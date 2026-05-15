New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, left, and his father, who served in the Romanian Army in 1942 while it was allied with Nazi Germany. The Times columnist linked to a newspaper obituary describing his father as a “concentration camp survivor.” (Screenshot)

New York Times columnist Nick Kristof’s family-owned winery in Oregon sells pinot noir for $65 a bottle and says Kristof family members “spied on the Nazis for the Allies.” The sanitized account omits the fact that Kristof’s father served on the Nazi side during World War II and wrote a letter defending the leader of a pro-Nazi militia, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

Kristof—whose op-ed accusing Israel of using dogs and carrots to rape Palestinian prisoners has been denounced by the Israeli foreign ministry as fabricated “Hamas propaganda”—briefly acknowledged the inconvenient aspects of his father’s history in his 2024 memoir, Chasing Hope, writing, “When I was growing up and other kids talked about their dads heroically battling the Nazis, I kept quiet. I didn’t want to admit that my father had actually fought for a year on the same side of the Nazis.” He was referring to his father’s service in the Romanian Army, which initially sided with the Nazis before switching sides. A University of Chicago biographical note says Kristof’s father was imprisoned soon after joining the army for “working simultaneously for Polish intelligence.” Kristof provided a different account in his memoir, asserting that his father “became very sick, was demobilized and returned home.”

In 1989, meanwhile, Kristof’s father wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Times defending the Nazi collaborator Paul Touvier, the intelligence chief of a militia in Vichy France who was convicted of killing seven Jewish hostages. In “so many cases” during World War II, he wrote, “it was sometimes difficult indeed to draw a sharp line between friend and enemy, patriot and traitor, moral and immoral acts. To do good, you often had to do evil too. Time and again, people had to quantify their ethics: I am permitted to be this much immoral to achieve that much good; kill so many to save that many. And once the war ended, it was a question to what extent personal commitments or obligations taken under one set of circumstances were still binding under totally different circumstances, moral and political.”

“The disclosure that Kristof’s father served in the Romanian military on the Nazi side may help to explain why Kristof would be so eager to demonize Israel in particular when prison abuse cases are plentiful worldwide, and especially in New York,” Stoll writes. “Kristof himself acknowledges in his memoir that a ‘tortuous family history helped turn me into the kind of reporter I became,’ that ‘identity can be complicated,’ and that ‘all this shaped me.’” Indeed.

READ MORE: Times Columnist Kristof’s Father Fought on Nazi Side in World War II

Benjamin Netanyahu (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images), Nicholas Kristof (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

The pressure on the Times over Kristof’s dog rape “bombshell” intensified on Thursday when Israel announced it will sue the newspaper and Kristof for defamation. While the Times has already issued two separate statements defending the piece, media reporters are questioning what type of internal review was conducted prior to publication and why the Times newsroom hasn’t followed up with a news story on the sensational allegations, our Adam Kredo writes.

Puck media reporter Dylan Byers, for example, wondered in his latest newsletter “whether the paper even considered putting additional reporters on this Opinion piece and reframing it as a straight news story—and whether they’ve tasked reporters with fact-checking those claims now.” Another media newsletter, Status, noted that the Times newsroom “has yet to advance or incorporate any of the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner’s reporting or touch on any of the allegations made in the piece, maintaining radio silence despite the continuing scrutiny. Kristof’s bombshell report has also not appeared on any of The Times’ podcasts, where the paper’s biggest stories are typically showcased.”

Other experts have poked holes in Kristof’s opinion piece. Journalist and legal expert Rachel O’Donoghue wrote in a detailed exposition for the Wall Street Journal that Kristof’s core contention relied on a highly unreliable source with a history of making provably false claims about Israel and should not have made it past an experienced editor. The Netflix celebrity plastic surgeon Sheila Nazarian, meanwhile, claimed on X that “dogs cannot anatomically rape humans. As a physician, I thought I would just point that out. Why are antisemites such idiots?”

“Israel's defamation lawsuit could pierce the fog of what's going on inside the Times, should the lawsuit make it to the discovery stage when the publication would have to provide internal emails and texts and its editors would have to sit for depositions,” Kredo writes. The Israeli government may need to deploy some creative legal maneuvering to reach that stage: The government itself is unlikely to be a plaintiff, and Kristof’s piece did not name any specific Israelis as responsible for the purported abuse, meaning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may need to argue that the piece pointed the finger at him for “failing to act properly to restrain it,” explained veteran First Amendment lawyer Rod Smolla.

READ MORE: Netanyahu Says Israel Will Sue New York Times, Nick Kristof for ‘Blood Libel’ Rape Article: Times Takes More Heat for Relying on Widely Discredited Source

Adam Hamawy (hamawyfornj.com), Omar Abdel-Rahman (Wikipedia), Wikipedia logo and edit by User:GrafBismarck (Wikipedia)

Left-wing congressional candidate Adam Hamawy maintained a yearslong friendship with terrorist mastermind Omar Abdel-Rahman—otherwise known as the “Blind Sheikh”—and Wikipedia editors are fighting to keep their relationship off of Hamawy’s page, our Jon Levine reports.

Hamawy, a plastic surgeon and the leading fundraiser in a crowded Democratic primary to represent New Jersey’s deep-blue 12th district, served as a defense witness for Abdel-Rahman, who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deadly 1993 World Trade Center bombing. His supporters are doing their best to downplay his terror ties, including on Wikipedia, which is “crowdsource” edited by nameless volunteers.

On the evening of May 11, one editor added a paragraph on Hamawy’s ties to the Blind Sheikh to Hamawy’s “Early Life” section. It was removed after just five hours as Hamawy’s advocates argued that Hamawy “only briefly knew” the sheikh and that any criticism of their relationship is ascribing “guilt by association,” a defense that echoes Team Hamawy’s response to the growing scandal (a campaign spokesman has condemned “guilt-by-association attacks on Muslim and Arab candidates” to Politico and other outlets in recent days).

“I think it’s pretty obvious that there is a progressive bent to Wikipedia. It really can’t be argued,” Wikipedia cofounder Larry Sanger told the Free Beacon. “Wikipedians are very good at playing a certain game, the game of using Wikipedia policy to the benefit of your own cause. This sort of thing just encapsulates a common problem on Wikipedia. I've heard literally hundreds of stories like this before.”

READ MORE: Left-Wing Wikipedia Editors Fight To Keep Democrat Adam Hamawy’s Ties to ‘Blind Sheikh’ Offline Even Though House Candidate Testified To Their Friendship in Court

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