October 10 - 11, 2026

With midterms around the corner, Democratic candidates are going after billionaires in ads and on the stump—the millionaires, not so much. That’s because being a millionaire isn’t what it used to be (and probably includes those candidates). But how many millionaires are there exactly? New Weekend Beacon contributor Adam O’Neal reviews The Everywhere Millionaire: Who Is Really Rich in America and How They Got There by Owen Zidar and Eric Zwick.

“Americans have a distorted view of wealth in their country. Centibillionaires and sometimes trillionaire Elon Musk understandably draw attention for their massive fortunes, fame, and influence. The collective wealth of the Main Street Millionaires is 13 times that of the wealthiest 400 Americans. The sheer number of rich Americans is astonishing, even inspiring. There are more than 1,000 private business owners worth at least $25 million for every CEO of a large publicly traded company. For every member of the Forbes 400, there are 25 rich auto dealers spread around the country.

“Much of this wealth is concentrated in mundane businesses organized as pass-through firms: the partnerships, sole proprietorships, S corporations, and limited liability companies that have become ‘America’s dominant form of business.’ Millions of professionals now organize their firms as pass-throughs that don’t pay corporate or dividend taxes. The tax advantages of pass-throughs invite understandable debate. Also intriguing is the tremendous diversity of the businesses and the people behind them.”

“A crucial difference between Main Street Millionaires and the ultrawealthy is geography. Rather than concentrating in a few supercities, the quotidian rich can be found across every region of America. The authors go on a ‘road trip’ to meet them, and their redistributive sympathies become obvious. (There’s no shortage of details about gaudy mansions and the pools or golf simulators therein.) Yet the college professors can’t help but admire entrepreneurs who ‘usually provide valuable goods and services. They meet customers’ needs, employ many workers, and form connections with clients, suppliers, and the community.’”

“No one would mistake this text as an uncritical paean to American capitalism as it exists. While many Main Street Millionaires demonstrate the extraordinary wealth-creating power of competitive markets, others lean heavily on state power to squelch competition and defend their monopolies or cartels.

“Larry Summers once quipped that ‘large coalitions of small businesses are more evil than small coalitions of large businesses.’ Zidar and Zwick show why.”

Not quite evil but certainly unsavory: Kai Bird and Susan Goldmark are out with a new book, American Scoundrel: Roy Cohn’s Dark Journey from Joe McCarthy to Donald Trump. Professor Harvey Klehr sets the record straight.

“Roy Cohn, who burst onto the national political scene in the 1950s by pursuing communists, first in the trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg and later as chief aide to Senator Joseph McCarthy, transformed himself in the 1960s and ’70s into a take-no-prisoners divorce lawyer and mouthpiece for Mafia bosses, and then served as a mentor to an up-and-coming New York developer named Donald Trump.

“Through it all, he cultivated a sneering, brash confidence, relishing the opportunity to lie about matters large and small, refusing to stay within whatever limits the law or propriety or common decency prescribed, and never apologizing or backing down. A sexually active homosexual, he opposed laws designed to protect homosexual rights. A self-proclaimed patriot, he evaded the draft. For most American liberals he was, Kai Bird and his wife, Susan Goldmark, write in American Scoundrel ... ‘a nefarious actor in one unseemly drama after another from the dark side of the American Century.’”

“When it comes to the Rosenberg case, in which Cohn played a major role as a prosecutor, Bird emphasizes Cohn’s improper ex parte communications with the judge, insists Julius was a minor spy, and that Ethel Rosenberg was ‘not a working accomplice.’ KGB documents, however, detail Julius’s extensive spy network passing along secrets about radar, sonar, jet propulsion, and proximity fuses, and another, written by him, demonstrating Ethel had persuaded Ruth Greenglass to recruit her brother, David, to spy from Los Alamos.

“The most notorious portion of Cohn’s life came when he worked as chief counsel to Joe McCarthy’s Senate Investigating Committee from 1953 to 1954. Far smarter and more strategic than McCarthy, Roy later modestly admitted that he was McCarthy’s brains. His recklessness, however, contributed to McCarthy’s downfall. … There is plenty of gossip in this biography, which makes for lots of juicy stories, although how true all of the stories were, is another matter. Susan Rosenstiel, estranged wife of the liquor baron Lewis Rosenstiel, had a long-standing hatred of Cohn stemming from his role representing her husband during their divorce. She peddled stories of seeing Cohn in bed with her husband, and of attending a sex orgy at the Plaza Hotel where she recognized J. Edgar Hoover ‘in full drag, sitting with his legs crossed, wearing a fluffy black dress, lace stockings with high heels, and a black curly wig.’ Bird dutifully quotes critics of both Cohn and Hoover, who gave the tale short shrift, but refuses to dismiss the claim, noting that ‘whether true or not, many of our fellow citizens want to believe them.’”

A more touched-up story of ambition can be found in Selling Opportunity: The Story of Mary Kay by Mary Lisa Gavenas. Christine Rosen returns to the Weekend Beacon with a review.

“Mary Kay founded her eponymous cosmetics empire in 1963 and eventually became the first woman to chair a company on the New York Stock Exchange. She bought the original pink Cadillac as a reward for herself when her company was five years old, requesting that the dealership make the color to her precise specifications; the next year, realizing how much attention the unusually colored car brought to her business, she ordered five more Coupe DeVille ‘career cars’ in Mary Kay Pink Pearl and gave two-year leases for them to her top five sales directors. A pink branding legend was born.”

