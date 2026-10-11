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George A.'s avatar
George A.
Oct 11

I really value this column every Sunday, Vic, thank you for your work putting it together.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Oct 11

I may be the only person on Earth who has never seen a Tom Cruise movie.

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