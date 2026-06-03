Swedish Volunteer Battalion (Reddit), Graham Platner (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Maine’s embattled Democratic Senate candidate, Graham Platner, praised a “cool pic” of Nazi-aligned troops aiming a rifle during World War II, zeroing in on their “German helmets,” our Jon Levine reports. Platner infamously sported a chest tattoo of a distinctive SS skull and crossbones symbol—a “Totenkopf”—for nearly 20 years but claims he was unaware of its meaning. The since-deleted Reddit post in which Platner immediately identifies “German helmets” casts doubt on that explanation.

Platner’s comment came in response to a Reddit user who shared an image of a “Swedish Volunteer Battalion in a trench during The Continuation War, 1941.” The image showed soldiers in German helmets pointing a Browning automatic rifle at the enemy over a defensive trench as a soldier gestures to an enormous dog that appears to be an Alsatian or German Shepherd. “German helmets and a BAR,” Platner wrote from his Reddit account “P-Hustle.” “What a cool pic.”

The soldiers in the picture are wearing the distinctive Stahlhelm helmets that Nazi forces used in the Second World War. So did some members of the Finnish forces—and Swedish volunteers—who aligned with Nazi Germany to fight against the Soviet Union from 1941 to 1944 in a continuation of the 1939 Winter War, during which the Soviets unsuccessfully attempted to conquer Finland. The Continuation War was declared three days after Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union. Hundreds of thousands of Nazi troops fought in Finland at the height of the conflict. Platner appeared to be familiar with the history—or at least the equipment and weaponry used—off the top of his head.

“Platner’s fawning post about Nazi-allied soldiers with German-made helmets comes as he struggles to move past the controversy over his Totenkopf (German for ‘Death’s Head’) tattoo, which he wore on his chest for 18 years” before covering it up with a “Celtic knot” two months after announcing his Senate campaign, Levine writes. “The candidate has claimed he didn’t realize his original tattoo’s Nazi origins, an assertion that has been increasingly contradicted by his friends. At least one Platner acquaintance told Jewish Insider he referred to the tattoo as ‘my Totenkopf.’”

READ MORE: ‘What a Cool Pic’: Totenkopf-Tattooed Graham Platner Admired ‘German Helmets’ in WW2 Photo of Nazi-Allied Troops, Deleted Post Shows

Morris Katz (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images), Graham Platner (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Platner is also battling an extramarital sexting scandal, which top aide Morris Katz is guiding him through. Katz has plenty of experience for the role, given he has admitted to sending lewd images of himself to multiple people. Katz, the 27-year-old liberal svengali who is also known for his work with Zohran Mamdani, made the admission in an October 2019 blog post defending former California congresswoman Katie Hill, who resigned after facing allegations of intimate relationships with two staffers—one male and one female—and saw embarrassing nudes of herself made public. Katz shrugged off the ordeal.

“I’ve sent nudes and I’ve received nudes,” he wrote. “We need to reach a cultural understanding where sexual photos that were consensually exchanged get deleted once the relationship ends or either side no longer consents.” One year later, in 2020, Katz published (through a company owned by his mother) a children’s book called Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Puberty—and Shouldn’t Be Googling: For Curious Boys that included sections on “Your New Penis,” “The Magic of Masturbation,” and “Toxic Masculinity.” Katz proposed using an image of his own penis in the book “to get this point across” but his publisher “said it was inappropriate.” Mommy knows best.

Katz’s call to normalize the deletion of “nudes” would come as a boon to Platner, who was caught by his wife exchanging sexts with several women. Unfortunately for Platner, the messages did not disappear, forcing Katz to resort to threatening the former campaign aide who spoke to the New York Times about them. Platner has said that reports on his sexts are “journalistic malpractice” and that he and his wife worked through the issue in counseling. Next time, he can just say he was following his boy Katz’s lead.

READ MORE: Graham Platner’s Top Strategist Admitted to Sharing Nude Pics of Himself: Now He’s Accused of Threatening Woman Who Exposed Platner’s Sordid Sexting Past

Left-wing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico’s girlfriend—the self-described “committed vegan” who served as Talarico’s chief of staff as their relationship began—suggested that police were committing “genocide” against black Americans and petitioned to free a convicted cop-killer, the Free Beacon‘s Collin Anderson and Peter Hasson report.

