Under James Murdoch, New York Magazine Tilts Toward Hamas
Publication is mocked for ‘disgusting’ anti-Israel issue
James Murdoch just demonstrated that Rupert Murdoch sure was right to fight a protracted legal battle to prevent him from taking over the Wall Street Journal and Fox News.
One of the so-called bad Murdochs, James, who betrayed his father by lurching to the political left, on July 8 assumed control of New York magazine, declaring it “the beginning of a new chapter.”
The latest issue of New York repeatedly falsely accuses Israel of “genocide” and goes so far as to describe the Jewish state as “the land mass currently called Israel.”
The issue was so over the top that it prompted a rebuke even from the CEO of the Anti-Defemation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, whose organization received a total of $3.5 million from James and Kathryn Murdoch’s private foundation, Quadrivium, between 2022 and 2024, according to Quadrivium tax filings.
The New York magazine article “has too many issues to count,” Greenblatt said in a post on X. “Calling for other peoples’ self-determination while labeling the Jewish people’s request for the same treatment as hate is not factual — it[’]s a blatant, disgusting double standard.”
A co-founder and former co-chair of Democratic Majority for Israel, Todd Richman, called one of the New York articles “so one-sided that it barely resembles journalism. Israeli restaurants and their owners are portrayed through the narrowest possible lens, while ‘genocide’ is repeated again and again without meaningful context.”
“When Jewish and Israeli people are repeatedly portrayed through such a one-sided lens, it has real-world consequences in a city already struggling with rising antisemitism,” Richman said.
A staffer at Tablet, Isaac de Castro, called the presentation “batshit.”
“If you think this spread was going to be antisemitic and crazy from the cover, believe me it’s ten times worse,” he wrote on X.
Spokeswomen for New York and for James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The issue includes two articles. One is by Zaina Arafat. Arafat is an adjunct assistant professor at Barnard College whose bio there describes her as “a queer Arab-American fiction and nonfiction writer.” She is also on the faculty of the “School of the New York Times,” which charges high school students $7,695 for a 12-day program that provides a certificate but no degree or college credit. Her article situates her as part of an activist ecosystem: “In the months after October 7, however, we were increasingly spilling into view, desperate to be close to people who knew what it felt like to pretend everything was normal when your family — not just blood relations but people who looked like you and spoke like you — was living under the threat of annihilation. So we protested, we boycotted, we wrote op-eds. And slowly, out of that resistance, a cultural ecosystem started to bloom.”
“While it has all been beautiful to witness, none of this means SWANA New Yorkers don’t still face xenophobia, Islamophobia, and Zionism — along with the repercussions of speaking out against them,” the article says. SWANA stands for Southwest Asia and North Africa, and “While Israel is geographically part of the region, the question of whether Israelis can claim a connection to it, particularly given the political framework of terms like SWANA, is complicated — and it gets more so depending on a person’s ethnic background.”
Another, focused on food, is by Madeline Leung Coleman, whose social media indicates support for the Gaza encampment at Columbia and its demand for divestment from Israel. That article matter-of-factly accuses Israel of genocide: “In the three years since October 7, awareness of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians and the wars that keep proliferating have turned eating out into just one more way people are expressing their views on Israel, on Gaza, on Lebanon, on Iran.” And, “while pro-Israel New Yorkers have doubled down on supporting Israeli restaurants, those horrified by the genocide are turning away — and toward chefs who they would rather support.”
Coleman also signed an October 26, 2023 “Statement of Solidarity with the Palestinian People“ that claimed “Israel’s war against Gaza is an attempt to conduct genocide against the Palestinian people.” The statement said, “We come together as writers, journalists, academics, artists, and other culture workers to express our solidarity with the people of Palestine. We stand with their anticolonial struggle for freedom and for self-determination, and with their right to resist occupation.”
It’s bad enough that this is all in New York magazine. Had it not been for Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s legal fight, it could have been the Wall Street Journal or Fox News, too. There’s no predicting or controlling how children will turn out. The best that can be said is that at least Rupert saw where this was going and tried to contain the damage.
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These adult infants, quintessential products of the modern Academy, are so ideologically brain damaged and live inside such impenetrable cocoons of moral certitude that they carelessly play with the lives and deaths of others and have no idea how stupid they sound.
On one hand, all the cool kids support Hamas and its 10/7 massacre (of hundreds of kids just like them at a music festival) because the Palestinians are their pet sacred victims and idealized noble savages (emphasis on "savage") who had no choice but to explode into barbarism, it was oppression that made them do it (and the wicked Jews of course), and everyone who cosplays as a revolutionary must cheer and support this triumphant act of radical liberation; yet on the other hand, they were worried about the Palestinians in a war zone "living under the threat of annihilation"—all because of the war their leaders started and the campus Anti-Zionists supported and celebrated. I guess just like they always did what they wanted without Mom and Dad saying NO, they expected Israel to absorb an invasion and the largest murder of Jews since the Holocaust because doing otherwise would hurt their feelings and be bad for Arab self-esteem.
In these small ugly minds, being a modern spoiled infant whose handheld mirror tells them they are the fairest of them all means the rules of cause and effect are suspended and consequences are for those OTHER people who didn't go to Columbia or intern at the NY Times.
It never dawns on these dunces for an instant that maybe they should have denounced Hamas for its massive war crimes, for its terrorizing Israelis AND their own people, that instead of hitting the Quad and chanting for intifada they should have demanded Hamas surrender and return the hostages—which of course would have saved thousands of Palestinian lives and kept Gaza from being turned into rubble.
But this would have meant choosing wisdom, maturity and responsibility instead of the instant frisson of the radical pose and all the marching and chanting they did to support the Cause—the Cause being the needs of their fragile egos and their deep need to "raise awareness" of themselves and their moral narcissism—with the Palestinians of course being just a pretext and props and extras in another campus drama about self-expression and imaginary "solidarity" with people they know nothing about.
The entire staff of NY Mag needs to spend a few months chained in some Gaza tunnels. It would teach them more about life than even the 20 years it takes to get a PhD from Columbia.
I've talked at a medical meeting in the Emirates, and the sponsoring organization was called he MENA Organization for Rare Diseases, where MENA stands for Middle East and North Africa.
Here is what Google's AI says about SWANA:
"SWANA most commonly stands for Southwest Asian and North Africa, a decolonial geographic term used instead of "Middle East." It can also refer to the Solid Waste Association of North America, a professional non-profit industry group.
• Definition: An inclusive, region-focused term encompassing countries from North Africa through West/Southwest Asia.
• Context: Coined by activists to move away from Eurocentric terms like the "Middle East," which defines the area by its relation to Europe.
• Usage: Widely used in academic, community, and diaspora spaces to honor cultural identities without relying on political borders."
The term SWANA reminds me of the term Latinx - used by the Woke but not by the people described. Unless of course the author did mean the Solid Waste Association of North America, as one might guess from the staffer at Tablet referring to the articles as bat excrement.