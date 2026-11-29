November 28 - 29, 2026

Fun fact: Tryptophan is often blamed for that post-Thanksgiving coma, but there’s actually not much of it in turkey. Rather, it’s the sides, desserts, and alcohol that cause us to doze off while watching the game. (Why a coach dozes off before the game is another story.) But speaking of dozing off, former president Joe Biden is out with a book, Promise Me, America. Our Andrew Stiles somehow stayed awake long enough to give us a review.

“Like our current president, Biden is chronically unwilling to admit fault or engage in meaningful self-reflection. He still maintains that he would have won the 2024 election. His critics have never been right about anything—least of all the ones who questioned his fitness to serve.

“‘Lots of presidents had bad debates,’ Biden huffs about his now infamous performance in Atlanta, where he bragged about beating Medicare. ‘The difference was that every other president was given the chance to redeem themselves in a second debate. As it turned out, that chance would not be available to me.’

“Welcome to the pity party.

“Like a tween girl sulking in her bedroom, Biden can’t believe how unfairly he was treated. He is still mad at Special Counsel Robert Hur for asking about the date of his son Beau’s death—something Hur never did—and suggesting (accurately) that a jury would regard him as an ‘elderly man with a poor memory.’

“He’s annoyed that no one ever mentions his ‘decisive’ victory in the 2024 primary. He complains that the ‘substance’ of his remarks at the NATO summit in Washington—two weeks after the debate—was overshadowed by his verbal gaffes. He had simply referred to Kamala Harris as ‘Vice President Trump’ and introduced Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as ‘President Putin.’ (Biden doesn’t mention the latter incident.)

“‘This was a perfect example of what was happening to me,’ he mopes. ‘The fact that I was leading a strong and more united NATO than the world had ever seen...’ Blah. Blah. Blah.

“Biden defends his decision to run for reelection, arguing it would have been ‘far easier’ to walk away—to spare himself and his family the indignity of another campaign. He harbored no such qualms about his decision to run in 2019, when his daughter Ashley was struggling with drug addiction and his son Hunter was hosting crack-fueled orgies at the Chateau Marmont while staring down a paternity lawsuit from the mother of Biden’s unacknowledged granddaughter.”

From a disaster of a presidency to a royal disaster, Clare McHugh reviews Swan Song: Diana, My Sister by Charles Spencer.

“Purportedly a memoir of Diana, meant to counter, in his words, ‘untruths accepted over time,’ this book is all about Spencer. He harps on about his famous eulogy and indulges in a fair bit of score-settling, most notably with Diana’s ex, King Charles, while offering little that’s new regarding the complex woman whom he declared, in front of a television audience of 2.5 billion, ‘I am so proud to be able to call my sister.’

“Worst of all, Swan Song is self-exculpatory. Spencer fails to account for some of his own behavior during the most difficult years of Diana’s short life. Much information has emerged in the past decade concerning the shocking lies told to the princess by the BBC reporter Martin Bashir—a man Spencer introduced her to—and the disastrous fallout from the interview Diana subsequently granted Bashir. In light of those revelations, writing a memoir offered Spencer an opening to address how, when the princess was still alive, he might have better supported and counseled her. Spencer didn’t grab the opportunity.”

“Spencer does concede that Diana’s academic challenges were ignored. Young Diana was always restless in class, her teachers reported, and she struggled with spelling, math, and, later, French. Spencer theorizes that his sister suffered from learning disabilities, most likely dyslexia and ADHD, both poorly understood then, and that the constant criticism she received at school ‘impacted her self-worth dramatically.’ He recalls her ‘screech of pain and her violent sobbing’ upon opening her O-level results to find she had not passed a single exam. Her parents, relatively unconcerned about the education of a daughter, allowed her to leave school at age 16 without any proper qualifications. She worked as a cleaner, nanny, and nursery school assistant before Prince Charles began dating her three years later.

“A young, naïve girl was exactly what the Prince of Wales was looking for in 1980, when traditional expectations were out of sync with the way a new generation—in the post-Swinging ’60s—lived. The prince had several previous girlfriends, roughly his age and attractive candidates to be queen in the future, who were disqualified because of their earlier relationships. One was Camilla Shand, with whom the prince fell deeply in love in 1972. She married army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, but she and Charles resumed their relationship some years later—Camilla’s husband willing to turn a blind eye, seemingly, to his wife’s passionate affair with the heir to the throne.”

Talk about accidents waiting to happen: Matthew Phillips returns to the Weekend Beacon with a review of Shadow Before the Flame: The Hindenburg Disaster and the Prelude to War by Catherine Grace Katz.

