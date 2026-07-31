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Robert Goldman
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Section 1: The Democratic Primary Civil War (El-Sayed & The Anti-Capitalist Revolt)

The Democrats are having their own mini-civil war, and it is absolute comedy gold. Abdul El-Sayed is running away with the Michigan Senate primary, proving once and for all that the Democratic base has completely lost its mind. He’s set to make history as the first anti-capitalist, terror-apologist candidate to win a primary without needing a rap sheet or Nazi tattoos. These people scream "anti-capitalism!" from their $1,200 iPhones while sipping $8 oat milk lattes, convinced that destroying free markets will somehow fix their personal failures. You want to talk about anti-capitalism? Nothing says "I hate free enterprise" quite like living off mommy and daddy's trust fund while lecturing working-class Americans who actually pay taxes.

Section 2: Trust the Silence, Dr. Fauci (The King Ego)

Then we get to Anthony Fauci, the little king ego himself, wandering around like a retired emperor who can’t accept that nobody is bowing to his holy decrees anymore. The guy built a career out of micro-managing human interaction, commanding us to wear three masks while sitting alone in a kayak, and now he’s desperate for attention. He built an altar to his own ego out of television appearances, and the silence from the public now must be absolute torture for him. Seeing a narcissist realize that the world moved on and stopped treating his word as gospel isn't just satisfying—it’s public health in its purest form.

Section 3: The Brazilian Butt Lift Epidemic

Next up in the newsletter: cosmetic absurdities. We've reached a point in culture where people are literally risking fat embolisms and organ failure just to look like an over-inflated cartoon character on Instagram. The Brazilian Butt Lift is the ultimate monument to modern vanity—paying tens of thousands of dollars to take fat from your waist and stuff it into your backside so you can struggle to fit into airplane seats. It's the physical manifestation of brain rot: risking sudden death just so complete strangers on the internet can give you a digital thumbs-up. If that doesn't sum up the collapse of Western civilization, nothing does.

Section 4: White Grievance for Grad Students (The Academic Victim Complex)

Then there’s the academic wing of the outrage industry—grad students whining about systemic oppression because their hyper-niche, utterly useless PhDs in basket weaving won't pay off their $200,000 student loans. They spend six years over-analyzing micro-offenses in air-conditioned lecture halls, completely detached from real life, and then act shocked when the real world tells them their degree is worthless. It’s a specialized brand of victimhood where the most privileged kids on earth pretend they're living through a gulag because someone used the wrong pronoun or didn't appreciate their thesis on Victorian table manners.

Section 5: The WNBA Highlights (The Unspoken Reality)

And finally, the WNBA section. The media keeps trying to force-feed us WNBA highlights like it’s peak athletic performance, gaslighting the entire country into pretending the league isn't completely subsidized by the NBA just to stay solvent. We all know who actually generates the interest and brings the eyeballs—Caitlin Clark—and the moment you point out that simple, cold-hard economic truth, the outrage mob instantly labels you a racist, a sexist, and a bigot. They'd rather let the whole operation hemorrhage cash than admit that talent and draw power dictate success in professional sports, not ideological quota systems.

Wrapping Up the Week

If you don't break down and laugh at the sheer absurdity of this weekly circus, you'd end up staring at the wall in total despair. It’s a grim reality, but breaking it down with brutal honesty is the only way to send off the week with a smile—even if that smile hurts a little.

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