Troy Jackson (Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images)

For years, Troy Jackson has claimed to run a “Logging and Forestry” company, Jackson Associates. It’s actually a consulting firm, according to the Maine Democrat’s personal financial disclosure, which shows that Jackson used the company to accept tens of thousands of dollars in consulting fees from a Maryland-based union.

Jackson founded the company in 2021, according to state records, which indicate that it exists to do “forestry, land clearing and development.” Jackson, who served as president of the Maine Senate at the time, also touted the “Logging and Forestry” company in his income statements to Maine’s ethics commission, including as recently as 2024.

“Jackson now characterizes the company differently as he runs for Senate against Republican incumbent Susan Collins,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports. “In his latest financial disclosure, he describes Jackson Associates as a ‘holding company’ and describes his ‘duties’ as ‘consulting.’ The only income the company generated in 2025 and 2026 stems from Jackson’s role as a ‘General Consultant’ for the International Association of Machinists, a national labor union affiliated with the AFL-CIO and located just outside of the Beltway in Upper Marlboro, Md., according to the disclosure. Jackson reported receiving $50,000 from the union in 2025 and $40,000 in 2026. He consulted for the union until August 2026, one month after he launched his Senate campaign.”

Jackson’s latest filing raises questions about the logger image he has placed at the center of his campaign. His campaign website, for example, describes him as a fifth-generation “logger by trade,” though he has not disclosed income generated from logging since 2012, according to the Bangor Daily News. Some Maine loggers have argued that Jackson was never one of them because he operated a delimber, a machine that strips branches and limbs from felled trees, rather than a chainsaw. “Oh, it pisses me off,” veteran Maine logger Robert McBreairty Jr. told the Daily News. “He was not a logger. No. A logger, back when we called loggers, loggers, they took a chainsaw and went in the woods and cut down trees and lived it.”

READ MORE: Troy Jackson’s ‘Logging’ Company Is Actually a Consulting Firm, Records Show

Democratic political groups and their consultants—including those supporting Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed—are recruiting canvassers with “previous felony convictions” to knock on voters’ doors in Michigan, Kansas, Ohio, and other battleground states, according to job listings reviewed by the Free Beacon. I’m sure voters will be happy to see them!

The Unity & Justice Fund (a left-wing group supporting El-Sayed), the Outreach Team (a Democratic consulting firm working for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee), and Planned Parenthood have posted the job ads, which “strongly” encourage people from “underrepresented groups” to apply for the canvasser gigs. Those groups include black and indigenous people, women, LGBTQIA+ community members, and “people with previous felony convictions,” according to the job listings, which say, “We are committed to equity, inclusion, and anti-racism.”

Duties include conducting “door to door contact” and having “one-on-one conversations” with voters in their homes and at public events. Hourly wages range from $22 to $27. Bonuses are available in some instances.

“The get-out-the-vote effort is critical in the final days of close statewide races like the Michigan Senate contest, which could determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C.,” our Chuck Ross writes. “Campaigns and political organizations rely heavily on canvassers to turn out voters they have identified as likely supporters. Campaigns provide canvassers with voters’ names, addresses, and party affiliation—information provided by most states.” Sending such information to those with felony records could raise concerns.

READ MORE: Democrats Are Recruiting Canvassers ‘With Previous Felony Convictions’ To Knock on Doors for Abdul El-Sayed, Other Dems, in Get-Out-the-Vote Push

A screenshot from "What America is Living Without," a piece from the Economic Hardship Reporting Project published in the New York Times.

A recent piece in the New York Times highlighting American “hardship” features a woman with “a household salary of $315,000” who has “given up on an elite college education for [her] kids.” If that sounds absurd, it may be because the piece comes from a left-wing nonprofit, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports.

The group, the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, is backed by left-wing donors including George and Alexander Soros’s Open Society Foundations, Pierre Omidyar’s Omidyar Network, and the Ford Foundation. One of the women profiled in the piece, which is about “the myth of American upward mobility,” is Jill Gurvey of Philadelphia, whose household income is $315,000. She’s the wife of Temple University sociology chair Matt Wray, who donated $604 to the 2020 presidential campaign of socialist Bernie Sanders, a Free Beacon review found. A federal campaign finance record from November 2025 listed Gurvey’s occupation and employer as “not employed.”

The Economic Hardship Reporting Project is not the only liberal group the Times is leaning on to produce reporting. Sunday’s New York Times Magazine cover story, which stoked fears about farmed salmon causing pollution, was attributed to “the Outlaw Ocean Project,” a nonprofit backed by the Bloomberg Ocean Fund, the Packard Foundation, and Oceans5, a fiscal sponsor of the left-wing network of Rockefeller charities.

“The New York Times is published by a for-profit company controlled by the Ochs-Sulzberger family, who are rich well beyond the $50-a-month recurring donations to the Bernie Sanders campaign level,” Stoll writes. “The New York Times Company in 2022 hired a full time ‘director of philanthropic partnerships,’ Marcia Parker, to ‘lead a team created in 2019 to develop newsroom initiatives funded by foundations and in partnership with nonprofits.’ The Times is busy telling Wall Street what a great business it has, while simultaneously holding out a tin cup soliciting for charitable help. If Soros and Omidyar and Bloomberg or Heather Gerken want to subsidize the Ochs-Sulzberger family with charitable dollars, God bless them. But the tradeoff for Times readers and non-Sulzberger shareholders involves seeing whatever value there is in the news and opinion reporting diluted by someone else’s storytelling.”

READ MORE: New York Times Increasingly Relies on Left-Wing Nonprofit Journalism

Additional reading:

Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola has insisted for months that she and her campaign did not recruit “Decoy” Dan Sullivan—the man who shares a name with Peltola’s Republican opponent—to enter the race in a scheme to confuse Alaska voters. In fact, she did just that, according to the New York Times, which reported on “Democrats’ secret effort to stack Alaska’s ballot,” one that featured “operatives aligned with Mary Peltola.” Is it an October surprise if the information is so unsurprising?

Just two weeks ago, Abdul El-Sayed told Politico he would win Michigan’s tight Senate race by 7 points. He seems to have eaten a slice of humble pie since then. Asked whether he stood by his prediction, El-Sayed said only, “We’ll see.”

James Talarico has repeatedly claimed to have taught a middle school class of 45 students, an alarming size he used to criticize “the wealthiest country in human history.” Except the largest class he ever taught was 30 students, according to Texas Education Agency records, and most of his classes ranged from 22 to 27 students.

Dolores Huerta, the United Farm Workers cofounder known for campaigning with Kamala Harris shortly after she was arrested for storming a county board meeting in California, died at the age of 96. Former Harris spokesman Ian Sams has yet to post a tribute.

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