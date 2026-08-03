Troy Jackson (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Maine’s newly minted Senate nominee, Troy Jackson, says he’s running for office because he’s “tired” of “high-priced lobbyists” killing “good bills.” And yet his lobbyist son charged nearly $200,000 working to influence the state legislature in 2024, Jackson’s final year as president of the Maine Senate, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

Jackson served as president of the chamber from 2018 to 2024. His former chief of staff, B.J. McCollister, left his office in 2021 to launch the Resurgam Group, a “full service lobbying” firm that pledges to “leverage our strong existing relationships” in the state legislature to “help deliver results.” Shortly thereafter, McCollister brought on Jackson’s son, 35-year-old Chace Jackson, as a partner, describing him in a press release as a “long-time advocate and organizer.” The press release made no mention of Chace Jackson’s father.

“Chace Jackson did not struggle to land clients, according to the Maine Ethics Commission’s lobbyist disclosure database, which only goes back to 2024,” Anderson writes. “During that year, his firm received $182,500 in lobbying compensation from nine of Jackson’s clients, including corporate giants like Diageo, the multinational alcoholic beverage behemoth headquartered in London and known for brands like Johnnie Walker and Casamigos, the ‘ultra-premium tequila’ founded by Hollywood actor George Clooney. Last year, with his father out of the Legislature, Chace Jackson represented just five clients, while zero are listed for 2026, records show. It's unclear whether he is still lobbying or working in politics.”

“Chace Jackson's lucrative lobbying work stands in stark contrast to his father's campaign rhetoric as Troy Jackson runs to unseat Republican senator Susan Collins. In an April candidate questionnaire, Troy Jackson, a self-described ‘fifth-generation logger’ and ‘working-class voice,’ said he was running for office ‘because the status quo isn’t working,’ singling out ‘high-priced lobbyists’ as the culprit. ‘I’m tired of good bills that would help lower prescription drug costs, protect workers, stop the spraying of harmful chemicals and so much more get vetoed,’ he said. ‘I’m tired of folks being told to hold on, wait a little longer or that now is not the right time. All thanks to the work of special interests, high-priced lobbyists and corporate greed.’”

READ MORE: Troy Jackson’s Son Charged Nearly $200,000 Lobbying the Maine Senate in Jackson’s Final Year as Its President

Abdul El-Sayed on The Wake-Up Call

Abdul El-Sayed is the favorite in tomorrow’s Democratic Michigan Senate primary, but he’s trailing opponent Haley Stevens by double digits with black voters. One of his top black supporters is the influential Detroit pastor and radio host Horace Sheffield III, and El-Sayed happens to have him on the payroll, our Chuck Ross reports.

El-Sayed’s campaign has paid Sheffield’s nonprofit, the Ecumenical Ministers Alliance, which he incorporated in 2010, 10 payments of $7,500 between Oct. 21 and June 1, records show. The money started flowing before Sheffield endorsed El-Sayed in a Dec. 6 interview on his radio show, The Wake-Up Call, and pledged to put the “full force of soldiers” behind the left-wing Democrat. Sheffield has continued to promote El-Sayed, urging listeners during an interview last week to make “5 and 10 phone calls” to propel the candidate to victory. Neither Sheffield nor El-Sayed has disclosed the financial relationship to the public.

“The political ‘payola’ could prove politically awkward for El-Sayed while raising questions for Sheffield and his radio station, FaithTalk 101.5 FM,” writes Ross. “Sheffield was suspended from his previous radio station in 2018 after he endorsed the failed gubernatorial candidate Rep. Shri Thanedar (D., Mich.), who’d paid his nonprofit tens of thousands of dollars, also for ‘consulting.’”

“The pastor’s endorsements are especially helpful to El-Sayed, who badly trails his primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens, in support from black voters. … Sheffield urged supporters to vote for El-Sayed, and attacked Stevens, a moderate Democrat who leads El-Sayed by 46 points among black Michigan voters. Sheffield referred to Stevens as ‘the person who is running’ and said she ‘has never been seen’ in Detroit.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Touts Endorsements From Detroit Pastor He Paid $75,000 for ‘Consulting’: Arrangement Recalls Kamala Harris’s Payments to Al Sharpton

Susan Abulhawa (susanabulhawa/Instagram), screenshot via X, Simon & Schuster logo (Wikipedia)

A disgraced Palestinian author who has openly celebrated the murder of Jews and Christians has received a coveted book deal from Simon & Schuster, the prestigious New York City publishing house, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

Susan Abulhawa has attacked “Jewish Supremacist Vampires” and called Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre “a spectacular moment.” That does not appear to be an impediment for Atria Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint that reached an agreement with Abulhawa to republish two of her novels in September. “Jessica Laino, a spokeswoman for Simon & Schuster, sent a press release in July to the Free Beacon trumpeting the news and praising Abulhawa’s ‘signature lyrical voice’ and ‘nuanced characters.’”

“Abulhawa first came to wide public attention months before after the Free Beacon revealed that Rama Duwaji, the N-word-slinging, Oct. 7-celebrating wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, had provided illustrations for an essay published in the Abulhawa book Every Moment Is a Life,” Levine writes. But her record of posting explosive content denigrating Jews and celebrating violence was evident long before the Duwaji collaboration.

In a December 2025 post on X, Abulhawa wrote that Israelis are “rootless, soulless ghouls” and in September of that year she called Israel a “cultureless, rootless human aberration in the form of a manufactured ‘nation,’” adding that “we live in the time of jewish supremacist demons.” She has also bemoaned “Dual loyalty zionists” and said, “Israel must be dismantled if humanity is going to have any chance at a moral future.” The torrent of hate was too much even for Mamdani, who condemned his wife’s collaborator for her “patently unacceptable” and “reprehensible” rhetoric.

READ MORE: Simon & Schuster Gives Book Deal to Palestinian Writer Who Calls Jews ‘Ghouls,’ ‘Cockroaches’ and ‘Demons’: Publisher Praises Her ‘Lyrical’ Books

Elsewhere:

Check out our full Monday lineup below.