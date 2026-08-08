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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
5hEdited

Being educated in the United States is not necessarily a plus in todays world! It would depend who her mentors were!

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Steve's avatar
Steve
4h

An excellent piece of analysis clothed in excellent prose.

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