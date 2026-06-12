The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
10h

The narcissism is so unbelievable when it comes to AOC. The question isn't if she can win a national campaign. The question is can she even win a state wide campaign. Maybe try to run for a senate seat before you think you can sit in the big chair, or how is this not only learn to talk and not sound like a valley girl when trying to explain watch parties, but actually accomplish something while sitting in the House other than joining with Crockett in a bitch-slap fight against MTG.

Reply
Share
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
7h

You really cannot make this stuff up.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture