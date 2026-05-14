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odin's avatar
odin
May 14

My mother was actually born in Chernowitz and is an actual Holocaust Survivor. She and her mother and sister were in concentration camps and after the war went back with her mother to their home in Chernovitz. Someone else was in their house, using their possessions. And, told them to go away. They ended up in DP camps. The Romanians were ( and are) anti semites. Fuck Kristof, fuck his father and screw the NYTimes.

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Joan Kleger's avatar
Joan Kleger
May 14

Clearly a Nazi

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