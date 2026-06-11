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Charles Leslie's avatar
Charles Leslie
1d

Bari - please, oh please, retire the insufferable Lesley Stahl. She’s a perfect example of the “news” correspondents who think they are the center of the story.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
1d

I’m glad you’re doing stories about Talarico and Platner. We need these for the history books. But they don’t help at all with decreasing their voter support. If anything, it helps them. Currently, the worse you are but proud of it, the more popular.

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