“Despite her success at flattering the husbands of her top sales directors (and reassuring them that their wives’ success was no threat to their manhood), her own private life was less successful. She had six husbands, four of whom she divorced (she was twice widowed), but in interviews over the decades she would often only acknowledge having had three. ... As Gavenas tells it, Mary Kay never seemed very heartbroken over any of them, but she retained a keen understanding of the challenges of married life for women, especially homemakers. Today, the word ‘empowering’ has become a tiresome ‘girl boss’ cliché, but it is an apt description of Mary Kay’s approach to her female employees.

“Every year, Mary Kay hosted the highest-earning saleswomen in her home, often making the food herself, and gave out jewelry and wigs to the top earners. ‘She stood up and praised EVERYONE!’ one consultant told Gavenas. ‘That filled a need. No one was doing that for these women.’ Mary Kay also encouraged new recruits to think of selling cosmetics as careers or self-owned businesses, and the company eventually created a Career Apparel program for company directors. As Gavenas notes, ‘Some women would be so proud of their Career Apparel that they would ask to be buried in it.’

“For Mary Kay, femininity was a sales tactic, a business weapon, and a shield against claims she was undermining traditional values by encouraging women to direct-sell. Mary Kay ‘was never without her false eyelashes and platinum wig,’ Gavenas notes. ‘Long before she gave away her first pink Cadillac, she had made herself into a brand.’ Yet underneath those feminine trappings was a businesswoman who understood her market and her employees. Discussing the prizes she gave to her best-performing saleswomen, Mary Kay said she thought they should have ‘things they would not normally go out and buy for themselves, like a pink Cadillac, a mink coat, a diamond ring—the things that we wait around for that guy on the white horse who never shows up to bring us.’”

A woman, on the other hand, shows up on a white horse in Wagner's “Ring Cycle,” which brings me to Jay Nordlinger’s review of The Republic of Love: Opera and Political Freedom by Martha C. Nussbaum.

“This book has a hero, namely Mozart. (It also has a villain, about whom more in due course.) Mozart was ‘the deepest philosopher of the Enlightenment,’ writes Nussbaum. Can he really be called a philosopher? I defer to the philosopher.

“It is undoubtedly true that Mozart accepts human beings as they are, as Nussbaum writes. He appreciates the variety and craziness of life. (This is a word on which Nussbaum relies: ‘craziness.’) He welcomes difference. ‘The serious business of Mozartean comedy,’ writes Nussbaum, ‘is its ability to laugh at the absurd (including the absurd in oneself) while aiming for the sublime.’ Perfect.”

“Back to the aforementioned Wagner—who is the villain of the piece, the villain of the book. Nussbaum is candid. While conceding the composer’s talents, she is ‘not a fan.’ He is ‘the great antagonist of the Republic of Love.’ His operas are ‘totalitarian dramas of despair.’

“In a few lines of a brief review, I cannot rehearse ‘the Wagner question’ (as this subject has been known for about 125 years). Suffice it to say that I find the last scene in Die Meistersinger, with its creepy nationalism, hard to take—and that Wagner wrote reams of music of a universal, transcendent nature.”

“Nussbaum writes, as if it were too obvious to state, ‘Anyone who chooses to spend half of a book on opera talking about Mozart and much of the rest talking about Verdi is no Wagnerite.’ This assertion puzzles me. As the author knows as well as I, millions have loved all three composers over the years. Those millions include three American conductors who come immediately to mind: Leonard Bernstein, Lorin Maazel, and James Levine. We might throw in a formidable Italian, too: Arturo Toscanini.”

From the stage to the screen, our America40 series celebrating the movies of 1986 ends this week, and we head right into the danger zone: John Noonan reviews Top Gun.

“You want to talk nostalgia? Perhaps nothing hit the patriotic ‘80s kid like Top Gun‘s opening scene on the carrier’s flattop. That was pure cinematic wizardry, the very pinnacle of the era’s patriotic pictures. Harold Faltermeyer’s slow synth pulse rising out of the darkness for morning flight ops, steam dancing across the Enterprise‘s deck, the F-14’s twin turbofans igniting to afterburner, the crew’s delicate choreography, sunlight breaking over the flattop and building a slow, steady tension until it breaks with Kenny Loggins’s soaring electric guitar launching Tomcats into the great blue. It was solemn, muscular, technological, and almost religious in its reverence for U.S. airpower, an anthem for the golden center of the American jet age.

“It did almost half a billion dollars at the box office, inflation-adjusted, of course, and topped the charts as 1986’s highest-grossing movie. It ran in theaters for more than half a year. But it was more than just a financial smash. Top Gun was the living, breathing embodiment of 1980s America: cocky, confident, gutsy, technologically dominant, and glamorous. And maybe a little bit gay. Vietnam was in the rearview mirror. The military was cool again. And director Tony Scott’s brilliance was that he got this hallowed vibe to eager audiences without the tedious moralizing so common in today’s Hollywood.

“Kids today watch Marvel movies and dream about being Thor or Iron Man. Top Gun served up those heroics on fine bone China. We all dreamed of being inverted and buzzing towers and ‘keeping up foreign relations.’ The beauty was that the ‘80s kid didn’t need to be living in a goofy pseudo-scientific multiverse to be part of the magic. All you had to do was walk into your local recruiter and sign on the dotted line. The generation raised on this heady cocktail went on to volunteer in droves to serve in the War on Terrorism, present company included.”

Happy Sunday.

Vic Matus

Arts & Culture Editor

Washington Free Beacon