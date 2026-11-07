The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
13m

Maybe we should send some of the Jews in this Country back to Israel, you know like; Schumer and Sanders!

Maybe he would learn something!

Reply
Share
Rick Gordon's avatar
Rick Gordon
21m

Unfortunately many Americans and especially younger adults have been brought up with misinformation and outright lies about both Israel and Judaism. I believe that there is no. ‘Quick Fix’ to this situation. Israel is America’s outpost of democracy in the Middle East - and, while it exists, supplies the US with important technologies. It’s culture is the foundation of western civilization.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture