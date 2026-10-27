Roxie Richner and Abdul El-Sayed (@samueljrob/X)

Abdul El-Sayed’s longtime aide, communications director Roxie Richner, described the United States as “cringe” on July 4 and called Joe Biden a “dipshit” and “rapist,” a Free Beacon review of since-deleted social media posts shows.

Though El-Sayed has walked a tightrope when it comes to Biden—who performed well with black voters in Detroit, a voting bloc El-Sayed is struggling to win over—Richner did not hesitate to blast the former president when he was running against Donald Trump. “#IBelieveBiden raped tara reade and needs to be held accountable,” she said in May 2020, referencing the former congressional aide who accused Biden of sexual assault. “He’s a rapist,” Richner wrote a month earlier in response to a Democratic activist who urged the party to unite around Biden. “Yeah but does it matter if his vp is a woman if he’s literally a rapist?” Richner asked around the same time.

Richner eventually came around, saying she would “vote for fucking dipshit biden” in September 2020, but only after she called on him to “explain all the racist shit you’ve said.” On July 4, 2020, meanwhile, Richner posted, “america is cringe.”

“It's not the first time Roxie Richner—a far-left operative who, as El-Sayed's communications director, often hovers just behind him when he's speaking to reporters—has made news over her fiery X account, though the most recent posts unearthed by the Free Beacon have not been previously reported,” our Jon Levine writes. Richner, who worked on El-Sayed’s failed gubernatorial campaign, has also shared social media posts defending BLM rioters, calling to defund systematically “racist” police departments, and lashing out at “white Ann Arbor” people who took issue with her views. El-Sayed has deleted tweets of his own calling to defund police but now says he “actually never, never called for defunding.”

READ MORE: ‘He’s Literally a Rapist’: Top Abdul El-Sayed Aide Slammed Joe Biden as ‘Dipshit’ Who Must Be ‘Held Accountable’ for Rape, Called America ‘Cringe,’ in Deleted Posts

Ad for Abdul El-Sayed (left), Hasan Piker, Cenk Uygur (Kris Connor/Getty Images for The Young Turks)

Cenk Uygur, the uncle of anti-American streamer and Abdul El-Sayed campaign surrogate Hasan Piker, is behind an ad supporting El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race that blames Israel for high grocery prices and accuses El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, of dual loyalties, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

Rebellion PAC released the 90-second ad this weekend in collaboration with Uygur’s media company The Young Turks. It depicts a couple in a grocery store linking the price of eggs and bananas in the United States to Israel and the war on Iran. “We have to set that $7 aside for killing Palestinians,” the woman says as her husband picks up a carton of eggs (never mind that the average cost of a dozen eggs has plummeted since Trump took office). The ad closes with photos of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a narrator says, “Mike Rogers is for they/them, Abdul El-Sayed is for you.” Jewish leaders like Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and former Obama administration ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro, as well as El-Sayed’s primary opponent, congresswoman Haley Stevens, condemned the ad.

“Uygur is featured on Rebellion PAC’s website, where he outlines ‘The 6 policies of the Populist Plank’ in a video posted to The Young Turks’ YouTube page,” Ross writes. “He is also a partner at Rad Ads, the firm that produced the grocery store spot. Uygur touted it on social media over the weekend, writing that ‘we have to suffer here at home, so Israel can get all its wars.’ He went on to solicit donations for Rebellion PAC to ‘help us run this ad more in Michigan.’ The PAC paid $3,000 to The Young Turks on Oct. 19 for ‘social media advertising,’ according to campaign filings.”

“The ad marks the latest instance of El-Sayed’s far-left supporters sparking controversy and inflaming Jewish Americans. El-Sayed has faced intense criticism for his association with Uygur’s nephew, Piker, who has argued that ‘America deserved 9/11,’ that Israel is ‘much worse’ than Hamas, and that America is responsible for more terrorism than al Qaeda. El-Sayed invited Piker to campaign with him during the primary election but has since dismissed him as a ‘streamer in California.’ El-Sayed has also campaigned with Uygur, speaking alongside him at the Islamic Society of North America’s annual convention in September. Uygur himself has embraced the debunked conspiracy theory that Israel was behind the 9/11 attacks.”

READ MORE: Hasan Piker’s Uncle Behind Michigan Senate Ad Blaming Israel for Egg Prices: ‘Case Study in Antisemitism’

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft (left). Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at Harvard University.

