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The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
15m

Brexit would have worked out much more smoothly had the British political class not decided to sabotage negotiations to punish Brexit voters.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
5m

Brexit was sabotaged by a political class uniparty that failed to effectively separate the UK from the EU (keeping the energy and "human rights" mandates that have done so much damage), and totally ignored the repeated message from voters to stop illegal immigration.

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