the extent to which Hamas terrorists actively coerced aid organizations to impede, coerce, and divert U.S. taxpayer-funded aid,” a senior State Department official briefed on the investigation told the Free Beacon.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Federal Probe Reveals How Hamas Bullies and Coerces Gaza Aid Groups, Diverts American Aid Dollars To Their War Effort

Elsewhere:

A New York Times dispatch from a recent Democratic Socialists of America confab in Chicago notes that the organization “is both a political and a social home” for its members, adding, “Andrew Thompson, a leader from Denver, recently threw a divorce party for himself filled with his friends from D.S.A. Cliff Connolly, a national leader from Orlando, said the D.S.A. fills the same social function for him that the Catholic Church played for his parents when they were in their 30s.” Therein lies the problem.

The antisemitic author Susan Abulhawa—who has referred to Jews as “ghouls,” “cockroaches,” and “demons”—has responded to mounting criticism of her book deal with Simon & Schuster, calling her “Zionist” critics “parasites” who are “violent” and “sadistic” and have “rotted brains.” “They deserve all the contempt and hatred in the world,” Abulhawa tweeted.

The left-wing lunatic widely expected to win the Democratic nomination for governor in Wisconsin, Francesca Hong, once called to “Cancel Thanksgiving.” Does she still believe it? “I’m a chef, and one of the first meals that I made for the community when I was 16 was a Thanksgiving meal. … But Thanksgiving is also a time that’s incredibly painful for so many people in our communities,” she told CNN. “And so I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views.” That’s a yes.

There is “behind-the-scenes posturing” and “outright bickering” within Bernie Sanders’s camp over whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Ro Khanna should “inherit” the Vermont socialist’s “movement” ahead of the 2028 presidential election, Politico reported. Some “prominent left-wing leaders” are “irked” by Ocasio-Cortez’s “sparing endorsement strategy,” while others within Sanders’s camp are not “taking [Khanna] too seriously.” Khanna says he’ll decide on a presidential campaign “around Thanksgiving” and a potential AOC bid will not change his calculus.

A new Irish government jet that cost more than $60 million may not be able to land in fog—because the geniuses running the notoriously anti-Israel nation requested the jet be delivered without a piece of equipment made by an Israeli company that helps the jet operate in bad weather.

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