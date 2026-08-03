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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2h

I don't particularly like Collins but I hope that Jackson goes the same way as Harris!

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
just now

Chance Jackson. A younger Hunter Biden.

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