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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
6hEdited

These adult infants, quintessential products of the modern Academy, are so ideologically brain damaged and live inside such impenetrable cocoons of moral certitude that they carelessly play with the lives and deaths of others and have no idea how stupid they sound.

On one hand, all the cool kids support Hamas and its 10/7 massacre (of hundreds of kids just like them at a music festival) because the Palestinians are their pet sacred victims and idealized noble savages (emphasis on "savage") who had no choice but to explode into barbarism, it was oppression that made them do it (and the wicked Jews of course), and everyone who cosplays as a revolutionary must cheer and support this triumphant act of radical liberation; yet on the other hand, they were worried about the Palestinians in a war zone "living under the threat of annihilation"—all because of the war their leaders started and the campus Anti-Zionists supported and celebrated. I guess just like they always did what they wanted without Mom and Dad saying NO, they expected Israel to absorb an invasion and the largest murder of Jews since the Holocaust because doing otherwise would hurt their feelings and be bad for Arab self-esteem.

In these small ugly minds, being a modern spoiled infant whose handheld mirror tells them they are the fairest of them all means the rules of cause and effect are suspended and consequences are for those OTHER people who didn't go to Columbia or intern at the NY Times.

It never dawns on these dunces for an instant that maybe they should have denounced Hamas for its massive war crimes, for its terrorizing Israelis AND their own people, that instead of hitting the Quad and chanting for intifada they should have demanded Hamas surrender and return the hostages—which of course would have saved thousands of Palestinian lives and kept Gaza from being turned into rubble.

But this would have meant choosing wisdom, maturity and responsibility instead of the instant frisson of the radical pose and all the marching and chanting they did to support the Cause—the Cause being the needs of their fragile egos and their deep need to "raise awareness" of themselves and their moral narcissism—with the Palestinians of course being just a pretext and props and extras in another campus drama about self-expression and imaginary "solidarity" with people they know nothing about.

The entire staff of NY Mag needs to spend a few months chained in some Gaza tunnels. It would teach them more about life than even the 20 years it takes to get a PhD from Columbia.

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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
5h

I've talked at a medical meeting in the Emirates, and the sponsoring organization was called he MENA Organization for Rare Diseases, where MENA stands for Middle East and North Africa.

Here is what Google's AI says about SWANA:

"SWANA most commonly stands for Southwest Asian and North Africa, a decolonial geographic term used instead of "Middle East." It can also refer to the Solid Waste Association of North America, a professional non-profit industry group.

• Definition: An inclusive, region-focused term encompassing countries from North Africa through West/Southwest Asia.

• Context: Coined by activists to move away from Eurocentric terms like the "Middle East," which defines the area by its relation to Europe.

• Usage: Widely used in academic, community, and diaspora spaces to honor cultural identities without relying on political borders."

The term SWANA reminds me of the term Latinx - used by the Woke but not by the people described. Unless of course the author did mean the Solid Waste Association of North America, as one might guess from the staffer at Tablet referring to the articles as bat excrement.

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