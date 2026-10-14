Troy Jackson (Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images)

As president of the Maine Senate, Troy Jackson, now running for U.S. Senate as an opponent of “greedy corporations,” cosponsored a bill allowing online lenders to charge exorbitantly high interest rates when offering small-dollar loans to Mainers with poor credit. His support for the measure may be explained by the fact that one of those “predatory” lenders, the Chicago-based OppFi, retained the lobbying firm that employed Jackson’s son to advocate in favor of it, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

Jackson’s 2022 bill was framed as a measure to “Establish Consumer Protections Regarding Small Dollar Loans.” The Maine Credit Union criticized its “misleading” title, noting that the measure “would open the door for out-of-state rates and rent-a-bank schemes” by repealing portions of a 2021 law that forced online lenders outside of Maine to adhere to the state’s interest rate cap of 30 percent on loans of $2,000 or less. Under Jackson’s bill, such lenders could skirt the cap and charge significantly higher rates, saddling low-income borrowers with high-interest debt.

OppFi has faced legal challenges for doing just that. The company—which offers loans that are usually between $500 and 5,000 with an average interest rate of 150 percent—agreed in November 2021 to pay a $250,000 fine and refund over 4,000 borrowers in order to settle a consumer protection lawsuit from the District of Columbia, which accused OppFi of offering “predatory” loans. Months later, the company retained the Resurgam Group, a lobbying firm founded by Jackson’s former chief of staff and current campaign adviser B.J. McCollister, to lobby in favor of the Jackson-backed bill, according to testimony McCollister submitted to the state legislature in March 2022, the same year McCollister hired Jackson’s son, Chace Jackson, as a partner. McCollister praised OppFi for helping “the 150 million consumers who are locked out of mainstream credit options gain access to credit to help rebuild financial health.”

“The bill marks the latest example of Jackson using his power as Maine Senate president to benefit those close to him,” Anderson writes. “In 2024, Jackson’s final year in the role, the Resurgam Group received nearly $200,000 in lobbying compensation from nine of Jackson’s son’s clients, the Free Beacon reported. They included the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, which retained the younger Jackson and McCollister to lobby on a pair of gun control bills that Troy Jackson, a former Second Amendment supporter endorsed by the National Rifle Association as recently as 2022, voted in favor of.”

READ MORE: Troy Jackson Cosponsored Bill Backed by Son’s Lobbying Firm Allowing ‘Predatory’ Loan Companies To Skirt Maine’s Interest Rate Caps

Abdul El-Sayed (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed says he has no connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. But in a since-deleted Substack article, El-Sayed defended a man he described as his “friend” who was jailed for funding the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood. The man, Mohamed Soltan, is the son of a senior Muslim Brotherhood official who called to kill “those Zionists” and argued for “obliterating America.”

The October 2021 article warned against the “bluntest form of government power” wielded by police in the United States and included the line, “Go to Egypt, where the personal whims of a dictator may mean you’ll find yourself in the bowels of an Egyptian prison, as happened to my friend Mohamed Soltan, an American citizen.” Though Soltan moved to the United States as a child, where he lived in the heavily Muslim city of Dearborn, Michigan, he was born in Egypt to Salah Soltan, a professor of Islamic law and “senior member” of the Muslim Brotherhood. The elder Soltan was one of 50 Muslim Brotherhood leaders charged with spearheading the 2013 protests aimed at reinstating Egypt’s deposed president, longtime Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi. Mohamed Soltan was sentenced to life in prison on terrorism-related charges over his role as a protest spokesman: ABC News described him as “one of the main liaisons” between the Muslim Brotherhood and the press.

El-Sayed made no mention of the Muslim Brotherhood, Soltan’s father, or the circumstances surrounding Soltan’s arrest on his Substack, The Incision, which he set to private as he faced criticism on the campaign trail for old posts and videos. The Soltan family, however, is “Brotherhood royalty,” according to Lorenzo Vidino, the director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. The elder Soltan served on the organization’s most important jurisprudential bodies in North America and Europe, while the younger Soltan is “the polished version of the father,” Vidino told the Free Beacon.

