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MichaelH: Storyteller's avatar
MichaelH: Storyteller
May 14

1- "...transgender faculty member, Emily Spottswood,...." that sounds like a made up name for a drag queen. Emily spots-wood?? All joking aside, the leftist brainwashing in public education at ANY/EVERY level needs to be stomped out! For these colleges that FORCE these dei based classes onto students (and even if a student wants to go to this kind of class) all federal money going to that school needs to be cut off until the classes stop.

2- As for the release of abu-jamal, he is not a "political prisoner", he is a convicted MURDERER. If anything he needs to be euthanized. That's what you do as a mercy for old dogs.

3- ANYBODY who couldn't tell that abigail spanberger was a leftist hasn't been paying attention. I had ZERO doubt of that during her campaign. She was lying through her teeth on so many issues it made my head spin from the double-take i did whenever she spoke. I pray for the people of Virginia who have been overpowered by the leftists who work in DC but live in Virginia. It's amazing how they work for democrats and VOTE for them. Instead of heading a leftist run state to live while they work in DC is infuriating. They KNOW that the crime rates in those leftist cities/states are much higher and they are basically sh!t pits. I truly feel for the rest of the citizens of Virginia who are being silenced by the leftists who have invaded by these cretins.

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dofaust's avatar
dofaust
May 14

I hope that the the Texas Guard member takes his case about "compelled speech" and racism at the Penn State Dickinson Law School to the courts!

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