James Talarico (Danielle Villasana/Getty Images)

Texas Democrat James Talarico’s website once promoted his support for “trans kids” and “bold, progressive ideas.” That was then, this is James Talarico running for Senate in a red state, when he’d backed over all that left-wing rhetoric with a semi-truck. Around the time Talarico launched his Senate campaign in a state that hasn’t sent a Democrat to the upper chamber since 1988, he updated the site to remove the word “progressive” and to take aim at billionaires rather than Republicans, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

Talarico’s website got a makeover in early September, when he launched his Senate campaign, according to internet archives. He now brags about fighting “billionaire mega-donors” rather than “Republican extremism,” touts his efforts to “expand job opportunities for young adults” rather than fight for “trans kids” (good call!), and says the “biggest divide in this country is not left vs. right” but “top vs. bottom.” I may have phrased that last one differently. Anyhow, the word “progressive” has vanished.

“The revisions reflect the challenges Talarico faces as he attempts to swap a State House seat in the liberal enclave of Austin for a U.S. Senate seat in a state that has not sent a Democrat to the upper chamber since 1988, when Lloyd Bentsen was elected to serve a fourth term,” Anderson writes. “Kamala Harris won Talarico’s Austin district by nearly 50 points in 2024, when President Donald Trump won Texas by nearly 14 points. In his earlier races, Talarico presented himself as a ‘Democrat’ with endorsements from left-wing groups like ‘Liberal Austin Democrats’ who’s ‘fighting back against Republican extremism.’ Now, he says he’s an ‘eighth-generation Texan, former middle school teacher, and Presbyterian seminarian’ running to ‘take his fight against corruption to Washington.’”

Talarico secured the Democratic nomination in March and “has spent much of the campaign since then repudiating the left-wing positions that catapulted him to national prominence.” Last month, for example, he told CBS News that his claim that “God is non-binary” was “cringey” and “missed the mark.” Talarico has also said that he opposes sex change surgeries for minors, though he opposed a bill that would have banned the procedures; and that he supports Texas’s enormous oil and gas industry, though he introduced bills in the state House that would have required climate change lessons in Texas public schools and implemented statewide green energy mandates.

READ MORE: Texas’s Talarico Scrubbed Website of Statements Supporting ‘Trans Kids’ and ‘Bold, Progressive Ideas’ Ahead of Senate Run

L: A screenshot of Poetica's website, R: Dan Goldman (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The owner of a New York City coffee shop who told a Jewish member of Congress, Democrat Dan Goldman, that his “AIPAC” money was no good there is an Uzbek immigrant who contributed to Graham Platner’s Senate campaign and has complained that his Brooklyn neighbors don’t tip enough, our Jon Levine reports.

Parviz Mukhamadkulov’s Poetica Coffee took down its Instagram account after throwing up a post condemning Goldman (D., N.Y.)—who brought his young daughter by the East Village roastery—as a “fascist” and “genocide enabler.” But Mukhamadkulov went back for seconds on LinkedIn, telling one critic, “Pretty simple process if you support genocide we reserve the right not to serve you.” He started the shop in 2020 during the pandemic and has since expanded to eight locations—though he did so while skipping out on paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in state taxes, according to the New York Department of Taxation and Finance, which says Poetica Coffee owes nearly $400,000 in sales tax.

In 2023, Poetica was sued for failing to comply with accessibility requirements under the American with Disabilities Act. The company failed to appear, prompting its landlord, Ying Wee Corp, to sue for costs associated with the resulting $18,500 settlement and to secure a $39,000 payout from Mukhamadkulov, records show. The shop’s Brooklyn location has also been dinged by city health inspectors for unsanitary conditions, including “filth flies or food/refuse/sewage.”

“On X, Mukhamadkulov identified himself as a proud supporter of Mamdani. And federal election records also show he has also donated to Maine's far-left Democratic Senate candidate, Graham Platner,” Levine writes. “Elsewhere on X, Mukhamadkulov has celebrated the deaths of Israeli soldiers and has accused Israel of being behind Sept. 11, calling the country a ‘nazi nation.’ He has defended vandalism against Jewish students on college campuses.”

READ MORE: Angry Coffee Shop Owner Who Smeared Jewish Rep Dan Goldman as a ‘Fascist’ Sipping ‘Genocide Juice’ Is a Graham Platner Donor Cited for ‘Filth and Flies’

Images that Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York posted to social media to encourage applications for the city’s new “free” childcare program.

Socialist New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed to increase property taxes on “whiter neighborhoods” during his campaign. Now he’s “promising to put black neighborhoods first in line for one of his signature campaign promises, free childcare,” our Ira Stoll reports.

Mamdani claims he will eventually make childcare “free” for every two-year-old. For now, he’s working to “phase it in,” as he put it in a recent radio interview marking the Juneteenth holiday, during which he explicitly said that “neighborhoods that Black New Yorkers have helped to build over generations” will benefit from the program “first.” Stoll writes:

The directness of his language about using race as a reason for directing government resources could expose the program to a legal challenge. Federal courts have been increasingly emphatic that the equal protection and due process clauses in the Fourteenth Amendment prohibit such race-based decision making. In his opinion in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. Harvard, Chief Justice Roberts wrote, “Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.” The mayor could conceivably claim that because he is targeting neighborhoods by race rather than individuals, the program is legal. Or he could claim that because the program is corrective, a remedy to past discrimination, it is legal. However, in recent years, higher-level federal courts have been increasingly skeptical of such arguments. And since some of Mamdani’s recent predecessors, including Eric Adams and David Dinkins, were black, and the state also had a black governor, David Paterson, the city may have a hard time making the claim that black New Yorkers are victims of past discrimination, especially in comparison to other groups, such as Hispanics, Asians, or Orthodox Jews, who could also benefit from the childcare.

READ MORE: Blacks First in Line for Free Childcare, Mayor Mamdani Says

Additional reading:

The socialist strategist who recruited Graham Platner to run for Senate in Maine, Dan Moraff—a Yale Law School graduate—recently admitted that his attempts to “vet” Platner did not turn up his Nazi ink or many of his inflammatory Reddit posts. The Wall Street Journal followed up with a profile of Moraff revealing how the blunder came to be: Rather than compile a “detailed research book” on Platner, Moraff asked for “an expedited, cheaper review to be done within days,” according to the Journal, which called the ordeal “the latest example of the mix of ambition, bravado and corner-cutting that Moraff has shown in a political career that has had a measure of success … but also a trail of missteps that has left some political partners feeling betrayed.”

The profile revealed more disturbing details about Moraff, including the fact that his fiancée and political consulting partner, Leanne Fan, wears an engagement ring that “opens up to a tiny comb that she has used to brush Moraff’s beard.”

Three New York congressional primaries tonight will test Zohran Mamdani’s power as a kingmaker in the Democratic Party. In the 13th district, which sits in the Bronx, voters will choose between incumbent Democrat Adriano Espaillat and the Mamdani-backed socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier. The city’s ethnic fault lines are on full display as the race comes to a close, with Espaillat’s allies leaning into his Dominican and Christian roots, prompting Chevalier’s surrogates to accuse them of “anti-Black racism, specifically against Haitians.” Mamdani has also endorsed Brad Lander in the 10th district and Claire Valdez in the 7th.

A Hamas military operative who doubled as an Al Jazeera “photojournalist” died in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza over the weekend, marking the latest example of a jihadist militant operating under the guise of a journalist in the strip. The “photojournalist,” Ahmed Samir Muhammad Washah, “advanced sniper attack plans and additional terrorist activities” against Israel, the IDF announced.

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below.