“The engineering feats recounted in Shadow Before the Flame present the book’s greatest allure. An impressive machine, the Hindenburg‘s 800-foot-long frame was crafted from duralumin, a novel lightweight aluminum-copper alloy; its four diesel engines each weighed thousands of pounds and were sustained by 32 660-gallon tanks; its interior accommodated passengers, crew, food, fuel, and every other necessity for a transatlantic voyage. In sum, the Hindenburg weighed as much as a locomotive—a locomotive lighter than air, suspended in the sky by nearly seven million cubic feet of hydrogen. Throughout the voyage, airshipmen tirelessly balanced the precarious forces pulling the ship down against those keeping it afloat. As fuel burned, it reduced the ship’s weight. Rain that accumulated on the canvas could add thousands of pounds; ice could add still more. Therefore, the Hindenburg‘s altitude, trim, ballast, and lifting gas had to be carefully managed.

“This extraordinary engineering achievement also reveals one of the airship’s central ironies portrayed in the book. The Hindenburg, a zeppelin-class airship, represented technological confidence in lighter-than-air vessels at precisely the moment when heavier-than-air aircraft made that confidence appear misplaced. The airplane was faster, more scalable, and increasingly capable of carrying passengers across oceans. German airships, however, still completed tens of thousands of hours of operation and millions of miles of travel; their reputation for safety helped sustain the illusion that lighter-than-air travel might become the dominant form of long-distance transportation.”

“Politics also affected a crucial aspect of airships: the gas providing their lift. Hydrogen provides slightly more lifting power than helium, but hydrogen is highly flammable. Helium, by contrast, is inert. The Hindenburg‘s engineers desired helium and designed its gas cells for this safer gas, but Germany could not purchase helium on the international market. In the 1930s, the United States controlled the world’s principal helium supply and treated the gas as a military resource, restricting its export. The Germans appealed to the Americans for an exception to the law, but their requests were denied. The zeppelin company had no choice but to use the flammable hydrogen.

“Here, Katz’s book becomes especially relevant to the success of modern technologies. The Hindenburg‘s vulnerability did not result simply from an engineering mistake. International politics also caused its demise. The better alternative existed—access to it did not.”

Speaking of combustible situations, Calum Marsh has written a new book, True Lies: The Art of Reality Televison. Weekend Beacon contributor and longtime TV writer and producer Rob Long has a review.

“In November 2007, I walked out of a pitch meeting at NBC and into the Burbank sunshine. The meeting had gone the way every meeting all over town went that week: everyone nodding, nobody committing, all of us sneaking looks at our phones. The Writers Guild and the studios were down to their last hours of bargaining, and if the talks collapsed, as everyone expected they would, the show we had just pitched would stop—along with every other scripted project in the entertainment business—and we would go home, sleep badly, and come back the next morning to picket the network that had just bought our show.

“On my way out of the building I passed a producer friend heading the other way. He was carrying a cardboard box with a snake inside it.

“‘Contingency plan,’ he said. If the writers walked, he told me, the networks were going to need something to put on. Something unscripted, something with real people. So he was pitching a reality contest show that entailed, I guessed, some kind of snake participation. I assume there was more to it than that, but he was running late and couldn’t explain the rules of the game, and then my phone buzzed with the news that the Guild had called a strike. So I walked out of the building, and he walked in, and that has been the broadcast television business ever since.

“Calum Marsh’s True Lies: The Art of Reality Television is, for the most part, a book about my friend’s side of the business, the one with the snake in the box. Marsh, an arts and culture reporter for, among other places, the New York Times, has compiled an exhaustive chronology of the rise of the reality TV contest show—you know, the ones where cutthroat and meretricious people compete over a season in an organized contest with a pot of money at the end. He’s been backstage at the Big Brother Canada finale and sat down with Jeff Probst, Julie Chen, and Gordon Ramsay. ... He’s good, and admirably sober, on what happens to the people on camera once the production wraps: the suicides tied to Love Island, the lawsuits over Love Is Blind, the cold and hungry contestants of Squid Game: The Challenge and Beast Games. Anyone who wants to know how this particular sausage gets stuffed will learn a lot. Spoiler alert: Someone always gets bitten by the snake.

“But reality television is a slippery term. On the one hand, it can mean contest shows like Top Chef and Big Brother and Marsh’s book devotes about three-quarters of its pages to this kind of entertainment. The other kind of reality television—the kind where ambulatory psychotics throw glasses of wine at each other and have screaming matches on reunion shows—gets a pretty cursory examination. His one long look at this reality genre is a British show, Made in Chelsea, that most Americans have never heard of. The Real Housewives franchise, which has been on the air for 20 years and in some ways captures the Kardashianic culture we live in, gets three passing mentions. Marsh explains this imbalance by asserting, unconvincingly, that the competition show is ‘destined to be the defining genre,’ but I’d argue that it’s The Real Housewives—and their close cousins, Shahs of Sunset, Vanderpump Rules, and a bunch of others I’m sure you’re pretending right now that you don’t know and have never watched—that have had a more lasting and indelible impact on the country we live in. Put it this way: Without the grasping, money-obsessed plastic-surgery victims of the Real Housewives franchise to set the scene, is a creature like (now former) ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle even conceivable?”

Happy Thanksgiving Weekend!

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon