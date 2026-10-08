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Charles Leslie's avatar
Charles Leslie
Oct 8

Dropped my WSJ subscription about 6 months ago after being a subscriber for 40 years.

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Ruth Henriquez's avatar
Ruth Henriquez
Oct 9

I subscribed to the WSJ almost 10 years ago after dropping my NYT subscription. Then I watched as, insidiously and incrementally, the WSJ became more and more like the liberal press. Their chicken little treatment of Trump's policies has been especially tiresome.

I still like a few of their opinion writers, but for the most part I feel like the last bastion of (at least somewhat) hard-headed reporting has fallen.

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