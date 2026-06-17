Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico speaks to supporters at the Fire Fighters Hall February 21, 2026 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Alberto Silva Fernandez/Getty Images)

Left-wing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, 37, reported a single checking account on his financial disclosure with as much as $50,000 in it. He shares the account with his mother, a frequent contributor to his political campaigns who also pitched in to cover Talarico’s moving expenses when he was 32, records show. Talarico’s personal financial disclosure indicates, “The account is jointly held by the filer and the filer’s mother.”

It’s unclear why, exactly, Talarico shares the account with his mother, “but she appears to be helping him, not vice versa,” the Free Beacon‘s Peter Hasson writes. Tamara Talarico is in her early 60s and has joined Talarico on the campaign trail. She doesn’t appear to be hard-up for money. She and her husband, Mark, Talarico’s adopted father, a retired senior sales engineer with a degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M, contributed $5,000 each to Talarico’s campaign for state representative in 2021.

“That same year, Talarico reported an in-kind contribution of $1,437.84 from his parents for ‘moving expenses,’” writes Hasson. “Talarico was 32 years old at the time.”

“Talarico is not the only high-profile Democratic Senate candidate to face scrutiny over his financial entanglements with his parents. Left-wing Senate candidate and self-described ‘working class Mainer’ Graham Platner claimed to have relied on a Veterans Affairs loan to purchase his house in 2017, but he actually received a $200,000 loan from his father, the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: Texas’s James Talarico, 37, Shares His Only Checking Account With His Mom

Harvard’s Widener Library is seen in a 2024 file photo. (Photo: Ira Stoll)

It’s an epidemic. Forty-seven percent of Harvard seniors who participated in a Harvard Crimson survey said they’d experienced mental illness at some point during their four years at Harvard. Another 13 percent said they were unsure. At Princeton, a survey of seniors conducted by the student newspaper found that over 60 percent had therapy or mental health counseling over the course of their college careers. And at Yale, the university is facing a lawsuit over its failure to accommodate “students with mental health disabilities.”

The numbers of self-reported mental illness at the top Ivy League schools dwarf those of the general population, and the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll notes a paper published in April that found “very liberal” students report mental illness at about double the rate of “conservative” and “very conservative” students. Stoll writes:

One has to be careful in writing about this—the last thing I’d want to do would be to discourage any student who needs help from seeking or getting it. Mental illness is a real thing, and treatment can help, in some cases saving lives. Yet with that crucial caveat, it’s also hard to avoid wondering in some cases whether the politics are a consequence of the illness, or the illness is a consequence of the politics. I watched a lot of anti-Israel protests at Harvard, and even read some of the poetry and journal articles. Without singling out any individual participants or casting any stigma on people seeking or getting needed treatment, it’s hard to avoid noticing the strong likelihood of some overlap in the Venn diagram between the 47 percent who experienced mental illness and the 40 percent who view BDS favorably to the point of setting up tents in a Harvard Yard “encampment” or interrupting classes with megaphones or occupying buildings in protests. I’m not a forensic psychiatrist, but some people are just unmistakably crazy.

READ MORE: Harvard Students Are Twice as Mentally Ill as the General Population Amid Ivy Psychological Meltdown

Abigail Spanberger (Photo by Mike Kropf/Getty Images)

“Moderate” Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger (D.) tapped a left-wing activist with a long history of pushing gender transitions for minors to serve on the state’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, a move that contradicts the mealy-mouthed rhetoric Spanberger offered on the issue while campaigning, the Free Beacon‘s Jessica Schwalb reports.

Spanberger announced Kellen MacBeth’s addition to the 26-member board, which provides policy recommendations to Spanberger on gay and trans issues, on May 22. As president and founder of left-wing group Equality Arlington, MacBeth has pushed local school districts to allow biological boys to play on girls’ sports teams and “oppose and resist” Trump administration efforts to prohibit biological boys from using girls’ locker rooms. MacBeth has also called the Trump administration’s efforts to prohibit hospitals from performing transgender procedures on minors “dangerous and discriminatory.” Though he has said parents should decide whether their children should move forward with those procedures, he has also urged Virginia lawmakers to reject bills requiring teachers to tell parents if their children identify as transgender in school.

Such issues have garnered significant attention in Virginia following high-profile incidents of transgender students who were accused of misconduct in school bathrooms. Spanberger generally avoided addressing them while running as a “moderate” Democrat—asked whether she supported biological boys playing in girls’ sports and using girls’ bathrooms, she “gave vague answers arguing that local schools should make such decisions on an ‘individual’ basis without offering her own views,” Schwalb writes. “In one case, Spanberger ran from a reporter who asked her to give a ‘direct’ answer on the topic, leaving a campaign event in her car.”

READ MORE: ‘Moderate’ Gov Abigail Spanberger Appoints Trans Activist to Virginia Advisory Board After Avoiding Trans Issues on Campaign Trail

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