The Substack post is the latest example of El-Sayed’s close personal ties to the Brotherhood, which spawned Hamas in Gaza in the 1980s. Though El-Sayed told Meet the Press on Sunday that neither he nor his family has connections to the Islamic group, his half-sister, University of Chicago professor Eman Abdelhadi, has said that her “family has long been MB,” the Free Beacon reported. She has also discussed her and El-Sayed’s mother’s “activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s when she was in college” in Egypt.

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Defended ‘Friend’ Jailed for Funding Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood in Since-Deleted Substack Article

Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

El-Sayed also says he’ll “work hand in hand with law enforcement” if Michigan voters send him to the U.S. Senate. But in previously unreported videos, El-Sayed said his “heart races” when he sees cops because they’ve “never” helped him and suggested police officers should not carry guns, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

El-Sayed made the remarks on two podcasts in 2020 and 2021, at the height of the Black Lives Matter-inspired movement to defund the police. “In my experience, the police have never been out there to help me,” he said in a Feb. 15, 2021 interview, recounting a conversation with his grandfather, who told him “the police are out there to help you.” “That’s never been my experience. So, when I see cops, when I get pulled over to this day, right, my heart races.” Months earlier, in June 2020, El-Sayed recalled his experience living in England and indicated that American police officers should be disarmed like their British counterparts.

“We are the only country in the world that allows our police to police us like they were a military. And, I lived in the U.K. while I was in grad school, and in the U.K., their cops don’t have guns,” said El-Sayed, who studied at Oxford. “I think we really need to be asking when did we allow our police to turn into a military that could have its way with us?”

“Those remarks could reinforce Republican claims about El-Sayed’s ‘radical’ views on policing and the criminal justice system,” writes Ross. “El-Sayed said in 2020 that ‘we do need to defund the police,’ CNN reported. He has also called for sending fewer people to jail and reducing the number of people currently in jail through controversial policies to end cash bail, and defer prosecutions on certain crimes.” El-Sayed now touts endorsements from police unions on his campaign website, but in the 2020 interview, he bemoaned their influence, saying, “We do have to rethink the power of police unions, we do have to rethink the ways that they’ve been able to sink their claws into politicians and scare them into any kind of action.”

READ MORE: Unearthed Video: Abdul El-Sayed Trashed Police as ‘a Military That Could Have Its Way With Us,’ Called To Disarm Them, Said Police Never Helped Him

Additional reading:

Abdul El-Sayed described himself as “an immigrant from North Africa” at the Michigan Democratic Party’s spring 2017 convention, video footage shows. It’s the most recent example of El-Sayed suggesting he is something other than an American-born citizen. The Democrat said in 2014 and 2016 that he held dual U.S.-Egyptian citizenship, something his campaign now denies.

The new faculty hires Harvard has pointed to as evidence of its “commitment to combating antisemitism and anti-Israeli bias” are scheduled to appear next month at what is being billed as a “symposium and book launch” on “Jewish Anti-Zionism.”

Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico recently told Fox News that he’s against “trans athletes playing in girls’ sports if it endangers safety or fairness” and would “absolutely” vote to ban sex-change surgeries for minors. Two days later, he privately apologized to the head of the trans activist group Human Rights Campaign, Kelley Robinson, who said Talarico’s “comments got clipped so his overall approach to the issue wasn’t clear, and that he believed in most cases that there are no safety or fairness issues when trans kids play sports,” the Washington Sun reported.

In the midterm election’s closing stages, the Democrat-backed Senate candidate in Nebraska, Dan Osborn, is facing an “unusual” exodus of senior staffers amid “a series of damaging leaks,” according to Punchbowl News. The departing staffers include former communications director Colleen Craig, who was caught on tape claiming Osborn recruited accused rapist Graham Platner to run for Senate in Maine.

Oklahoma senator James Lankford recently met with the speaker of Lebanon’s parliament, Nabih Berri, who is the leader of a Hezbollah-aligned political party. Berri told him that there was an “extension of [his] party in Michigan that he just initiated,” according to Lankford, who said “myself and my team, when we walked out, we all looked at each other and said, ‘Did I hear that correctly?’”

Just what the world needs: Hillary Clinton is launching a podcast series, High Stakes, alongside the tech journalist Kara Swisher. It will “break down the race to control the House and the Senate in weekly episodes that run through mid-November,” according to the New York Times.

Check out our full Wednesday lineup below.