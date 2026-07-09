Most normal observers saw Graham Platner’s demise coming long before he ended his campaign after an ex-girlfriend accused him of rape given the string of scandals surrounding the Hotchkiss-educated man of the people—from the Nazi tattoo to infidelity to domestic abuse. A number of Democratic lawmakers eyeing prominent roles in the 2028 presidential primary now claim they did not. Oops, could’ve happened to anybody! These Democrats repeatedly defended Platner as the warning signs mounted, hailing his “personal odyssey—from upper-middle-class boarding school washout and dirtbag leftist to unemployed oyster supplier to his mother’s fine-dining restaurant—as a classic tale of American redemption,” the Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles writes. Here are a few of the ones who disgraced themselves the most.

Ro Khanna

Khanna, the most shamelessly ambitious Democrat since Barack Obama, was arguably Platner’s most enthusiastic booster in Congress. A day after the New York Times reported on allegations of toxic behavior from several of Platner’s former girlfriends, Khanna flew to Maine for a campaign rally where he argued that electing Platner to the U.S. Senate despite his troubled past would bring much needed “redemption” to a “broken” America.

Ruben Gallego

Few Democrats have demonstrated worse political judgment than Gallego, who endorsed Platner in early March. Several weeks later, his good friend and party companion, former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.), ended his gubernatorial bid and resigned from Congress amid multiple allegations of sexual assault. In an interview with the Bulwark, Gallego described Platner as an “authentic man” who would be a welcome addition to the U.S. Senate despite his troubled past. “You know, he’s not antisemitic,” he said. “And more importantly, you know—not more importantly, but just as important—is that he’s going to win this election, and we need to win elections.” Points for honesty.

Elizabeth Warren

Pocahontas endorsed Platner once it was clear he was going to win the primary. At a campaign rally in April, she praised the alleged rapist as “my kind of man … a man who not only has the values, but a man who believes in accountability.”

Warren continued to support Platner after he met with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill last month and assured them he would never face credible allegations of sexual assault. “It’s not a secret I’ve had a messy, complicated life,” he told them after Warren asked about the possibility of future revelations. “The worst of the rumors we’ve all heard are not true.”

(They were, in fact, true.)

READ MORE: 2028 Democrats Who Disgraced Themselves Most for Graham Platner

( National Science Foundation (Wikimedia Commons/https://nsf.widen.net/s/8tvvgqr5wc — U.S. National Science Foundation) and Donald Trump (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The share of successful National Science Foundation grants containing DEI language has plummeted to its lowest point in more than 20 years, highlighting the success of the Trump administration’s crackdown on the woke agenda, according to data obtained exclusively by our Aaron Sibarium.

The data, compiled by the AI-assisted research nonprofit DeepAudit, show that the proportion of NSF awards with DEI terms fell to 9 percent in 2025, down from 34 percent in 2022, and “about the same as in 2001, before the great awokening,” as DeepAudit director of research Jonah Davids put it. “This suggests that the second Trump administration is taking the problem of politicized and ideologically biased research seriously, and that having the right leaders in place can reverse some of the negative trends we’ve seen over the past few decades,” he said.

“Established by Congress in 1950, the National Science Foundation accounts for about 25 percent of federal research grants to universities. The agency’s mission is to ‘promote the progress of science; to advance the national health, prosperity, and welfare; and to secure the national defense; and for other purposes,’” Sibarium writes. “In time, those ‘other purposes’ came to include social justice. The National Science Foundation in 2021 awarded $3.4 billion in grants that contained at least one of the following terms: ‘equity,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘gender,’ ‘marginalize,’ ‘underrepresented,’ or ‘disparity.’ By 2025, the number dropped to $400 million, an 88 percent decrease.

“Though part of that decrease took place at the tail end of the Biden administration, the vast majority of it occurred under President Donald Trump, who has issued a spate of executive orders targeting DEI in federal grant-making.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Share of NSF Grants With DEI Language Reaches Lowest Point Since 2001

A Zohran Mamdani supporter who leads a major New York City kidney clinic moonlights as a vile online troll who has accused Israel of being behind the 9/11 attacks and called Trump supporters “vermin,” our Jon Levine reports.

Dr. Pravin Bhat, a nephrologist, contributed $250 to Mamdani’s campaign and has ties to the city’s health department, having worked there as a physician specialist, public records show. He’s also spent years operating as an X troll under the handle @PravocAuteur, which includes the bio “The Nephologist [sic] driving around Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx” who “refer[s] to MAGA in vermin-like terms cuz, why not?” Bhat makes no effort to hide his identity, using a photo of himself in a Knicks hat as the profile avatar, an image he has described as the “face of someone who jizzed on your mom.”

In May, Bhat responded to an X post on the 9/11 terror attacks by saying, “No we never forget what Israel did.” Months earlier, he called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the jewish polish equivalent of Hitler.” Weeks after the October 7 terror attacks, he accused Jews of playing the “victim card.” He called a black Republican lawmaker “a coon,” said Indian kids were “filthy,” called multiple female Republican lawmakers “bitches” and “cunts.” Bhat set his X to private shortly after the Free Beacon reached out for comment.

“Bhat has worked for Atlantic Dialysis Medical Services since May 2019, according to his LinkedIn. The company is co-owned by his father, Jodumutt Ganesh Bhat, and Nirmal Mattoo, both of whom are also nephrologists,” Levine writes. “Atlantic Dialysis Management Services is deeply enmeshed in New York City's medical industry. In July 2012, the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC), which operates the city's public hospitals, announced a nine-year agreement to outsource dialysis services for New Yorkers to Atlantic Dialysis at a cost of up to $83 million, according to a press release.”

READ MORE: ‘She’ll F— You Up, C—’: Mamdani-Supporting Doctor Who Directs Major New York Clinic Moonlights as Vile Troll Who Attacks Jews, MAGA, Defends Jasmine Crockett

Additional reading:

“No, we wouldn’t have done that exact piece.” That’s what New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn told media and tech journalist Peter Kafka on Wednesday about Nicholas Kristof’s May 11 New York Times op-ed that claimed, based on anonymous and Hamas-linked sources, that Israeli soldiers raped Palestinian prisoners with dogs and carrots. Kahn added, “It wasn’t edited by the newsroom.”

Yale is reportedly seeking a deal with the Trump administration to resolve an investigation into its discriminatory admissions practices—and you won’t believe this, but Yale Law School’s leaders are reportedly working to stop it. The school’s dean, Cristina Rodriguez, and a group of faculty members “have quietly lobbied top Yale leaders in recent days, arguing that the Trump administration cannot be trusted and that settling would threaten the rule of law and the university’s reputation,” according to the New York Times. So far, Yale’s leaders haven’t budged as they privately worry “that they may need to strike a deal to ensure the university continues to receive federal funding.”

Bernie Sanders isn’t just mourning Graham Platner’s demise. He also backed the former mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who pleaded guilty to bribery on Wednesday after taking money from two FBI agents posing as real estate developers in exchange for greenlighting their fictitious projects. Last week, Jody Owens, the former district attorney of Hinds County, which includes much of Jackson, also pleaded guilty to similar charges. Owens, a progressive prosecutor who previously worked for the notorious Southern Poverty Law Center, was backed by a George Soros PAC.

Oops! CNN aired a tweet from a nonexistent lawmaker, “Rep. Jack Kimble” of California, who claimed to have spoken to Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell as he recovered in the hospital. Kimble is a well-known satirical character operated by a schoolteacher from Chicago. As always, Facts First.

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