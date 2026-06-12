New York Times logo (New York Times), Graham Platner (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Graham Platner isn’t fit to serve in the Senate because his views are noxious. He’s an Israel-hating, commie-loving, nepo baby holding himself out as a tribune of the working class. He also happens to be an abusive jerk, including to women, which is something Democrats oppose, except when it imperils their chances of recapturing the Senate and undermining Donald Trump.

Enter Jodi Kantor, the doyenne of #MeToo reporting at the New York Times. Our editorial puts her comments to CNN on Wednesday—to an admiring Kasie Hunt—in the context of decades of Democratic excusemaking:

“The accusations against Graham Platner are not classic #MeToo accusations” because “they’re not about a boss and a young female employee being subjected to sexual advances” and are “not like classic abuse allegations.” She went on: “These are pretty different accusations than, say, the one that, the ones that President Trump faced … and so I think it speaks to the kind of confusion … in which, like, gender-related accusations get bundled together. But they’re actually very different.” Kantor was interviewed on a Times podcast that cast Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings as a “national trial” of the #MeToo movement. Her colleague Megan Twohey explained that Christine Blasey Ford, who was not a young female employee being subjected to sexual advances and was never subject to any sexual advances from Kavanaugh, was “seen as an icon by many women,” while Kavanaugh was “a representation of male grievance.” Nor were Stormy Daniels or E. Jean Carroll young employees of Donald Trump. But Kantor is right that the accusations against Platner are different—because he is a Democrat. They are different in the same way that the Chappaquiddick incident was different and Lewinskygate was different. Leaving the 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne for dead at the bottom of a pond didn’t stop the late Ted Kennedy (D., Mass.) from serving another four decades in the Senate. Nor did sexually harassing Paula Jones, raping Juanita Broaddrick, or defiling the Oval Office with a 20-something intern get in the way of Bill Clinton’s reelection. Neither Kennedy nor Clinton had to run against Susan Collins, though, and Maine isn’t Massachusetts. If he is going to win, Platner will need all the help he can get from the New York Times—and it is prepared to deliver.

READ MORE: The Platner Playbook

Mamdani, Chevalier (Instagram), CUNY picture containing Chevalier (gc.cuny.edu)

The Zohran Mamdani-backed socialist challenging incumbent Democratic congressman Adriano Espaillat in New York City “co-created a bizarre, DEI-crazed college course that advocated for abolishing schools, which it accused of fueling ‘genocide,’ ‘white supremacy,’ and ‘settler colonialism’ among other ills,” the Free Beacon‘s Jon Levine reports.

Darializa Avila Chevalier co-created and taught the course, “Black Diasporic Visions: (De) Constructing Modes of Power,” at the City University of New York in 2022. Its materials read like a satire of academic nonsense. In week 13, Chevalier is listed as a “discussant” for the research paper “Are We Ready for ‘School’ Abolition?: Thoughts and Practices of Radical Imaginary in Education.” Authored by the Marxist-influenced University of Illinois Chicago professor David Stovall, the paper calls for abolishing traditional schools because they are “parallel to prisons” and “part and parcel of the larger projects of settler colonialism and white supremacy/racism” that seek to “justify the genocidal practices of the nation-state.” Chevalier has espoused similar beliefs, arguing in a since-deleted 2022 X post that protesting is “a lot more work than anything they’ve ever done in a single day in the American public school system.”

In other materials, Chevalier wrote that her views are “grounded in the abolition of policing and surveillance as practices” and endorsed “a world without borders.” A “resources” section for the course touts “abolition science,” which is, evidently, “an abolitionist project that envisions a science and math delinked from racial capitalism, imperialism, and oppression—a science and math that serves all people.” The section also cites the “Inner Hoe Uprising Podcast” which unpacks topics like “animals do be gay.”

