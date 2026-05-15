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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
May 15

Note to world. If a doctor has a degree from Yale, run, don’t walk, away

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kellyjohnston
May 15

The apple didn't fall far from the tree. Quillette has a superb counter to Kristof's Hamas-fed propaganda. https://quillette.com/2026/05/15/nicholas-kristof-and-the-pornography-of-accusation-israel-palestine-sexual-violence/

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