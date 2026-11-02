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Elisheva Levin's avatar
Elisheva Levin
3h

The New York Times has engaged in cover-ups since Stalin, whom they appear to have liked. Ugh. It is a useless rag except if one wants to line the birdcage with it each week.

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Keith Danish's avatar
Keith Danish
3h

And check out the roundtable discussion on Israel in yesterday’s NYT Sunday Opinion section, in particular, the rantings of “Diana Buttu, a lawyer and former advisor to PLO negotiators.”

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