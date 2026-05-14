L: Penn State Dickinson Law logo (Facebook), R: David Blackman

Texas State Guard veteran David Blackman was thrilled to attend law school at Penn State on a 50 percent merit scholarship—until he sat through his first anti-racism class.

On his first day of “Race and the Equal Protection of the Laws,” Blackman listened to a transgender faculty member, Emily Spottswood, explain why the course was mandatory. “It’s not optional,” she said, because “being a lawyer is about recognizing and combating injustice,” an “institutional message” that was “baked into” the law school’s “DNA,” audio of the session obtained by the Free Beacon shows. Spottswood’s remarks followed a presentation by the law school’s associate dean, Jeffrey Dodge, who said Penn State law students were part of a “coalition” dedicated to “building a more anti-racist” future.

“Thus began a series of struggle sessions in which professors demanded students affirm activist talking points and ultimately drove Blackman, whose first-choice law school had been Penn State, to withdraw from the school after just one semester,” our Aaron Sibarium reports. “Over the course of three 150-minute lectures, speakers described all white people as ‘privileged,’ called to ‘eradicate patriarchy,’ and asserted that the justice system is ‘about keeping black people in their place.’ One assignment said students should ‘consider’ framing their essays around ‘the reality of systemic racism,’ implying that doing otherwise could affect a student’s grade.”

The class, launched in 2020 at the height of the George Floyd protests, “is now raising questions about whether a public law school violated the First Amendment and the Civil Rights Act. Blackman withdrew from the law school after a committee convened by law school dean Danielle Conway refused to grant him an exemption from the course, which he said amounted to compelled speech. In an interview with the Free Beacon, he also noted that the course vilified white people and law enforcement and that professors assigned texts by critical race theorists without presenting an alternative perspective.” It’s “a stark example of how DEI remains entrenched in many Democratic institutions even as the legal threats to such programs continue to grow.”

READ MORE: A Texas Military Vet Dropped Out of Penn State Law School Rather Than Submit to Its Mandatory Anti-Racism Course

Five-term Pennsylvania state representative Chris Rabb is running for Congress with support from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ro Khanna, and his hometown newspaper, the Philadelphia Inquirer. He’s also hailing notorious cop killer Mumia Abu-Jamal as a “Black freedom fighter” and “elderly political prisoner” who should be released from jail, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

Rabb co-signed a letter from the Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America last month urging Gov. Josh Shapiro to “Free” the 71-year-old Abu-Jamal from prison, where the former Black Panther is serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner. “We hope that as Governor, you and the members of the Board of Pardons will listen to the community organizations representing Pennsylvanians in their call to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal,” the letter states. “There are dozens of elderly political prisoners in the United States, predominantly Black freedom fighters who have been held for decades under similarly punitive conditions.” It continues: “Without decisive action, DSA will treat the continued incarceration of our elders and comrades as incompatible with the pursuit of future political ambitions.”

Rabb is running to replace retiring Democratic incumbent Dwight Evans in the deep-blue third district, which includes crime-ridden west Philadelphia as well as the corner where Abu-Jamal murdered Faulkner. Moderate Democrats in Pennsylvania and Washington have supported Faulkner’s family and the prosecutors who put Abu-Jamal in prison as his case became a political lightning rod. But the times are a-changin’, and the Inquirer backed Robb over the establishment favorite, state representative Sharif Street. AOC, for her part, has called Rabb a “real one” and a “fighter for Medicare for All.” She will campaign alongside him in Philadelphia this Friday.

READ MORE: House Candidate Backed by AOC, Van Hollen Hails Cop Killer Mumia Abu-Jamal as ‘Black Freedom Fighter’ and ‘Political Prisoner’

A masked elementary student (George Frey/Getty Images), Abigail Spanberger (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Moderate” Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger filled her final cabinet position with… a Yale University leader who advocated for the masking of two-year-old children during the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed for mandatory vaccinations, reports our Jessica Schwalb.

Spanberger tapped David Wilkinson, a former Obama White House senior adviser who heads Yale’s Tobin Center for Economic Policy, to be her “chief transformation officer,” a role meant to enhance the “effectiveness and efficiency of our government.” Wilkinson’s ability to do so is questionable. As an adjunct professor at Yale’s Child Study Center, he coauthored a study advocating for the masking of two-year-old children during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move he argued would not lead to “social and developmental delays” (spoiler alert: it did). Wilkinson also co-published a paper pushing for vaccine mandates for child care providers. Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe championed such policies during his 2021 gubernatorial campaign—and lost.

“Wilkinson’s appointment is another indication Spanberger may not be the moderate she portrayed herself as on the campaign trail,” Schwalb writes. “She backed an effort to gerrymander Virginia’s congressional map after indicating on the campaign trail that she had no plans to do so and signed a slew of proposed constitutional amendments on abortion, voting rights for felons, and same-sex marriage. Mandatory masking for children was highly divisive during the pandemic, with an August 2021 Gallup poll finding that 48 percent of parents favored the requirement, while 41 percent were opposed.”

READ MORE: ‘Moderate’ Abigail Spanberger Taps Yale Leader Who Pushed COVID Masks For Two-Year-Olds To Serve in Her Cabinet

Additional reading:

Kentucky senator Rand Paul’s son William went on a drunken tirade against Jews at a Capitol Hill restaurant on Tuesday evening, accosting Republican congressman Mike Lawler, according to a NOTUS reporter who was seated with Lawler. Paul told Lawler, who is not Jewish, that if Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie loses his primary race on Tuesday, it would be because of “your people.” When Lawler asked what people, exactly, Paul responded, “Yeah, you Jews.” When Lawler told Paul he is not Jewish, Paul responded, “Oh wow, I’m so sorry for calling you a Jew,” and accused Jews of being “anti-American.” After flipping Lawler the bird, he knocked over a barstool while stumbling out of the establishment. He has now pledged to get help for a drinking problem.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “recently made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with Mohammed bin Zayed, the country’s president,” CBS News reported. It’s a significant development that speaks to the ways in which the Iran war is reshaping the Middle East against the mullahs in Tehran. The UAE reportedly carried out strikes on Iran earlier in the war.

Billionaire Democratic megadonor Stephen Cloobeck was arrested Tuesday and released on $300,000 bond “for a felony charge of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness from testifying,” the New York Post reported. The details are unclear, but Cloobeck was an ally of disgraced congressman Eric Swalwell, who recorded a video denying claims of sexual assault while hiding out in Cloobeck’s Hollywood mansion.

Check out our full Thursday lineup below.