“Chevalier is one of three Mamdani-backed Democratic Socialists challenging Democratic incumbents in New York City congressional primaries this year,” Levine writes. “Mamdani backed Chevalier late in the campaign—breaking a reported handshake promise to Espaillat that the mayor would either endorse him or stay neutral.”

READ MORE: The Nutty Professor: Socialist in Close House Race Taught Ultra-Woke College Classes on ‘Whiteness,’ ‘Prison Industrial Complex,’ and ‘Genocidal Practices of the Nationstate’

the wicked marquee on the ford/oriental theater in chicago (Wikimedia Commons/bradleypjohnson)

For award-winning composer Kevin Lynch to secure an apprenticeship on the hit Broadway musical Wicked, he would have to do more than defy gravity. That’s because Lynch is a white man—and the program was restricted to minorities and “female and nonbinary musicians,” according to a complaint Lynch filed against Wicked.

The three-week apprenticeship, which included a stipend and conducting opportunities, “required candidates to apply through one of two directories, MUSE and Maestra, that are restricted to minorities and ‘female and nonbinary musicians,’ respectively,” our Aaron Sibarium reports. When Lynch tried to join Maestra, the employment directory informed him that his application had been denied because it “did not indicate that your profile belongs in the Maestra community.” Ultimately, the apprenticeship went to an Asian American woman who uses they/them pronouns and thanked MUSE and Maestra for “developing these important programs to help us Defy Gravity!!!”

Lynch’s complaint contends that the program violated laws that ban race discrimination in employment and contracting and comes months after he reached a settlement with a New York-area theater, Playwrights Horizons, that offered discounted tickets to minority patrons. “Other venues have experimented with similar policies,” Sibarium writes, “such as reserving entire shows for black professionals. In 2019, for example, the New York Times described how one Boston-area theater had hosted a ‘black out’ performance of ‘Choir Boy,’ a play centered on ‘an effeminate gay black boy trying to find his voice at a prestigious prep school.’”

Lynch told the Free Beacon he has faced professional blowback for speaking out against such initiatives but argued his efforts were “necessary.” “My focus has never been on politics,” he said. “My focus has been on fairness, the profession I love, and vindicating my rights.”

READ MORE: ‘Defying Gravity’: White Man Sues Wicked Over Apprenticeship Reserved for Minorities, ‘Nonbinary Musicians’

Elsewhere:

Zohran Mamdani was going to meet with socialist Colombian president Gustavo Petro in New York this week. He’s not anymore—not because Mamdani called it off after Petro tweeted “Heil Hitler,” but because the State Department made clear to Colombian officials that it would enforce visa restrictions imposed against Petro.

Hurt people hurt people? One of the eight anti-Israel activists charged with orchestrating a criminal plot to “terrorize government officials, businesses, and the Jewish Federation” of Detroit, 24-year-old Mariam Odeh of Dearborn, worked on left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign, the Detroit News reported. Odeh was paid $154 on March 3 and $593 on March 13. The payments were categorized as salary disbursements.

El-Sayed’s connection to alleged criminals like Odeh is part of the reason Chuck Schumer is backing Michigan congresswoman Haley Stevens for Senate over El-Sayed, as Schumer effectively made official on Thursday, when he told Punchbowl News that he thinks Stevens “has the best chance to win.” The problem for Stevens is that Schumer had the worst approval rating of all top U.S. political leaders as of December, prompting many Democratic Senate hopefuls to refuse to support Schumer for leader or decline to say whether they will do so if elected.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is preparing a fall campaign tour meant to “reach nationally beyond the deepest blue parts of the Democratic base” and “test her own appetite for what a presidential campaign would entail” ahead of 2028, CNN reported. We’ll see how that goes, given that the last time AOC was gearing up for a big event, the Munich Security Conference, she gave this answer in response to a question about whether the U.S. should defend Taiwan: “Um, you know, I think that, uh … this is … such a … you know, I think that this is a, um … this is of course a … a very longstanding, um…”

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.