Brianna Menard posted the remarks to a since-deleted X account—one that Talarico himself has tagged—at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020. Menard took issue with a tweet from radio personality Bobby Bones, who subtly criticized the riots that had started in Minneapolis in the days after George Floyd’s death. “Why aren’t you speaking out about the murder of George Floyd?” Menard responded. “Why does the destruction of property warrant your response but the genocide of black people in our country does not?” Those who identify as “very liberal” are known to massively overestimate the number of unarmed black men who die in confrontations with police in a year: A 2021 Skeptic Research Center poll found that 22 percent of them estimated that the number was at least 10,000, though the actual number in 2019 was 13.

Shortly thereafter, in June 2020, Menard shared a petition from a defund the police group that called to commute the sentence of “Jalil Muntaqim,” legal name Anthony Bottom, a Black Liberation Army member who was convicted in 1975 of killing two New York City Police Department officers and later pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit manslaughter in the case of a slain San Francisco officer. The petition called Bottom a “widely respected elder” who “has an exemplary record and a reputation as a peacemaker and teacher.”

“The posts reflect the far-left activism that Talarico himself was widely known for before securing the Democratic Senate nomination in a state that backed President Donald Trump by double-digit points in 2024,” Anderson and Hasson write. “Talarico, for example, has said that ‘God is non-binary,’ a remark he walked back last week, telling CBS News, ‘There are statements that I’ve made that I certainly regret.’ He has also argued against the presence of police in schools, saying in 2019 that ‘adding more law enforcement officials into campuses’ amounts to ‘leaning into a culture of violence.’”

READ MORE: James Talarico’s Girlfriend Ranted About ‘Genocide of Black People’ by Police During BLM Riots, Petitioned to Free Convicted Cop-Killer

One of Minnesota’s most elite private schools is under fire after its leader gave a tepid public response to a virulently antisemitic cartoon that was approved by a teacher and displayed as part of an 8th grader’s social studies project on “Taking a Stand.” The cartoon, displayed at St. Paul Academy and Summit School in mid-May, depicted an ICE officer with an Israeli flag on his chest pointing a smoking gun at a dead body clinging to a Palestinian flag. The officer is shown instructing a class of masked shock troopers clad in American flag patches to “Shoot first. Block the ambulances. Call the victims a terrorist.”

The cartoon’s author, it turns out, was the Brazilian artist Carlos Latuff, who has long been accused of antisemitism and who placed second at Iran’s state-sponsored 2006 International Holocaust Cartoon Competition. When a horrified parent spotted the image—which appeared on the viral social media account StopAntisemitism—head of school Dr. Luis Ottley said SPA was “examining our process to ensure that the final posters have taken into account how they may be viewed from multiple perspectives,” adding that “our students are encouraged to take intellectual risks.”

But parents told the Free Beacon that the response obscured facts about the incident, particularly that students were required to submit images used in the project to their teacher for review. The teacher, Andrew Roy, studied anthropology, religion, and women’s studies at Oberlin College, where he wrote his thesis on role-playing games. The parents also said that the incident was the latest in the series of events that alienated Jewish students and families in the wake of Oct. 7. On the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack, a high school math teacher donned a keffiyeh in the classroom. The school also invited an anti-Israel professor from the University of Minnesota, Shir Alon, to offer “introductory remarks” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict—Alon described Israel as a “settler colonial” state and dubbed Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization “resistance groups.”

READ MORE: An Elite St. Paul Private School Displayed an Antisemitic Poster to Middle Schoolers—Latest in a Series of Controversies to Roil School With ‘Best Academic Curriculum in Minnesota’

Additional reading:

The socialist congressional candidate Zohran Mamdani is backing in New York’s 13th Congressional District, Darializa Avila Chevalier, “deleted a previous Twitter account that included thousands of posts and reposts expressing support for abolishing police, prisons and borders, as well as seizing private property and nationalizing major industries and calling into question Israel’s right to exist,” CNN’s KFILE reported. Sounds about right.

Mugged by reality? More than 1,100 University of California professors “are urging UC regents to reinstate college-entrance exams,” citing “a sharp decline in readiness among students studying science, technology, engineering and math,” per the Wall Street Journal. “We now observe preparation gaps so severe that instructors must reteach middle-school mathematics,” the letter states.

Not just Swalwell: The House Ethics Committee is reportedly investigating California Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez for sexual misconduct. Gomez acknowledged in a statement having “made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family” but said his actions “haven’t violated the law or House ethics rules.”

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