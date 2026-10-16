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MichaelH: Storyteller's avatar
MichaelH: Storyteller
Oct 16

"Pocahontas means “playful one,” whereas Warren’s ancestral name loosely translates to “Bickers With Management.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I'm going to be laughing at that FOR DAYS! Too many other great idiotic crap in this to cover in this comment. THANK YOU for publishing this and saying EXACTLY what I have been thinking for a long time. The education system in the US has finally created a generation of IMBECILES who are old enough to vote....if they can read the instructions to actually cast their vote.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Oct 16

Thanks, Andrew. Your column is a huge contributor to my continued (but barely so) sanity.

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