It’s Friday, October 16, 2026.

The state of our union is... demanding to speak to the manager.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Americans were briefly transfixed this week by Kelly Clarkson’s bitter feud with a purveyor of handcrafted whimsy. The beloved entertainer was furious after Art of Play, an upscale novelty shop in Brooklyn (obviously), refused to sell her a $15,000 mechanical bird named Molly. Allegedly refused, whatever.

Clarkson was especially aggrieved by the clerk’s suggestion that her broke ass might consider a different mechanical bird, more reasonably priced at just $2,000. It’s fair to say that most of us would have reacted the same way. Economic anxiety comes in many forms, and no one is immune.

No condiments on stolen land: Elizabeth Warren may have declined to honor her Native heritage on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but she will never stop complaining about oligarchs. The senator has concerns about McCormick & Company’s pending acquisition of Unilever’s food business. She warned that if the deal goes through, a single corporation could soon control the nation’s supply of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and—if you can believe it—two different hot sauce brands.

Crucial context, part 1: The proposed deal’s $45 billion price tag is roughly two-thirds the size of Harvard University’s endowment, which has grown considerably in the decades since Warren made history as the law school’s “first woman of color.”

Crucial context, part 2: Warren is sometimes called Pocahontas, but the nickname is offensive on several levels. Pocahontas was a serious person. Warren is not. Pocahontas was a Powhatan princess, whereas Warren is Cherokee. Their tribes spoke different languages, and there’s scant evidence they ever interacted. Pocahontas means “playful one,” whereas Warren’s ancestral name loosely translates to “Bickers With Management.”

Go deeper: The merger could threaten the integrity of a Warren family staple. The recipe for “Cold Omelettes with Crab Meat,” which Warren reverse-colonized from a French restaurant and submitted as her own to the Native American cookbook Pow Wow Chow, calls for mayonnaise, chili sauce, and Worcestershire sauce. That’s three different kinds of sauce.

The right to bare ass: A bunch of very annoying people are mad at Shane Gillis, the wildly successful comedian, for going on Saturday Night Live and joking that women at the gym “dress like whores.” It was the usual crowd—journalists, celebrities of middling renown, and other shrieking libs who throw tantrums whenever Sydney Sweeney takes her clothes off.

The offending monologue has already inspired at least one jaunty little protest anthem. (Warning: May cause traumatic flashbacks to the Great Awokening.)

When they weren’t venting their feminist outrage over a comedy routine, the same obnoxious theater kids were mocking the new White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia. Their principal critique was that Zacharia, for lack of a better phrase, is a slutty dumdum with blonde hair and a law degree from Pepperdine.

Jimmy Kimmel invited his audience to gawk at a photo of Zacharia baring her midriff at the gym. “Zacharia, seen here ‘thinking,’” the funnyman smirked. Shane Gillis fans and other common folk might struggle to appreciate the subtlety, sophistication, and originality of Kimmel’s observation.

SNL cast member Michael Che, grilled on the Today show about whether he laughed during Gillis’s set, and given every opportunity to denounce misogyny or whatever, gave an answer so reasonable it bordered on heroic. “That’s comedy,” he said. “It’s like, you think it’s funny and then... some people don’t.”

One person who didn’t was Grace Brassel, Gillis’s ex-girlfriend. (Yes, seriously.) She’s a “digital creator” who posts “engaging content” on social media for a living.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Democrats: Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed enjoys strong support from two seemingly disparate groups: a) people who think Shane Gillis is a misogynist homophobe, and b) homophobes who think women should stop dressing like whores.

In a stunning shift, a mainstream reporter finally challenged El-Sayed this week for his blatantly lying, credulity-defying responses to questions about his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. At the very least, he’s never discussed these ties with his mother—unlike his sister, who once posted about having “an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood.”

In Texas, U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico finally returned from his mystery absence. He probably wasn’t in Ohio getting treatment for impostor syndrome or whatever. More likely, he’s just an average Millennial who needed some time off to prioritize self-care.

One can only imagine the emotional toll of pretending to be a normal dude who would rather watch sports than child drag shows. In Britain, this would probably be enough to get Talarico a new car courtesy of the welfare state, which subsidized nearly 50 car leases last year for “disabled” individuals suffering from “wheat intolerance.”

Angie Nixon, the Democratic Senate candidate in Florida, said this week it was unfair to accuse her of wanting to abolish prisons and defund the police because she “absolutely” wants to see her Republican opponent “locked up and punished in jail.”

Meanwhile, the Republicans: Things don’t look great. Last week, a GOP super PAC bought airtime in Portland, Ore., for an ad targeting Troy Jackson, the Democratic Senate candidate in Maine. On the bright side, Donald Trump is getting out there on the campaign trail and hammering home the party’s closing message.

“I told you, my wife is going crazy with me,” he said in Arizona this week. “When the gay national anthem [“Y.M.C.A” by the Village People] plays—you know it’s called the gay national anthem, actually. I got the highest gay vote of any Republican in history, I think because of the song. She said, ‘You should not dance off the stage, my darling. I love you very much but please don’t do that.’”

Trump also announced that the firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan would not be live-streamed. It’s been a while since he did something that most voters support, but it remains to be seen whether the decision will move the needle on his 78 percent disapproval rating with independents. That seems a tad high compared with what most analysts would consider the optimal range heading into the midterms.

Sex, drugs, and lectures: Metallica frontman and high-school graduate James Hetfield, addressing an audience in Las Vegas over the weekend, said his aging heavy metal band was “not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bullshit, OK? We’re here to forget about all the outside shit, OK?”

Washington Post columnist Shadi Hamid (Ph.D., Oxford; M.A. and B.S., Georgetown) chimed in to defend the insufferable opinion havers. “Loudly announcing you’re not taking a political position is itself a political position,” he explained, expertly.

Counterpoint: No, it’s not. Shut up, nerd.

Metallica fans paid good money to see them play. Declining to lecture them about Palestine or immigration reform is common courtesy.

In this day and age, that’s metal AF.

Not very metal: Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello admitting he “almost cried” when a Disneyland employee thanked him “for his service” to the Resistance and gave him a free sticker.

Palate cleanser: A viral video from Austin that neatly sums up the state of American politics right now. A white woman in revealing workout attire goes full Karen on her HBCU neighbors because she doesn’t want them parking in front of her house, a freshly planted James Talarico yard sign gleaming in the Texas sun. Calamity ensues.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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