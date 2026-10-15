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Edward L Ingle's avatar
Edward L Ingle
Oct 15

Universities were once referred to as "higher education", that is long gone. Parents should be very careful of where they send their young people for "education". The rest of us should also be very careful of which institutions that we support.....

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Oct 16

For Pete’s sake, these liberal Trump haters are the world’s biggest snowflakes!!!

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