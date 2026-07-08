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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
8h

“I’m not an active Jew.”

Oh they're VERY active, in being the home office of Progressive IslamoLeftism and its PR wing of "As a Jews" who instantly publish any smear about Israel and work tirelessly to paint it as a heartless military machine while also making sure to erase all Palestinian deeds, statements, agency, responsibility, history etc. They are just poor brown indigenous oppressed victims who want grandpa's farm back! If only Israel were nicer maybe they'd commit fewer massacres!

The very active "As a Jews" never stop actively broadcasting their moral and intellectual superiority over those OTHER backwards Jews who prize faith, family and nation, when everyone knows the Right Side of History demands we all become universalist egalitarians who always turn the other cheek—but Jews first!

Progressive aristocrats always expect other people to bleed and die for their supposed morals and ideological fetishes. If those kids at the Nova Festival had been smarter, they'd have been on an Ivy League campus and not antagonizing Gazans with their joy and freedom. The NYT is the home of actively malevolent "As a Jews" who've broadcast all sorts of lies about Israel and run cover for all sorts of Jew haters. If only they were a little less active!

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Dave S's avatar
Dave S
8h

How about a retraction... for a nonsensical piece that was fed to Kristoff by Hamas operatives. All the news that is UNFIT to print.

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