Harvard often congratulates itself for its courage in standing up to the supposed authoritarian Trump administration. And yet it recently saw its endowment soar on the basis of an investment in Elon Musk’s SpaceX valued at $2.2 billion, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports. The SpaceX stake, disclosed in a quarterly SEC filing in August, got renewed attention with this month’s release of Harvard’s annual financial report claiming a 27.1 percent return for the year thanks in large part to Musk. Stoll writes:

Musk reportedly spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars helping President Trump get elected in 2024, campaigned with Trump, and then joined the administration in the early days. Some reports put his 2026 political spending for Republicans at as much as $400 million. Over the weekend Musk acknowledged slowing Ukraine’s Starlink internet service after Ukraine, he said, violated the terms of service by using it for offensive drone strikes. SpaceX has renamed its Artificial Intelligence offerings as Super Intelligence after Trump’s fiat requiring new terminology. And SpaceX does a lot of business with the federal government, launching satellites for the War Department and other agencies. Harvard, on the other hand, is part of the “resistance,” suing the Trump administration and accusing Trump of waging a pretextual battle to starve Harvard of students and funding as retaliation for standing up to his supposed authoritarianism. The senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation, Penny Pritzker, was the 2008 national finance chair for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. She hosted the Obamas at one of her houses even before Obama ran for U.S. Senate. “We used to have them over for dinner, or we had them up to our home in Michigan. Once a year, during the summer, we’d invite them as guests to our home for the weekend with their kids,” Pritzker said of the Obamas in a 2022 oral history. It’s just the latest data point suggesting that Harvard’s fight with Trump isn’t really about high principles, but about money. If Harvard made a money-losing bet on Musk, you might hear some grumbling from the faculty and student activist set. But it’s not like any donors are forking over $2.2 billion to Harvard these days—instead, the philanthropists that were Harvard’s big backers are moving to other institutions such as Carnegie Mellon and Hebrew University. Whether Harvard hangs on to the full SpaceX stake or sells it off is another story. It could be a strictly financial decision. Or someone at Harvard may be hoping that Elon Musk might be able to do better than Stephen Schwarzman in getting Trump to ease off the university.

READ MORE: Harvard’s $2.2 Billion SpaceX Stake Tells a Story

Elsewhere:

The Muslim Brotherhood spawned Hamas in Gaza and once said a U.N. declaration calling for an end to violence against women would bring the “complete disintegration of society.” That’s no problem for Abdul El-Sayed’s conservative outreach staffer, T.J. Wolfgram, who defended the brotherhood in a leaked video, saying, “I don’t have any issue with the Muslim Brotherhood” and that El-Sayed’s ties to the Islamic group are only a problem “because Americans are idiots.”

Michigan congresswoman Haley Stevens hasn’t campaigned with El-Sayed since narrowly losing to him in the state’s August Senate primary. Asked whether she is “fully behind” El-Sayed, she said, “Look, I’m on the Democratic ticket. I can’t say that I agree with everything that’s gone on. I’m looking to be on the team to support my next governor, Jocelyn Benson.” When Dana Bash pointed out that Stevens didn’t mention El-Sayed in her answer, Stevens said, “Well, look, I would just say, you had asked me if I’m still on the team, I’m on the team.”

Is Cuba a dictatorship? Florida’s Angie Nixon isn’t so sure. “That is what people have told me. I have never been to Cuba, and so I will have to take their word for it,” the Senate hopeful told CBS. That’ll go over well with the state’s estimated 1.4 million Cuban-Americans.

Nixon, meanwhile, is the subject of a new ethics complaint alleging she violated myriad federal and state laws, including federal wire fraud laws, in the operation of her black power-themed Cafe Resistance Bookstore. The alleged violations stem from Nixon’s failure to report to the IRS what happened to the $270,000 in charitable funds she raised in 2024 ostensibly to support the shop.

Barack Obama is out with an ad urging Marylanders to pass a ballot measure that would allow Democrats to gerrymander the state’s House districts ahead of the 2028 election. Obama has been all over the place on the issue: As a state senator, he gerrymandered his own South Side state senate district to include the city’s affluent Gold Coast neighborhood, picking up future donors to his presidential campaign in the process. He went on to decry “politicians manipulating maps” for political gain and to back his attorney general Eric Holder’s purported anti-gerrymandering group.

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