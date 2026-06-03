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Vincent Bocchinfuso's avatar
Vincent Bocchinfuso
Jun 3

The Platner/Talarico/school stories are all real symptoms. What’s missing is any curiosity about systems: the party and institutional machinery that keeps producing people whose lives and language look like this while still branding itself as the side of decency, norms, and “our democracy.” As long as everyone treats these as one‑off gotchas rather than the predictable output of their own moral taxonomy, nothing changes except the volume of the outrage.

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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
Jun 3

"The petition called Bottom a “widely respected elder” who “has an exemplary record and a reputation as a peacemaker and teacher.”"

Aside from an unfortunate "misstep" in NYC in 1975.... :-o

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