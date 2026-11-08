November 7 - 8, 2026

Still soaking from that blue tsunami? Look on the bright side: There are only 730 days until we elect our next president! And we kick things off with presidential historian and Weekend Beacon contributor Richard Norton Smith, who reviews William Howard Taft: A Great American Life by Walter Stahr.

“In December 1909, the president of the United States traveled to New York City to address a black-tie dinner promoting Christian missionary work. He was there in his official capacity, and not as his country’s most prominent Unitarian, a faith as controversial then as John F. Kennedy’s Catholicism was half a century later. From the elegant ballroom the president made his way through a driving rainstorm to a Bowery shelter for homeless men, ‘which I hope will always help you and others over the hard places,’ William Howard Taft told its residents, ‘the times when the Lord and everybody seems to be against you—to help you at such times to believe that there are people in the world who sympathize with you.’

“History hasn’t been nearly as generous toward Taft. Sandwiched between Progressive era icons Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, his single term in the White House (1909-1913) has been likened to the sleep apnea that made the plus-size president doze off with embarrassing frequency in public. ‘It is a very humdrum uninteresting administration, and does not attract the attention or enthusiasm of anybody,’ Taft conceded to his wife Nellie in 1912.

“Walter Stahr ... thinks Taft unduly modest. Yet even he allocates barely a fifth of this hefty volume to Taft’s ‘good if not great’ presidency. The rest details Taft’s careers as solicitor general, circuit judge, and America’s first viceroy in the Philippines; Theodore Roosevelt’s surrogate campaigner and deputy president; builder of the Panama Canal, not to mention the original Oval Office and Lincoln Memorial; the American Red Cross president who coordinated relief following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake; a global troubleshooter conducting the most sophisticated shuttle diplomacy before Henry Kissinger; and, finally, as chief justice delivering black-robed conservatism with administrative reform in the 1920s.

“Drawing on untapped sources and his own legal training, Stahr rescues Taft from historical caricature as the proverbially jolly fat man henpecked by his ambitious wife into abandoning the judicial cloister for the political arena he found so uncongenial. Born in Cincinnati in 1857, Will Taft was the kind of youngster older people dote on. His formidable New England-bred mother admitted having ‘more pride in Willie than all the rest’ of her children. Unlike most child prodigies, however, Taft had a lifelong gift for inspiring and sustaining friendship. His amiability equaled his ambition.”

It took considerable ambition and hard work for the grandson of an immigrant peddler to become one of this country’s foremost historians, but that is exactly what Daniel Boorstin did. Tevi Troy reviews The American: The Hidden History of Daniel J. Boorstin and His Twentieth Century by Jon Boorstin.

“The Boorstin family is notable largely because it included the famous historian Daniel Boorstin, who embodies the third generation in the Boorstins’ rise. As Jon describes it, Benjamin Boorstin came to America penniless. He did not speak English, but made his way as a peddler and then store owner in the South. Benjamin groomed his son Samuel to take over the family store but Samuel instead became a successful lawyer. Samuel’s son Daniel became the famed historian, and now Jon is a filmmaker and writer. (Jon’s children, not covered in the book, are a lawyer and a marketing executive, and his cousin Bob was chief speechwriter to President Bill Clinton and head of public policy at Google, for those who are curious.)

“The book jacket describes it as part biography, part family history. As such it is not a standard look into Daniel Boorstin’s illustrious career but more a picture of the American Jewish experience over the 20th century. The book is divided into set pieces that capture some of the family experiences, starting with the peddler Benjamin and a vivid if imagined description of how he must have made his way in the late 19th century South. Benjamin did not leave much of a written record behind, so Jon has clearly mined accounts of other Jewish peddlers to describe how they lived their lives and sold their wares.

“Particularly interesting is Jon’s descriptions of the gentiles Benjamin must have met—friendly and not threatening, unlike those he encountered in Europe; the African Americans he sold to—wary but surprised to find a white man who treated them as equals; and the American view of law enforcement—the Jewish peddlers as a whole are surprised but pleased to see that a man who killed a peddler was pursued and hanged by the local gentile population. These experiences showed Benjamin that America was very different from the Europe he had left behind, in a good way, something that did not always need to be said but should be repeated now in these woke times.”

Not the American dream: Spending your life in a bureaucratic maze at the Department of State. But such is the fate of “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, the hero at the heart of A.G. Doran’s debut novel, Pale Dread: A Novel About Affairs of State. Malcolm Forbes gives us a review.

“In Sinclair Lewis’s classic cautionary tale, It Can’t Happen Here, Secretary of State Lee Sarason tries to increase his clout by offering golden opportunities and rosy futures. ‘His office door,’ we are told, ‘became the door of ambition.’ There are no such doors in A.G. Doran’s debut, Pale Dread. The State Department here is where ambition goes to die. ‘The Building’ is variously described as an asylum and ‘a prison whose inmates voluntarily commuted to it each day.’ One of those inmates is Doran’s protagonist, J. Leo ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick. His struggles to stay afloat amid intrigue, incompetence, bureaucratic wrangling, and deep-state shenanigans make for a novel that manages to be both an uproarious romp and a scalpel-sharp satire.

“For a while, Fitz was heading onward and upward in his career trajectory. After leaving law school, he spent time in the military, then served in the intelligence community before taking up a position with the National Security Council. But then he moved to the State Department, and from that point on he has been going nowhere fast. Undervalued and overlooked, he spends soul-crushing working days writing memoranda on grand strategy that are seldom read, let alone acted on, and dreaming of escape from the Building. When he writes a memo arguing that underweight women are a national security risk, he hopes it will lead to his dismissal. Instead, it makes its way up to the seventh floor where it arouses the interest of several movers and shakers of U.S. foreign policy.

“Fitz is summoned to ‘the floor of the gods’ and grilled by Breton Haken, director of the Secretary’s Policy Advisors Section and his deputy, Bill Cortes. He accepts a senior role with SPAS, seeing it as a passport to a more rewarding line of work made up of interesting challenges rather than bureaucratic drudgery. He quickly learns the hard way that he has simply swapped one corner of the asylum for a bigger one. In these corridors of misplaced power he is privy to squabbling and scheming, backstabbing and fault-finding, chaos and confusion, plus all manner of day-to-day ‘dipshittery’ involving pitch meetings, dissent cables, and ‘clearing paper.’”

Thinly veiled fiction takes an even darker turn in the post-October 7 world of Fauda. Dominic Green reviews season five of the hit Middle East drama.

“The events of the worst day in Israel’s history come back to Doron in flashbacks while he pursues a Hamas team in Marseille. Again, the plot tracks reality: In 2025, German, Austrian, and British intelligence, working on Mossad tip-offs, intercepted a Hamas plan to mark the second anniversary of October 7 by massacring Jews in Germany and Austria. If Fauda has retained its knack for trendspotting in terrorism, we should note that in season five, Hamas recruits and trains French leftists as terrorists, much as the PLO did with German leftists in the 1970s.

“Fauda offers a real-time reflection of realities that are violently reshaping the Middle East. For Israelis, the fifth season attempts to incorporate a trauma that is still ongoing. The war with Iran is not over. The political reckoning has yet to come; Israel did not hold its first post-October 7 elections until Oct. 27, 2026. Fauda also opens a well-crafted window into the core of a society that Arabs widely despise, distrust, and fear, even as security collaboration is quietly maintained behind the scenes and public ties thaw at the state level. This is important for two reasons.

“The Jews of the Mista’aravim [Israel’s antiterrorist unit] can pretend to be Arabs because they are Arabs, culturally speaking, just as European Jews are culturally European and many American Jews, as Frederick Seidel wrote in Sunrise, can pass as ‘just another/Greek nose in street clothes in/Harvard Yard.’ More than half of Israeli Jews are descended from Arabic-, Turkish-, Kurdish-, and Persian-speaking communities that never left the Middle East. The official discourse of Arab states denied this for decades and presented Zionism as a European invasion and Israelis as ginger interlopers. American universities, much of American media, and even some Democratic Party candidates still push this line even after the Abraham Accords.

“Second, Fauda is candid in ways that Arab shows are not allowed to be candid. The heart of the Israeli state is its legendary security apparatus. Fauda shows a heart riven by human weakness and, especially in the fifth season, broken by strategic failure. It shows Jews as human beings. It shows the reality, obvious to anyone who visits, that the lives of Israelis and Palestinians are intertwined in a small and crowded space, and that they are closest to each other when it comes to the issues on which they are also furthest apart, religion and security.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon