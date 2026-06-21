The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Murray's avatar
Diana Murray
5m

"Jews’ indigeneity in the Land of Israel."

There's a huge problem with arguing this way.

One: the traditional Jewish claim to Israel isn't based on "indigeneity." It's based on a covenant with God.

Two: other people are indigenous to Israel, too. This is acknowledged by both Maimonides and Nachmanides, who acknowledged other indigenous inhabitants - but they had to submit to the Jews because the latter's relationship to the Land is covenantal. In fact, it's not just acknowledged - it's part of their reasoning as to why the Covenant is unique.

Maybe Jews should stop participating in this argument because the more we do, the more oxygen it gives the other side.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture