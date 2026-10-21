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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
5d

“Mr. Khalil has....said that criticism of Israel is not inherently antisemitic.”

As a loyal Times reader, I thought that only the minority group in question was allowed to say what is or isn't offensive or threatening to them, and that anything else was just a reinforcement of oppression. White people must never whitesplain to black/brown people what is inherently racist, straight people must never tell gays and Trans what is homo- or transphobic etc—only members of the group could decide these. But somehow an Arab who's spent his entire adult life campaigning to destroy the Jewish state is an authority on what or isn't antisemitism and his word is golden—and it's bigotry to disagree with him!

For the Times, Israel is the ultimate asterisk, all other rules and beliefs get thrown out and all sins are forgiven as long as you join their jihad against the Jewish state, which is almost a century old now. They don't really care about how much Khalil hates Jews, as long as it's THOSE OTHER Jews over there...

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Aku's avatar
Aku
5d

Great read and well, funny too, There is really no point to read NYT . One can make money on Kalshi predicting how NYT will report on events whether political, economical, military or societal . They strictly follow Party, Democrat party that is, line . Theses days as Party has become sympathetic to Islam, they obviously will not report that the Muslim mobs are burning Paris.

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