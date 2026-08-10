Troy Jackson (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

When oil and gas company Global Partners faced blowback from Maine lawmakers over emissions violations at its petroleum storage facilities in South Portland, it turned to a well-connected operative to lobby the state legislature on a pair of bills targeting the company: Chace Jackson, the son of then-Maine Senate president Troy Jackson, now the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. One of the two bills, which Global Partners opposed, died in the Jackson-controlled chamber, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

The company retained the Maine lobbying giant Preti Flaherty on May 8, 2019, the same day state lawmakers unveiled two bills addressing what the Portland Press Herald dubbed the “South Portland emissions controversy.” The federal government had found that Global Partners violated emissions limits years prior, in 2014, but city officials did not learn of the ordeal until the company agreed to settle the charges five years later. In response, Maine lawmakers unveiled a pair of bills requiring the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to notify local officials of such violations and subjecting Global Partners to independent inspections.

In stepped Chace Jackson, who worked for Preti Flaherty as a lobbyist and “legislative liaison” at the time and was one of three lobbyists listed on the contract, state records obtained by the Free Beacon show. Global Partners retained the firm to lobby on the two bills, which the company “had concerns about,” according to a spokesman. The notification bill became law, but the inspection bill, which targeted Global Partners more directly, died in committee in the Maine Senate, legislative records show. Troy Jackson does not appear to have criticized the company publicly at the time.

“Chace Jackson's lobbying work—for a Fortune 500 oil company, in particular—reflects how Troy Jackson and his family became entrenched in the ‘system’ he now says he's running against as he seeks to unseat Republican incumbent Susan Collins,” Anderson writes. “A self-described ‘fifth-generation logger’ and ‘working-class voice,’ Troy Jackson says his campaign ‘is guided by one goal: fixing our broken system so Maine’s working families stop getting squeezed while the rich get richer.’ In April, he told Maine’s public broadcasting network that he’s running for higher office ‘because the status quo isn’t working,’ something he blamed on ‘high-priced lobbyists and corporate greed.’”

READ MORE: Troy Jackson’s Son Repped Oil and Gas Company Lobbying Against Bill That Died in Jackson’s Senate

Simon & Schuster logo, Jason Arday (news.educ.cam.ac.uk)

Disgraced Cambridge professor Jason Arday may have resigned from his prestigious professorship, but his publisher, Simon & Schuster, is plowing ahead with the release of Arday’s memoir in the United States. The publishing giant appears to have done so keenly aware of Arday’s bastardization of the truth.

Pre-publication proofs of the book obtained exclusively by the Free Beacon show that “during the early months of this year the publisher removed what could have been much more fodder for the already rampant accusations of academic misconduct and false claims.”

“The wider public would not learn of the accusations against Arday, including those of pervasive plagiarism, until last month,” investigative reporter Ben Ryan writes. “But Simon & Schuster had been making telltale edits to his book since January.

“The Free Beacon examined two pre-publication proofs of the book: a U.S. version dated Jan. 6, and the U.K. final edition, dated June 18. Comparing the two iterations reveals that Simon & Schuster made a series of changes, including altering verbatim quotes, that appear to have been an effort to protect his reputation—which is all the more valuable now that he stands accused of sweeping embellishments, dishonesty, and even academic fraud. One edit effectively acknowledges the possibility that he could lose his professorship.”

The book chronicles how Arday, who is presented as a severely autistic working-class British man, didn’t learn to read until age 18 only to reach the pinnacle of academia. It was meant to be a victory lap after Arday became the youngest black professor in Cambridge’s 800-year history. Instead, it’s a major black eye for Simon & Schuster as Arday faces accusations of pervasive plagiarism and lying extensively about his background. The publisher has, at least for now, responded to the controversy by touting Arday’s “memoir of overcoming remarkable challenges and responding to adversity with resilience.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Simon & Schuster Selectively Edited Disgraced Scholar Jason Arday’s Memoir To Soften Now-Toxic Reputation

Manny Rutinel (@MannyRutinel/X), a horse (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Democratic nominee in Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District, Manny Rutinel, is a former vegan and climate activist who now eats meat and says he supports ranchers, which is convenient since he’s running for a competitive House seat. As recently as October 2024, however, Rutinel joined a panel at the Animal Law Conference, an annual event organized by a group that says animals should be recognized as legal persons and once filed a negligence lawsuit on behalf of a horse named Justice, our Ethan Barton reports.

