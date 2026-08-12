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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
3h

Clueless is right! I’m sorry, I don’t care how many Pulitzer Prizes Friedman has won, he’s truly a TDS infected dolt who has never cared about nuances of any policy or issue. He’s like Paul Krugman. Ugh. These two men are terrible humans for the agitprop and how they downgrade America every chance they get.

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Nachum / Ned's avatar
Nachum / Ned
2h

I have never understood how anyone could respect Thomas Friedman or Paul Krugman. Even broken clocks are right twice a day. The two of them have barely been right about anything in decades.

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