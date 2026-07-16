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SBud's avatar
SBud
2h

IT’S ALWAYS THE SAME WITH MUSLIMS—

LIES, LIES, AND MORE DMND LIES!!! LETS DEPORT THEM ALL BECAUSE THEY ARE ONLY HERE TO TAKE OVER AMERICA AND FORCE SHARIA LAW!!! 🔥🔥🔥

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Ken's avatar
Ken
2h

The only thing that matters to El-Sayed is El-Sayed. His whole miserable arrogant flock is incompatible with USA values.

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