“The panel, titled ‘Navigating Politics to Protect Animals,’ aimed to provide ‘an overview of the ways animal advocates can engage with politics and public policy’ and took place in October 2024, while Rutinel was a sitting state representative,” Barton writes. “Just three months later, Rutinel launched his congressional bid for a district that relies heavily on ranching and animal-based farming. It was moderated by Chris Green, the executive director of the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), one of the two groups that organize the conference.”

ALDF has a long history of pushing legal efforts meant to give animals equal rights as humans, most notably filing a 2018 lawsuit in an Oregon court on behalf of an American quarter horse, which was renamed “Justice” ahead of the suit, accusing its original owner of negligence and demanding a $100,000 payout. The case worked its way up to the Oregon Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case, prompting criticism from the ALDF lawyer representing the horse. “We saw this case not only as an opportunity to get justice for an individual injured horse but also to put forward the question of who has legal rights, of who is a legal person and who ought to be before the law with the capacity to file a lawsuit,” the lawyer, University of San Francisco School of Law associate professor Matthew Liebman, said.

“Rutinel’s connection to a group working to recognize the ‘personhood’ of animals comes amid scrutiny over his own years-long animal activism and anti-meat crusade as he vies to unseat Rep. Gabe Evans (R.) in Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District, where ranches and other animal-based agriculture generated roughly $1.2 billion in 2022. It also marks the most recent example to date of Rutinel, a former vegan, supporting the cause and is the first reported instance to have occurred while he was serving in the state legislature.” Rutinel wrote Reddit posts in 2017 aligning with efforts to give animals the same legal rights as humans but told the Colorado Sun that they were the musings of “a 22-year-old kid.”

READ MORE: Colorado’s Manny Rutinel Spoke at Animal Law Conference Run by Group That Filed Lawsuit on Behalf of Horse Named ‘Justice’

Additional Reading:

The now-former Cambridge professor Jason Arday’s academic controversies go far beyond plagiarism, according to a new piece in the Telegraph, which reports that Arday refused to meet with students and gave them bad grades when they complained. One of them “was so dissatisfied with his supervision that they asked to change supervisor. For their trouble, they were accused of racism (though there is no suggestion the accusation came from Mr Arday) but stuck to their guns and were given a new supervisor.”

Simon & Schuster broke its silence on its book deal with antisemitic nut Susan Abulhawa, who has attacked “Jewish Supremacist Vampires” and called Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre “a spectacular moment.” A spokesman told the journalist Gerald Posner that it “unequivocally opposes antisemitism, racism, and all forms of bigotry” but that “Susan Abulhawa’s personal views are her own and are not reflective” of the publisher. Riddle me that.

Republicans went to work over the weekend to “seize on a years-old video circulating on social media”—as the New York Times put it—that shows left-wing Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed saying “I hate Mackinac so much,” a reference to Mackinac Island, the widely beloved vacation spot on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In other news, the Muslim Brotherhood’s “official news site” celebrated El-Sayed’s primary victory over congresswoman Haley Stevens, according to the Midwesterner.

Remember when NPR’s Nina Totenberg incorrectly reported the retirement of Justice Samuel Alito and had to retract her piece? “Reports of his end have been greatly exaggerated,” wrote the Wall Street Journal, which scored an interview with Alito. “Obviously I’m here for another term,” he said.

President Donald Trump unveiled deals worth more than $2 billion and funding announcements worth millions of dollars more aimed at bolstering America’s mineral supply chain. The moves are designed to claw back control of critical mineral markets from China, whose mining dominance, experts say, threatens U.S. national security.

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