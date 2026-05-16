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Charles Leslie's avatar
Charles Leslie
May 16

That the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are taking active roles while our erstwhile Euro allies sit on their hands speaks volumes.

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Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
May 16

More likely the Thucydides trap was on Xi's mind because he's already there. China's inability to transform latent assets into effective power has been the chink (sorry) in its armor since the late '70s. That's the precise reason they must operate the way they do, which only works until people like Trump and Rubio call the bluff. They agree, definitely: weak China should be careful not to tip the rice bowl, better get their heads right or we'll sell our (and Iran's and Venezuela's) oil elsewhere, and oh we found our own giant cache of rare earth minerals in the Appalachians. Thanks for the party and have a nice day.

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