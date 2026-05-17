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Steve's avatar
Steve
May 17

The left constantly talks of repealing the 2nd Amendment and they are partially right. Ban guns from leftists and gun violence, including mass shootings, will almost cease to exist!

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
May 17

Rory McIlroys treatment of Carolyn Wozniacki and lately of his wife, has forever cemented his place in my mind as a cad and an asshole and not one to ever be admired.

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