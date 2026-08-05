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David Carter's avatar
David Carter
6h

Arday will be the stuff of a comedy movie. And the elite British garbage universities will rue the day they ever took the knee to DEI.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
6h

A radical "left winger" would lie? Get out of town!!

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