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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 14

People like Seyed and Mamdani need to be shipped out of the country if they hate it so much!

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WC
Oct 14

First, there is Democrat Molly Gray whose family farm forced terrible living condition on its migrant workforce; violations were handed down.

Now, there is Troy Jackson's son forcing unfair financial practices on vulnerable borrowers...

Got to love those Democrats! They are masters at cosplaying moral superiority while practicing racist cruelty.

Vote Republican to keep all of us safe!

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