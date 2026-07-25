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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
3h

I was against this in the first place, but we are there; so finish the job! No more negotiations, put them back in the "stone ages"!

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
2h

Exactly

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